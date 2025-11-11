ADVERTISEMENT

No matter where you live, you probably have an idea of what’s going on in the United States. Even if you don’t follow global politics closely, you have likely absorbed information about the American president through headlines or conversations with colleagues. 

But when you live in the US, it’s pretty easy to be in a bubble. There’s so much news coverage circulating about what’s happening at home that people sometimes forget to educate themselves about the rest of the world. And unfortunately, some of these individuals are a bit too confident when making comments online. Below, you'll find some of the funniest posts from the [Stuff] Americans Say subreddit. Now, we understand that these images certainly don’t reflect the views or intelligence level of an entire nation. But we hope that you’ll find them entertaining, even if you are a proud American!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”

Social media thread showing Americans confidently posting historically inaccurate claims about their country's age.

SamCham10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My town is currently celebrating its 800 year of being settled. And my kids school has been a school longer than America has been independent. Not to mention the Magna Carta, which was signed in 1215....

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    "Tarrifs Will Bring Some Prices Down Hopefully, Like iPhone. And Samsung Phone $1000-$1200 Is Ridiculous"

    Screenshot of a social media exchange where a user is asked if they were homeschooled by a pigeon, highlighting dumb posts.

    AlertResolution Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    We Invented Cars

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread showing humorous factual errors and corrections about car invention history.

    Haaannooo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes but we all know that in 1886 Germany was part of the USA.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    It’s no secret that the United States is a global powerhouse. The nation is home to the largest economy in the world, and culturally, it’s considered one of the most influential countries as well. The US is the planet’s fourth largest producer of film, and the world’s largest producer of music. You can ask plenty of people around the globe what their favorite movie, television show or song is, and there will be a chance that their response came from the United States, regardless of their native country or language.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As a young nation, the United States has done incredible things in less than 250 years. But with great power comes great responsibility. And when you’re the third most populated country on the planet, all eyes are on you. So you better be prepared to be held accountable by your audience.
    #4

    “Probably Paid For By American Taxpayers Through Overcharging Tariffs To Americans”

    Tweet showing images of France's new high-speed trains, with a sarcastic comment about Americans confidently posting dumb things.

    juanbuis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Most People Around The World Move To The United States

    Text conversation showing a humorous and dumb exchange about accents and living in Russia, highlighting American misconceptions.

    MathematicianIll2865 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    For The Local People $1 Is A Lot Of Money

    Tip jar with US dollars in Greece and comments highlighting confused currency use and dumbest things posted by Americans.

    ALazy_Cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The [Stuff] Americans Say subreddit has been around since 2013 and has amassed an impressive 239K members. The group’s goal is to call out amusing and shockingly ignorant comments that Americans make online, but of course, it’s all done in good fun. Nobody believes that every single American is incapable of locating Japan on a map or learning a second language. But if you’re bold enough to post something questionable online, you just might get called out.

    Everyone deserves to be held accountable for their mistakes, and the internet is a wonderful place to learn and grow! It’s just unfortunate that the most ignorant voices are often the loudest. And in the United States, there are simply more people in general than almost any other country. So with a large population comes a greater amount of people who probably shouldn’t have access to social media.
    #7

    Bro Nobody Uses Euros

    Comment claiming the dollar is the strongest currency, featured in a post about dumbest things Americans confidently say.

    ActuatorPotential567 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Europeans Are Way More Susceptible To Propaganda *then* Americans

    Tweet from user dan claiming Europeans are more susceptible to propaganda than Americans, exemplifying dumb things posted online.

    OB1UK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You clearly missed one - the stupidity of some US citizens.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    "Is English Your First Language?" "No I'm An American"

    Screenshot of an online conversation highlighting a humorous American language misunderstanding.

    Islarf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Now, let’s break down some of the most common assumptions people around the world make about Americans. One is that we’re absolutely terrible at geography. Now, it’s estimated that only about half of the country’s population can actually label all 50 states on a map. And one survey found that 44% of Americans can’t correctly identify EU nations on a map. 

    So perhaps it’s true that Americans aren’t the best at geography. But plenty of Europeans probably can’t identify more than a handful of American states either. So it might not be fair to dunk on Americans for their geographical knowledge (or lack thereof).  
    #10

    ‘In A Third World Country Like Spain’

    Social media comments showing ignorance and misconceptions, reflecting the dumbest things confidently posted by Americans.

    HollyMCheek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    "Why Don't They Use Normal American Numbers On Their Clock"

    A brick building with a round clock showing incorrect numbers and a funny caption about American numbers on clocks.

    hungry_murdock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    The USA Invented Trains

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously criticizing the lack of high-speed trains in the USA, highlighting dumb posts.

    neilm1000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another "we invented the car" moment. Mr Stephenson would not be happy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Something else the world loves to criticize Americans for is being monolingual. While it’s true that you can certainly make your way through the American school system without becoming fluent in another language, students are typically required to study a foreign language for at least two years in high school. Meanwhile, data from the US Census Bureau found that 22% of Americans actually don’t speak English at home. So it’s not exactly fair to paint the whole nation as monolingual.  
    #13

    Meat And Milk Are Rarer In Europe

    Man in medieval armor at Battle of Pavia reenactment, sharing a misunderstood view on American strength and sparring techniques.

    Shadow-Imperial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Imagine Saying: “Oh I’m 1.829 Meters Tall…”

    Twitter conversation showing humorous debate on imperial vs metric system, highlighting dumbest things Americans confidently posted.

    megistos86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No because idiots don't understand being idiots, they just don't understand..........PERIOD!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    “Nonsense Numbers”

    Hand scratching a nightstand with 24-hour clock, with humorous comments showcasing dumbest things Americans posted.

    StandardLivid8199 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    This next assumption about the United States doesn’t have to do with intelligence, but it’s certainly something that the rest of the world likes to clown on us for: being unhealthy and/or overweight. It’s true that 40% of the nation is considered obese, according to the CDC. However, when it comes to the most obese countries in the world, the United States ranks 19th. And in the United Kingdom, 28% of adults are considered obese. So while this is certainly an issue in the US, it’s not the only nation that is struggling with an obesity epidemic.    

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    “Server Makes $2.13 Please Tip Generously” Beggar Culture

    Tip sign on a cash register stating servers make $2.13, highlighting dumbest things confidently posted by Americans.

    FenderBender3000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Hospitals Are Businesses. Their Job Is To Attract High Paying Clients

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing American views on free healthcare with a map of universal healthcare coverage.

    ALazy_Cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Use Fahrenheit It's More Accurate

    Map showing lowest and highest temperatures ever recorded in South America with comments highlighting dumb posts.

    Nidzovantije Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s easy to assume that the United States is full of ignorant people when that’s all you see online. But in reality, the nation has plenty of brilliant, innovative individuals. Futura published an article celebrating the greatest scientific advancements from the 20th century, and many actually came from the good old USA. They noted that the country was home to the first successful organ transplant. And who can forget NASA putting the first man on the moon in 1969?   

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    "We Simply Choose Not To"

    Social media comments showing Americans confidently posting the dumbest things about military and global power.

    yellow-subaru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    They Don’t Have Ranch…

    Person dining on pizza in Europe with text about lack of ranch, showcasing dumb American posts and homeschooling humor.

    deathbykoolaidman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    “Your Country Exists Because Of What America Provides To You, Don't Forget That”

    Reddit post with users debating Canada and America, featuring a graphic urging to buy Canadian and return American products.

    BuffaloExotic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The first ever email was also sent by an American, Ray Tomlinson, in 1971. And the world’s first animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, came straight from the USA. Meanwhile, the first GPS also came from America, as it was created by the US Department of Defense in 1973. Who says this nation isn’t full of brilliant minds? 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    "We Hate Giving Even A Dime To Waiters..."

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously highlighting Americans confidently posting the dumbest things about Europeans and tipping.

    DaBe99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    “Isn’t This A Violation Of FAA Regulations?”

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting a dumb claim about FAA regulations and a correction tweet.

    cameronchalmers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Europe Is A Bunch Of Third-World Countries With Better Branding

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing humorous, dumb things confidently posted by Americans online.

    OriginalTuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these hilarious screenshots, pandas. While some of them might make you lose faith in humanity, perhaps they can inspire you to never stop your own journey of learning. Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe aren’t satire. And if you’re looking for another list featuring ridiculous things Americans have said, you can check out this Bored Panda article next!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    "I Am More Scottish Than That Guy And I've Never Left The Us"

    Tweet about US TikTok users' surprise over black Scottish people, highlighting dumbest posts by Americans online.

    BadNameThinkerOfer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    ”at The Airport. America Will Be Lost To The Immigrants Thanks To Biden And K*mala. Norway Here I Come!”

    Woman at airport confidently posting a misspelled caption about immigrants and Norway in a dumb social media post.

    Lemonade348 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    "Good Luck Finding Breakfast In Italy"

    Social media comments showing confused statements about finding breakfast in Italy, illustrating dumbest things Americans posted.

    smashedspuds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    « US Citizen Are More Important »

    Tweet discussing American confusion at a Canadian airport sign labeled foreign passports with a US flag, reflecting dumbest things posted.

    ErodeZ57 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yeah, yes, you're right, that's exactly what that means. 🤣

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    "Is 6 Days Off For 2025 Excessive?"

    Reddit post asking if taking 6 days off in 2025 is excessive, showcasing dumbest things confidently posted by Americans.

    AnonymousTimewaster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Million Dollar Nicu Baby

    Baby holding a health statement showing a million dollar NICU bill, highlighting expensive healthcare and dumb social posts.

    Shadow-Imperial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    "While In Germany I Found An Aldi. The Aldi Is Nothing Like An American Aldi"

    Person posing outside Aldi Süd store in Germany, highlighting Americans confidently posting the dumbest things online.

    Present_Leg_4597 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Dutch Is The American Spelling, Deutsch Is The English

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter thread showing confusion over the difference between Dutch and Deutsch language terms.

    sandiercy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, now I am actually hitting my head on the wall as I read these.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    That’s For Pearl Harbour

    Hockey team celebrating a 10-4 win with scoreboard showing United States vs Germany in world junior championship.

    Mitleab Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Coffee Shops Weren’t Even Really A Thing Until A Few Decades Ago!

    Screenshot of social media posts showing a user incorrectly claiming a coffee shop in Oxford opened in 1654.

    Honkerstonkers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    "USA! USA! USA!" Bro Canada Is #6 In Quality Of Life While Us Is #22

    Cartoon contrasting impoverished area labeled Canada with wealthy American suburb, highlighting stereotypes in dumbest things posts.

    Short-Knowledge-3393 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Number Of World Wars Won By Country 🇱🇷💪

    List showing the number of Super Bowl wins and world wars won by country, highlighting Americans' confident mistakes.

    secret_jxxx05 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What they don't teach in Murica is that Murica did not win the 2 World Wars, the Allies did. When Murica tried to start wars on their won, they failed miserably.......always!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    "In German There Was No Word For "Thank You" So The 'German Sounding' Word 'Danka Shoen" Was Coined By A Songwriter"

    Reddit post question about the term Danke Shoen, illustrating a funny example from Americans confidently posting dumb things.

    cattbug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    “Insulin Is A Privilege, Not A Right”

    Man with a beard sharing a controversial comment about insulin pricing, showcasing dumbest things confidently posted by Americans.

    BuffaloExotic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    “So He Could Born On American Soil”

    Baby standing barefoot on Texas-shaped dirt patch, illustrating a man's unusual decision in dumbest things posts.

    Content_Study_1575 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    "Sounds Like Socialism To Me"

    Speeding camera setup on roadside with text about expensive speeding ticket in Finland based on income.

    Nidzovantije Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find this VERY right... So a fine has the same weight for everyone

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    “25 Year Old American”

    Comparison of 25 year old European and American lifestyles illustrating cultural differences in humorous context of dumbest things posted.

    SiddySundays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They missed the part where the 25 year old American is living in the basement of their parents home.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #42

    “Other Countries I Doubt Are Doing The Same By Teaching Them English”

    Social media post highlighting a humorous example of Americans confidently posting incorrect statements about language and education.

    sassy_sapodilla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    in italy (and I guess the other europe would do even more) english 'till elementary school and 2 languages (french or german + english) from middle school

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    I Mean If We Take Greenland By Force Who’s Going To Stop Us? Denmark?

    Social media post humorously questioning the ability to take Greenland by force, showcasing dumbest things Americans posted.

    Tomis420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll be there with my horned helmet and my battle axe....if I could remember where I put it after sacking Rome.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Italian-American Inventions

    Photos comparing Italian-american food inventions like lasagna and pizza with Italian inventions, highlighting noodle origins in a humorous way.

    Nosciolito Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    More Irish Than The Irish

    Screenshot of a social media post with American and Irish flags, highlighting a dumb comment about Irish Americans.

    alex_zk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    “America Is The World Most Greatest Nation… Without America There Were Not Denmark… You Will Probably Be Speaking German Right Now…”

    Tweet comparing Denmark's social benefits to the USA with humorous comments, highlighting dumbest things Americans posted.

    BeastMode149 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    "A Bad Day In America Beats A Good Day Just About Anywhere Else"

    Screenshot of a humorous online discussion featuring Americans confidently posting some of the dumbest things.

    FeelingExample8852 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    So Many People In Europe Do, In Fact, Celebrate The 4th Of July. You Need To Get Out More

    Social media post confidently claiming Europeans widely celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks in many cities and towns.

    chebghobbi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're missing a 1, at least for France, but it could just be that we are using a metric calendar;)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    Since Europeans Are Struggling To Understand, Allow Me To Explain It Very Clearly

    Screenshot of a social media post confidently sharing a politically incorrect and dumb statement by an American user.

    ZAMAHACHU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    "No, I Live In A First World Country"

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously showing Americans confidently posting dumb things about using WhatsApp.

    CautiousChard3606 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    "Ahhhh Just Another European Cope Chart"

    Chart showing the happiest countries allegedly ruled by monarchy, with humorous comments mocking American data confidence.

    Kyr1500 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    “Europeans Won’t Comprehend This. Heated Driveway…”

    Heated driveway construction with workers installing tubing to avoid snow, showcasing dumbest American posts.

    mrcoffeeforever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    On A Map About Which Way European Traffic Lights Are Walking, "Idiotic Icons" Guy Gets A Good Point Made Against Him

    Tweet discussing NYC traffic lights using words instead of icons, highlighting confusing pedestrian signals in foreign countries.

    Exact_Actuary_9287 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    In Boston, We’re All Irish

    Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day and Boston police marching in an Irish parade with bagpipes.

    PersonalityDry7496 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Big Difference

    Two men on a plane during a hijacking, illustrating Americans confidently posting the dumbest things online.

    veifarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    "No One Expects You To Understand You're From England That Place Is A Failed State That's Constantly In War With Itself"

    Twitter exchange showing Americans confidently posting dumb comments about England and freedom of speech.

    RyanCorven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it possible that Muricans are getting stupider and stupider? Oh wait, their President; I see now>. It almost makes sense.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #57

    "Dialects From Coast To Coast Have The Same Amount Of Variance As [European] Languages"

    Man with curly hair and text about Europeans speaking multiple languages, highlighting dumb comments Americans confidently post online.

    mynameisnotamelia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    "Me Returning Home After A Week In Europe Without Ice, Air Conditiong & Diet Coke"

    Meme showing a person on a white horse holding an American flag with text about returning home after Europe without comforts.

    Lemonade348 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And are we ever glad you're gone with an attitude like that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    "If You Can't Tip Your Server... Don't Go Out To Eat!"

    Handwritten note showing incorrect tip calculation with the main SEO keyword dumbest things Americans confidently posted.

    ricogatenby99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    “Use American Numbers”

    Reddit post with a humorous comment under a misleading global temperatures caption referencing dumb American statements.

    AdDry7344 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    “No I Meant London Ohio”

    Chat conversation showing confusion about London UK versus London Ohio, illustrating dumbest things confidently posted by Americans.

    BuffaloExotic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    “Micro-Retirement”

    Text from Fast Company about Gen Z using micro-retirement breaks for work-life balance and burnout avoidance.

    Mountsorrel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    ‘Getting Water In Europe Is So Hard’

    Woman using a hiking backpack hydration system at a restaurant, illustrating funny dumb American posts about daily life.

    malkebulan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not sure what she means... ask the waiter for water and you would get it

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    "How It Feels Coming Home To 5G, Air Conditioning, Ice, And Drive Thrus After Spending 6 Weeks In Europe"

    Young man in an airport baggage claim illustrating dumbest things Americans confidently posted online about travel.

    mika_masza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Military Time😬

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing Americans confidently posting the dumbest things about military time.

    THUND3R_23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Don't Be Gaslit Into Thinking Europe Is A Magical Vacation ✨️

    Screenshot of a social media comment showcasing one of the dumbest things confidently posted by Americans.

    Quad_MEDIC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Ambulance Ride In UK...... Not £0. Paid For. With Taxes. Every Single Penny You Ever Earned... 20% Gone. For That Ambulance

    Social media replies comparing ambulance ride costs in the U.S., Australia, Germany, and the UK, discussing healthcare system flaws.

    miklcct Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    "I'm Swedish American. I Don't Speak Swedish"

    Comments thread showing humorous confusion about being a Swedish American, exemplifying dumbest things Americans posted.

    RotaPander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Where In The World? Everywhere

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showing a common misconception about legal drinking ages in America.

    Lunax_4432 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    "Leftist Engineer"

    A man sits in the world's narrowest car, a tiny blue vehicle, showcasing one of the dumbest things confidently posted online.

    Material_Ring9378 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Nearly 50 Million Germans In The USA

    Map illustrating top six countries with the largest German populations, featuring flags and population numbers.

    BassesBest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Millenials Hear Socialism And Think Canada And Switzerland

    Tweet about millennials associating socialism with social security, healthcare, and affordable housing, showing generational differences.

    notabotmkay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    “Is It Actually Normal And Widespread For Ppl To Drink Alcohol Before 21”

    Social media post questioning if it is normal and widespread for Americans to drink alcohol before 21, showcasing dumbest things.

    urjok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    “The USA Has Back To Back World War Wins”

    Social media comments showing Americans confidently posting incorrect historical facts about World War wins.

    generic_username-92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    World Champions

    Young football player holding a sign with misspelled phrase at a crowded stadium, showcasing dumbest mistakes humor.

    EducationalCollege70 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    "How Do People In England Feel About America Celebrating Today??? Is Wimbledon Their Way Of Snubbing Their Nose At Our Holiday???"

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing Americans confidently posting dumbest things about England and America.

    IrrayaQ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    “I’m Making Sure I’ll Flash My American Passport Around As Often As I Could!”

    Person holding an American passport next to a red foreign passport, highlighting Americans confidently posting dumb travel moments.

    BuffaloExotic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    “Complete Bs Valuation”

    Tweet showing a confident yet incorrect opinion about Euro and US dollar parity, reflecting dumbest things posted.

    BeginningRub6573 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    We’re Americans!

    Screenshot of a one-star review complaining about banana ketchup served instead of tomato ketchup at Bohol Bee Farm, seen as dumb American food criticism.

    arivedeci Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    "How Do You Add Outlets And Ethernet"..."Stone And Brick Literally Explode When Exposed To Fire"

    Screenshot of social media comments showing dumbest things confidently posted by Americans with misconceptions about construction.

    Significant-Leg5769 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!