‘Dutton Ranch’ Loses Showrunner Days Before Premiere Amid Behind-The-Scenes Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Dutton Ranch, the highly anticipated next chapter in Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone franchise, has already lost its showrunner without airing a single episode.

Set after the original show’s conclusion, it will follow the lives of fan-favorite couple Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they make a fresh start. However, creator and showrunner Chad Feehan has exited the series mere days before its premiere.

Highlights Dutton Ranch loses creator Chad Feehan just days before its first episode airs.

The Yellowstone spin-off will debut with a two-episode launch, followed by weekly releases.

Off-screen tensions reportedly involving stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly fueled the Feehan’s exit.

While the circumstances of Feehan’s departure remain unclear, reports indicate intense behind-the-scenes drama led to the showrunner’s sudden exit.

RELATED:

When does Dutton Ranch premiere?

Image credits: Paramount Network

Dutton Ranch is scheduled to premiere on Paramount Network on May 15, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The network also aired the parent series, which ran for five seasons from 2018 to 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spin-off’s debut season will consist of nine episodes, with the first two airing on the same day. The remaining episodes will roll out weekly on Fridays.

Here’s a complete release schedule for season 1:

Episode 1 — May 15, 2026

Episode 2 — May 15, 2026

Episode 3 — May 22, 2026

Episode 4 — May 29, 2026

Episode 5 — June 5, 2026

Episode 6 — June 12, 2026

Episode 7 — June 19, 2026

Episode 8 — June 26, 2026

Episode 9 — July 3, 2026

Where to stream Dutton Ranch?

Image credits: Paramount Network

Dutton Ranch will stream on Paramount+ with new episodes dropping at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

The streaming service is also home to other shows in the Yellowstone franchise, including the original series, the prequels 1883 and 1924, and the contemporary spin-off, Marshals.

A basic ad-supported subscription to the service costs $8.99/month, while the ad-free premium plan costs $13.99/month.

Why did the Dutton Ranch showrunner exit the series?

Image credits: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

While there has been no official statement from the producers or Feehan, a report from Puck News revealed that the showrunner was informed he wouldn’t return if the series was renewed for a second installment.

However, producers were reportedly satisfied with Feehan’s work, and his exit was not driven by creative differences. Instead, Feehan, who previously collaborated with Sheridan on Lawmen: Bass Reeves, allegedly “clashed on set with stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, along with other key players.”

Paramount reportedly remains confident about a renewal, with a season 1 writer expected to step in as the new showrunner.

What to expect from Dutton Ranch season 1?

Image credits: Paramount Network

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowstone finale saw Beth purchase a small ranch in Dillon, Montana, where she and Rip began a new life. However, when Dutton Ranch begins, they’re once again on the move before eventually settling in South Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their peace is short-lived as they become embroiled in a conflict with a ruthless rival ranch willing to do anything to protect its empire. The couple must fight to save their land and what remains of the Dutton legacy.

Hauser and Reilly reprise their roles as Rip and Beth, with Finn Little returning as Carter, their adopted son. The rest of the main cast includes Jai Courtney as Rob-Will, Ed Harris as Everett McKinney, and Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson.