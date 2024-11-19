ADVERTISEMENT

We are at the age of rapid innovation, and with it comes the breakthroughs, quirks, and oddities of our electric future, Tesla’s notoriously boxy Cybertruck design to the ever-growing lineup of electric cars and bikes takes the win.

The internet, as always, reacted to the electric revolution with hilarious snippets that mocked the unexpected form of EV designs, highlighted car brand anxiety, and poked fun at the stereotypes surrounding e-car owners.

Our collection of “E” memes spotlights electronic lifestyles, design experiments, and ugly mistakes, tackling the humor that comes with adopting new technology. Whether E-vehicles herald the sci-fi future of our forward-thinking dreams or nightmares is relative. But, they do point to on-ground realities that beg for a smirk.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Strength Test

an E meme with Tesla truck window shatters during reveal, showcasing a humorous moment in the electric future.

@Q_Review Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
rileyhquinn avatar
Riley Quinn
Riley Quinn
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The nitwit who shot his Tesla because he thought it was bulletproof should've paid closer attention to this promo.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

Making Comparisons

An E meme comparing Cybertruck's gunfire vs. car wash survival, humorously highlighting the electric future.

TrippyVegetables Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Two Weeks into the Future

An E meme with rusted Cybertrucks lined up, illustrating the humorous side of the electric future.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Tesla Cybertruck: A Design Marvel or an Eyesore?

In 2023, Tesla unveiled its long-anticipated Cybertruck. After its sleek EV models gained celebrity status, it launched its adventure tough-truck version, which Tesla claims is “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere” (1). 

The electric truck has a solid stainless-steel exoskeleton resistant to dents, physical damage, and long-term corrosion. Its distinctive design blends the innovative ideas of Tesla’s engineering team with Elon Musk’s unique vision.

In a report by Top Gear, Tesla’s VP for vehicle engineering says Musk wanted something that drove “like a sports car but has all the utility of a pick-up truck” (2). The result? One bizarre utilitarian vehicle on the Tesla roster.

The car-loving community is buzzing with mixed reactions! There’s a heated debate unfolding over whether this EV is genuinely an electric marvel. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Gear weighed in, expressing amazement not just at the Cybertruck’s bold risks but also its perplexing design — it’s a vehicle that looks confusing from nearly every angle. What do you think? Is it genius or just plain confusing?
#4

“I’m Not Gonna Call You That”

An E meme featuring a red electric car over a character's head, humorously relating to electric future.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Are Electric Vehicles Really More Environment-Friendly?

According to a report published by the Federal Consortium of Advanced Batteries (FCAB) in 2021, a typical EV can create more carbon pollution than a gasoline car. This is due to the additional energy required to manufacture an EV’s battery (3). 

However, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency, over the vehicle’s lifetime, total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with manufacturing, charging, and driving an EV are still typically lower than those associated with a gasoline car (4). 

Over its lifetime, an EV still has a lower carbon footprint because it has zero tailpipe emissions and is typically responsible for significantly fewer GHGs during operation than typical gasoline vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Close Enough

An E meme with a woman pointing angrily at a blue car with a cat's face, labeled "Mach E Auto," humorously depicting an electric future.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

“Cybertruck in the Wild”

An E meme with a trash can resembling a Cybertruck, humorously highlighting the funny side of the electric future.

@theliamnissan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

EV Evolution: From Status Symbols to Everyday Car

While conveniently getting from point A to B is excellent, people buy cars for other reasons, too. According to a study published in the Journal for Asian Transportation Studies in 2021, factors such as status seeking, image consciousness, a passion for cars, an obsession with cars, and peer influence increase the likelihood of purchasing a vehicle (5).

Meanwhile, BBC research found that electric vehicles initially appealed primarily to the wealthy (6). The first sales of EVs targeted affluent early adopters who were willing to embrace new automobile technology and could afford the higher prices. However, as Doherty notes, public sentiment is gradually changing.

Ultimately, because of the increasing availability of EVs from different car manufacturers, interest and sales are going up, and prices are going down— which means EVs no longer carry the cachet they once did. 

ADVERTISEMENT

As the cost of batteries drops, automakers are getting closer to providing EV offerings that match the petrol-guzzling versions. Sure, there will still be a market for luxury EVs, but eventually, like gas cars, those will be the exception, not the norm.
#7

E-Biker Training

An E meme with a man in a yellow hat riding an escalator, humorously training for electric biking off-season.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Cybrertruck Sighting

An E meme with a man humorously posing beside a Cybertruck, showcasing the funny side of the electric future.

@MnNiceFC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“Raccoons Thought It Was a Dumpster”

An E meme with raccoon footprints on Cybertruck bed vault showing funny side of electric future.

@brndxix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

“Me Peeling a Potato”

Electric future meme comparing peeling styles with a luxury car and a futuristic truck.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

The Office Unveiling

An E meme with a man humorously presenting a triangular object as Tesla Cybertruck, capturing the funny side of electric future.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Upcoming Tesla Minivan

Tesla minivan E meme humorously depicting an electric future with a vehicle resembling a sci-fi sandcrawler.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Waiting for E-Weights

An E meme with a couple riding e-bikes with a funny quote about "E-Weights" in an electric future context.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

The Hood Reveal

An E meme with a red electric car with open hood, man gesturing humorously with text "Pop the Hood," capturing funny side of electric future.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Car Drawings

Funny electric future meme comparing a red homemade car with a modern angular design vehicle.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Name Game

An E Meme featuring Mitsubishi and Ford's take on electric cars, highlighting the humorous side of the electric future.

@1320meme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Cybertruck in the Wild

Dumpster wit and humor highlighting electric future meme with makeshift vehicle in a roadside setting.

@RobDenBleyker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Cybertruck On Tatooine

An E meme with a photoshopped cybertruck on Tatooine desert scene, humorously blending electric future with iconic sci-fi backdrop.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Telltale Taillights

An E meme with a modern electric vehicle humorously compared to a dumpster, capturing a funny side of the electric future.

@cwebbonline Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Regular Biker vs E-Biker

An E meme with two men jogging, comparing biking uphill versus an e-bike, capturing the funny side of the electric future.

Scepticgamer511 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Noah Doesn't Approve

Comic E meme humorously depicting varied bikes, including eBike, referencing the funny side of electric future.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Pointy LEGO Piece

Electric future meme: humorous image comparing stepping on a LEGO to a futuristic vehicle.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

E-Secret

An E meme with electric car humor: car charging from a generator, caption reads "It's like a vegan that secretly eats meat."

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Global Warming

An E meme with a man humorously reacting to global warming, highlighting the funny side of the electric future.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

“Cybertruck at Home”

An E meme with a Toyota truck modified humorously as a homemade cybertruck.

adi005 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

“You’re Not My Son”

Electric car meme illustrating a conversation between a modern blue Mustang Mach-E and a classic Mustang.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Parked Refrigerator

An E meme with a futuristic electric vehicle resembling an appliance, humorously compared to a refrigerator, parked on a city street.

@theliamnissan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

“Official Truck of Mars”

Tweet about Tesla Cybertruck being the official Martian truck, highlighting the funny side of the electric future.

@elonmusk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

“Cybertuktuk”

An E meme with a futuristic electric vehicle on a road, showcasing the humorous side of electric innovation.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Vying for Topspot

Electric future meme featuring a blue Ford and a silver Tesla with humorous captions.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

References


  1. Tesla. "Cybertruck." Tesla.com, 2023. | https://www.tesla.com/en_ph/cybertruck
  2. Jack Rix. "Tesla Cybertruck review." Top Gear, December 1, 2023. | https://www.topgear.com/car-reviews/tesla/cybertruck
  3. Federal Consortium of Advanced Batteries. "Executive Summary: National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries." Department of Energy, June 2021. | https://www.energy.gov/sites/default/files/2021-06/FCAB+National+Blueprint+Lithium+Batteries+0621_0.pdf
  4. Environmental Protection Agency. "Electric Vehicle Myths." EPA, November 5, 2024. | https://www.epa.gov/greenvehicles/electric-vehicle-myths
  5. Meena Sanu. "Identification of psychological factors associated with car ownership decisions of young adults: Case study of Jodhpur city, India." Asian Transport Studies, 2021. | https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2185556021000055?via%3Dihub
  6. Brennan Doherty. "EVs were once luxury vehicles. Now, they’re for every driver." BBC, March 12, 2024. | https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20240311-evs-lost-their-luxury-status-symbol-reputation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!