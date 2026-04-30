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‘Dutton Ranch’ Loses Showrunner Days Before Premiere Amid Behind-The-Scenes Drama
A split image. Left: Dutton Ranch characters, Beth and Rip, looking right. Right: A bald man in a suit, staring forward.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘Dutton Ranch’ Loses Showrunner Days Before Premiere Amid Behind-The-Scenes Drama

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Dutton Ranch, the highly anticipated next chapter in Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone franchise, has already lost its showrunner without airing a single episode. 

Set after the original show’s conclusion, it will follow the lives of fan-favorite couple Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they make a fresh start. However, creator and showrunner Chad Feehan has exited the series mere days before its premiere. 

Highlights
  • Dutton Ranch loses creator Chad Feehan just days before its first episode airs.
  • The Yellowstone spin-off will debut with a two-episode launch, followed by weekly releases.
  • Off-screen tensions reportedly involving stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly fueled the Feehan’s exit.

While the circumstances of Feehan’s departure remain unclear, reports indicate intense behind-the-scenes drama led to the showrunner’s sudden exit. 

RELATED:

    When does Dutton Ranch premiere?

    A man in a cowboy hat and a woman stand outside a building, related to Dutton Ranch show drama.

    Image credits: Paramount Network

    Dutton Ranch is scheduled to premiere on Paramount Network on May 15, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

    The network also aired the parent series, which ran for five seasons from 2018 to 2024. 

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    The spin-off’s debut season will consist of nine episodes, with the first two airing on the same day. The remaining episodes will roll out weekly on Fridays.

    Here’s a complete release schedule for season 1:

    • Episode 1 — May 15, 2026
    • Episode 2 — May 15, 2026
    • Episode 3 — May 22, 2026
    • Episode 4 — May 29, 2026
    • Episode 5 — June 5, 2026
    • Episode 6 — June 12, 2026
    • Episode 7 — June 19, 2026
    • Episode 8 — June 26, 2026
    • Episode 9 — July 3, 2026

    Where to stream Dutton Ranch?

    Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in a Dutton Ranch bar. Beth looks pensive, while Rip holds a drink.

    Image credits: Paramount Network

    Dutton Ranch will stream on Paramount+ with new episodes dropping at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

    The streaming service is also home to other shows in the Yellowstone franchise, including the original series, the prequels 1883 and 1924, and the contemporary spin-off, Marshals.

    A basic ad-supported subscription to the service costs $8.99/month, while the ad-free premium plan costs $13.99/month.

    Why did the Dutton Ranch showrunner exit the series?

    A bald man in a white shirt and black suit jacket, smiling at an event with Paramount+ FYC signage. Dutton Ranch drama related.

    Image credits: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

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    While there has been no official statement from the producers or Feehan, a report from Puck News revealed that the showrunner was informed he wouldn’t return if the series was renewed for a second installment. 

    However, producers were reportedly satisfied with Feehan’s work, and his exit was not driven by creative differences. Instead, Feehan, who previously collaborated with Sheridan on Lawmen: Bass Reeves, allegedly “clashed on set with stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, along with other key players.”

    Paramount reportedly remains confident about a renewal, with a season 1 writer expected to step in as the new showrunner.

    What to expect from Dutton Ranch season 1?

    Rip and Beth of Dutton Ranch in black shirts and a cowboy hat, looking intently at something off-camera.

    Image credits: Paramount Network

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    The Yellowstone finale saw Beth purchase a small ranch in Dillon, Montana, where she and Rip began a new life. However, when Dutton Ranch begins, they’re once again on the move before eventually settling in South Texas.

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    Their peace is short-lived as they become embroiled in a conflict with a ruthless rival ranch willing to do anything to protect its empire. The couple must fight to save their land and what remains of the Dutton legacy.

    Hauser and Reilly reprise their roles as Rip and Beth, with Finn Little returning as Carter, their adopted son. The rest of the main cast includes Jai Courtney as Rob-Will, Ed Harris as Everett McKinney, and Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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