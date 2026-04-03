“Seemed Straightforward Enough”: Guy Follows Customer’s Instruction, Accidentally Reveals Affair

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no easy way to break the news to someone that they’re being cheated on. But there are some pretty terrible ways to find out. And one of the worst might be hearing it from a complete stranger who doesn’t even know your name, let alone anything about your relationship.

Unfortunately, that’s what happened to one unsuspecting woman when she just happened to answer the phone at the wrong time. Now, the employee who called her is wishing he could turn back time, and her husband is doing anything but taking accountability. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on Reddit, along with some of the replies amused readers shared.

RELATED:

One day at work, this employee innocently attempted to call a customer back

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

But he realized he had made a terrible mistake when the man’s wife answered the phone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers / freepik (not the actual photo)

Later, the author shared several updates on his situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BolsonaroIsAC**t

The majority of Americans say they’ve been cheated on before

Finding out that you’ve been cheated on can turn your world upside down in an instant. No one ever wants to receive that startling news, but unfortunately, many of us will during our lifetimes.

In a 2024 poll, the Survey Center on American Life found that 57% of young women think infidelity is extremely or very common. And 44% of young men said the same. Meanwhile, a 2025 YouGov survey reported that 53% of Americans have been cheated on, and one-third admit that they’ve cheated on a partner before.

Of course, everyone has a slightly different definition of what exactly counts as cheating, but the majority agree that sleeping with, sending explicit images to, sending suggestive messages to, falling in love with, kissing, lying about spending time with, holding hands with, and forming an intense emotional bond with someone who’s not your partner is off limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite knowing that it’s wrong, many people still choose to engage in infidelity. In fact, 74% of men and 68% of women say they would have an afair if there was no chance of their partner finding out. So why are so many people willing to betray their partners?

VeryWell Mind notes that it often stems from feeling unhappy, dissatisfied, or unappreciated in the relationship. It can also come from a lack of commitment or boredom. Body image issues can even play a role, and sometimes, people want to get revenge on their partner or just find an opportunity to cheat.

As for how to deal with being cheated on, everyone’s approach is different. VeryWell Mind notes that it’s perfectly normal to feel a wide range of emotions, and it’s best to accept whatever feelings come up. Focus on taking care of yourself, and don’t look for ways to seek revenge. Whether you want to repair the relationship or not is up to you and your partner, but don’t feel the need to make any rash decisions overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Affairs are often exposed through text messages or DMs

Image credits: Nathan Dumlao / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, when it comes to how affairs typically come to light, a survey from DatingAdvice found that nearly a quarter of cheaters are exposed through incriminating texts or DMs. But it’s also common for cheaters to admit to their wrongdoings after being confronted by their partner.

Other common ways to get caught are family members and friends revealing the truth, leaving physical evidence to be found, someone seeing the cheating firsthand, finding the cheating partner on a dating app, or through credit card statements.

In this particular story, the man who exposed this cheater did so unintentionally. But it does beg the question: if you know someone is cheating, should you tell their partner? According to Business Insider, it depends.

It’s important to first consider your relationship with the couple and whether or not you want to get involved. Will they even believe you? You must also make sure that you have enough evidence before blowing up a relationship. Maybe you saw someone having lunch with his sister, and it wasn’t actually romantic.

Also, it’s wise to consider whether or not the couple is in a healthy relationship. Sometimes, it’s dangerous to share information like this if it might lead to domestic violence. Tread lightly before getting involved in someone else’s relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, most of us would rather find out a hard truth than keep living a lie. But if you’ve gotta break some bad news to someone, you should probably do it gently.

Many readers assured the author that he’s not the one who should feel bad in this situation, noting that the husband got what he deserved

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some thought that the employee could have handled the situation more maturely

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

And other readers shared similar stories from their own lives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT