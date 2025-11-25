Who Is Emma Dumont? Emma Dumont is an American actor, model, and dancer known for their versatile performances and distinctive screen presence. Their career spans dynamic roles across television and film, building a notable repertoire. They first garnered significant attention for portraying Melanie Segal in the ABC Family series Bunheads, an early role that blended their ballet background with acting. This was followed by their compelling performance as Lorna Dane/Polaris in The Gifted, establishing them in the superhero genre.

Full Name Emma Dumont Gender Non-Binary Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Washington Middle School, James A. Garfield High School, Orange County High School of the Arts, Pacific Northwest Ballet School, Cornish College of the Arts, Spectrum Dance Theatre School, American Ballet Theatre, Joffrey Ballet School, Bolshoi Ballet Academy, Georgia State University Father Mr. Dumont Mother Mrs. Dumont

Early Life and Education Born in Seattle, Washington, Emma Dumont started intensive ballet training at age three, soon joining community theater at six. Their early years were a blend of demanding arts education and academic pursuits. They attended Washington Middle School and James A. Garfield High School, later homeschooling to manage their burgeoning career. Dumont also studied at the Orange County High School of the Arts and is notably a member of Mensa, with a past in competitive robotics.

Notable Relationships Emma Dumont recently shared their identity as transmasculine non-binary, embracing the name Nick among friends and family while professionally retaining Emma. They are not currently in a publicly confirmed relationship. Dumont has no children and has maintained a private romantic life throughout their career. Their current focus remains on professional endeavors and personal growth.

Career Highlights Emma Dumont has carved a dynamic career, notably starring as Melanie Segal in the ABC Family series Bunheads and Emma Karn in NBC’s Aquarius. Their performance as Lorna Dane/Polaris in FOX’s The Gifted garnered significant acclaim, running for two seasons. Dumont also made a memorable appearance in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed film Oppenheimer as Jackie Oppenheimer, further expanding their cinematic reach. A skilled dancer and violinist, they have also been involved in competitive robotics.