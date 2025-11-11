ADVERTISEMENT

No matter where you live, you probably have an idea of what’s going on in the United States. Even if you don’t follow global politics closely, you have likely absorbed information about the American president through headlines or conversations with colleagues.

But when you live in the US, it’s pretty easy to be in a bubble. There’s so much news coverage circulating about what’s happening at home that people sometimes forget to educate themselves about the rest of the world. And unfortunately, some of these individuals are a bit too confident when making comments online. Below, you'll find some of the funniest posts from the [Stuff] Americans Say subreddit. Now, we understand that these images certainly don’t reflect the views or intelligence level of an entire nation. But we hope that you’ll find them entertaining, even if you are a proud American!