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If you grew up in the 2000s, you probably remember coming home from school and heading straight to the family computer to play games or log onto MySpace. If that was not your jam, then perhaps it was collecting Pokémon cards and fidget spinners, learning the dab dance step, or building playlists on MP3 players.

The spirit of that era is now being kept alive online through social media.

Hope you’re ready for a strong hit of pure, unfiltered nostalgia because we’ve rounded up some of the fondest memories from these Instagram pages.

If you did not grow up in the 2000s, though, get ready to get a glimpse of a time when life felt a bit simpler and slower.