Elon Musk Claims He Can Build $20bn Tunnel That Takes People From NYC To London In 54 Minutes
Celebrities, News

Elon Musk Claims He Can Build $20bn Tunnel That Takes People From NYC To London In 54 Minutes

Elon Musk has hinted at yet another game-changing innovation—this time, it’s a revolutionary underground tunnel linking London to New York.

Discussions about a project related to a transatlantic tunnel linking New York and London have been going on for a while.

The project could take travelers from the British capital to the Big Apple in just about 54 minutes via a 3,400-mile tunnel.

RELATED:

    Discussions about an underground tunnel linking London to New York have been going on for a while in recent times

    High-speed train traveling through a futuristic tunnel, symbolizing rapid London to New York travel.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The proposed idea was initially touted to cost a staggering $25 trillion, but no company has officially announced a plan for such a tunnel.

    Nevertheless, Elon claims it could potentially be executed for a fraction of the price.

    He claimed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that The Boring Company—an infrastructure and tunnel construction company founded by Elon himself—could do it for “1000X less money.”

    Elon Musk expressed confidence in being able to take passengers from the British capital to the Big Apple in less than an hour

    Elon Musk in a suit holding a coffee cup, related to the 20 billion tunnel project for rapid travel.

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

    The tech mogul re-shared a tweet that said: “Proposed $20 Trillion tunnel would get you from New York to London in 54 minutes.”

    He then attached the message, “The @boringcompany could do it for 1000X less money,” with his re-share.

    Building a transatlantic tunnel between the U.S. and Britain would take years to complete and would dwarf the Channel Tunnel, which currently links England and France. It took six years to complete the 23.5-mile Channel Tunnel, and if a transatlantic tunnel is constructed at the same pace, the underwater marvel would take an astonishing 782 years, according to Newsweek.

    Despite the buzz, no definitive design for a transatlantic tunnel exists. Concepts range from a submerged tunnel beneath the ocean floor to one perched on stilts—or even a floating tunnel anchored by cables to the seabed. Each idea comes with its own engineering challenges and hefty price tag.

    While some believe a transatlantic tunnel would cost $25 trillion, the Tesla founder believes it can be done “for 1000X less money”

    Digital rendering of a futuristic tunnel, part of Elon Musk's $20 billion project for 54-minute travel from London to New York.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    This ambitious claim follows the billionaire founder’s ongoing push to redefine global travel through SpaceX’s Starship rocket, a vehicle designed to transport passengers between any two cities on Earth in under an hour.

    If this turns into a reality, passengers would travel from London to New York in just 30 minutes and from New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes, and Zurich to Sydney in 50 minutes, SpaceX previously said.

    Last month, when an X user spoke about Starship’s “Earth to Earth” travel, the Tesla founder said it’s very much possible for people to travel to major cities within an hour.

    SpaceX’s Starship rocket could be employed in revolutionizing global travel by connecting major cities across the world

    SpaceX boarding sign displaying New York to Shanghai departure information, featuring Earth imagery.

    Image credits: SpaceX

    Person in a red coat at a futuristic train station, representing rapid London-New York travel concept by Elon Musk.

    Image credits: freepik (Not the actual photo)

    “Under Trump’s FAA, @SpaceX could even get Starship Earth to Earth approved in a few years — Taking people from any city to any other city on Earth in under one hour,” the user said.

    “This is now possible,” Elon replied.

    The tech titan has a history of making ambitious promises but not always delivering. In 2016, he announced that Tesla vehicles would achieve full self-driving capability by 2017. However, as of 2024, this goal has not been realized, with Tesla’s Autopilot still requiring driver supervision.

    He predicted that autonomous robotaxis for Tesla would be a reality by 2020, but that dream of the billionaire also has not been realized yet.

    Although plans for a transatlantic tunnel have not been confirmed, there is currently an underwater road and rail tunnel being built to link southern Denmark with northern Germany.

    “@SpaceX could even get Starship Earth to Earth approved in a few years — Taking people from any city to any other city on Earth in under one hour,” a social media user said

    Tweet discussing SpaceX approval for Earth-to-Earth travel under FAA, highlighting potential for under-hour city-to-city transit.

    Image credits: ajtourville

    Tweet by Elon Musk about 54-minute travel between London and New York, expressing feasibility of the tunnel project.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    Perhaps his most farfetched predictions are those related to space. He said in the past that humans would be traveling to Mars by 2024.

    “I’m hopeful that the first people could be taken to Mars in 10 to 12 years, I think it’s certainly possible for that to occur,” he told CNBC in a 2014 interview.

    However, today, we still possibly remain a few more years away from putting humans on Mars.

    “I’m hopeful that the first people could be taken to Mars in 10 to 12 years, I think it’s certainly possible for that to occur,” Musk told CNBC in June 2014.

    The 11.1 mile long Fehmarnbelt tunnel will descend over 130 feet beneath the Baltic Sea and is expected to slash down travel times for commuters.

    Elon has often made implausible predictions about technology but not always delivered

    Younger Elon Musk in front of Tesla logo in a dark shirt

    Image credits: Jesse Grant/WireImage

    Not only is it one of Europe’s largest infrastructure projects but the underwater road and rail tunnel will be the longest in the world once it opens in 2029.

    Denise Juchem, a spokesperson from Femern A/S, the Danish company preparing the project, said the product will significantly reduce congestion on existing road and rail routes.

    “For commuters, it means a faster and more reliable connection between Denmark and Germany, significantly reducing travel time and making daily commutes much more convenient,” Denise told Euronews.

    With Starship’s “Earth to Earth” travel, passengers can travel from London to New York in just 30 minutes and from New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes

    Image credits: SpaceX

    “The Fehmarnbelt tunnel will revolutionize travel between Scandinavia and Central Europe by providing a faster, more reliable and direct connection,” they added.

    The tunnel is also expected to reduce dependence on roads and switch to rail traveling.

    “This shift is expected to reduce CO2 emissions substantially, as rail transport is more efficient and less polluting compared to road transport,” Denise told the outlet.

    “Ultimately, the 18-kilometre immersed tunnel was deemed the best solution due to its lower environmental impact, reduced sensitivity to weather conditions, and cost-effectiveness,” they added.

    “He says a lot of things that don’t happen,” said one social media user following Elon’s remark

    Comment criticizing Elon Musk's unfulfilled promises about self-driving cars.

    Social media comment about building a rail system, related to Elon Musk's tunnel project for quicker travel.

    Comment about Elon Musk's 20 billion tunnel project and the Cybertruck.

    Comment questioning the need for a new transportation tunnel related to Elon Musk's London to New York project.

    User comment questioning Elon Musk's product safety for a 54-minute tunnel from London to New York.

    Mia Janice comment on Elon Musk's $20 billion tunnel project, seeking healthcare, housing, and education instead.

    Text expressing skepticism about the feasibility of Elon Musk's $20 billion tunnel project for 54-minute travel London-New York.

    Comment on 54-minute London to New York tunnel travel concept, highlighting the speed needed for such a journey.

    Comment criticizing a billionaire's tunnel project, suggesting a need for therapy despite involvement in innovative ventures.

    Comment comparing Elon Musk tunnel to Eurotunnel, noting faster speed than airplanes.

    Comment on high-speed travel from London to New York, mentioning train speed of 3000mph and its challenges.

    Comment by Ricky Anderson Jr. on Elon Musk's tunnel project plan.

    Comment suggesting action on travel tunnel plan between London and New York.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Believing it when I see it.. What other stuff is he now trying to out compete now?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Instead of another penis project, why not contribute to cancer research, or education, or relocating yourself to another country?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
