We are at the age of rapid innovation, and with it comes the breakthroughs, quirks, and oddities of our electric future, Tesla’s notoriously boxy Cybertruck design to the ever-growing lineup of electric cars and bikes takes the win.

The internet, as always, reacted to the electric revolution with hilarious snippets that mocked the unexpected form of EV designs, highlighted car brand anxiety, and poked fun at the stereotypes surrounding e-car owners.

Our collection of “E” memes spotlights electronic lifestyles, design experiments, and ugly mistakes, tackling the humor that comes with adopting new technology. Whether E-vehicles herald the sci-fi future of our forward-thinking dreams or nightmares is relative. But, they do point to on-ground realities that beg for a smirk.