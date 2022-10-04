When the war started on the 24th of February, people were sympathetic toward Ukrainians and were supporting them with their hearts, but they didn’t believe the country would last long and Russia’s plan of seizing Kyiv in 3 days would be carried out successfully.

But the world didn’t expect for Ukraine to defend their country with such power, motivation and skill. We started to believe that Ukraine can actually do this if we give them enough support, and they are doing great with the limited supplies they get. So now is not the time to talk about giving up territories and allowing Russia to organize referendums.

We would like to know what you would say to Elon Musk if you had the chance to respond to his “peace plan.” Which of the tweets do you agree with the most? What do you think can be done to make Ukraine's victory come faster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Слава Україні!