ADVERTISEMENT

Fall is finally here early so I photographed some early changers on my college campus.

Canon EOS 5D mark II, EF 50mm f/1.8 STM.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Early Fall

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Early Fall

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Early Fall

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Early Fall

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Early Fall

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Early Fall

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Early Fall

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
ilewono_photography
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!