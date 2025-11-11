“Were You Homeschooled By A Pigeon?”: 80 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)
No matter where you live, you probably have an idea of what’s going on in the United States. Even if you don’t follow global politics closely, you have likely absorbed information about the American president through headlines or conversations with colleagues.
But when you live in the US, it’s pretty easy to be in a bubble. There’s so much news coverage circulating about what’s happening at home that people sometimes forget to educate themselves about the rest of the world. And unfortunately, some of these individuals are a bit too confident when making comments online. Below, you'll find some of the funniest posts from the [Stuff] Americans Say subreddit. Now, we understand that these images certainly don’t reflect the views or intelligence level of an entire nation. But we hope that you’ll find them entertaining, even if you are a proud American!
“There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”
My town is currently celebrating its 800 year of being settled. And my kids school has been a school longer than America has been independent. Not to mention the Magna Carta, which was signed in 1215....
"Tarrifs Will Bring Some Prices Down Hopefully, Like iPhone. And Samsung Phone $1000-$1200 Is Ridiculous"
We Invented Cars
It’s no secret that the United States is a global powerhouse. The nation is home to the largest economy in the world, and culturally, it’s considered one of the most influential countries as well. The US is the planet’s fourth largest producer of film, and the world’s largest producer of music. You can ask plenty of people around the globe what their favorite movie, television show or song is, and there will be a chance that their response came from the United States, regardless of their native country or language.
As a young nation, the United States has done incredible things in less than 250 years. But with great power comes great responsibility. And when you’re the third most populated country on the planet, all eyes are on you. So you better be prepared to be held accountable by your audience.
“Probably Paid For By American Taxpayers Through Overcharging Tariffs To Americans”
Most People Around The World Move To The United States
For The Local People $1 Is A Lot Of Money
The [Stuff] Americans Say subreddit has been around since 2013 and has amassed an impressive 239K members. The group’s goal is to call out amusing and shockingly ignorant comments that Americans make online, but of course, it’s all done in good fun. Nobody believes that every single American is incapable of locating Japan on a map or learning a second language. But if you’re bold enough to post something questionable online, you just might get called out.
Everyone deserves to be held accountable for their mistakes, and the internet is a wonderful place to learn and grow! It’s just unfortunate that the most ignorant voices are often the loudest. And in the United States, there are simply more people in general than almost any other country. So with a large population comes a greater amount of people who probably shouldn’t have access to social media.
Bro Nobody Uses Euros
Europeans Are Way More Susceptible To Propaganda *then* Americans
"Is English Your First Language?" "No I'm An American"
Now, let’s break down some of the most common assumptions people around the world make about Americans. One is that we’re absolutely terrible at geography. Now, it’s estimated that only about half of the country’s population can actually label all 50 states on a map. And one survey found that 44% of Americans can’t correctly identify EU nations on a map.
So perhaps it’s true that Americans aren’t the best at geography. But plenty of Europeans probably can’t identify more than a handful of American states either. So it might not be fair to dunk on Americans for their geographical knowledge (or lack thereof).
‘In A Third World Country Like Spain’
"Why Don't They Use Normal American Numbers On Their Clock"
The USA Invented Trains
Something else the world loves to criticize Americans for is being monolingual. While it’s true that you can certainly make your way through the American school system without becoming fluent in another language, students are typically required to study a foreign language for at least two years in high school. Meanwhile, data from the US Census Bureau found that 22% of Americans actually don’t speak English at home. So it’s not exactly fair to paint the whole nation as monolingual.
Imagine Saying: “Oh I’m 1.829 Meters Tall…”
No because idiots don't understand being idiots, they just don't understand..........PERIOD!
“Nonsense Numbers”
This next assumption about the United States doesn’t have to do with intelligence, but it’s certainly something that the rest of the world likes to clown on us for: being unhealthy and/or overweight. It’s true that 40% of the nation is considered obese, according to the CDC. However, when it comes to the most obese countries in the world, the United States ranks 19th. And in the United Kingdom, 28% of adults are considered obese. So while this is certainly an issue in the US, it’s not the only nation that is struggling with an obesity epidemic.
“Server Makes $2.13 Please Tip Generously” Beggar Culture
Hospitals Are Businesses. Their Job Is To Attract High Paying Clients
Use Fahrenheit It's More Accurate
It’s easy to assume that the United States is full of ignorant people when that’s all you see online. But in reality, the nation has plenty of brilliant, innovative individuals. Futura published an article celebrating the greatest scientific advancements from the 20th century, and many actually came from the good old USA. They noted that the country was home to the first successful organ transplant. And who can forget NASA putting the first man on the moon in 1969?
"We Simply Choose Not To"
They Don’t Have Ranch…
“Your Country Exists Because Of What America Provides To You, Don't Forget That”
The first ever email was also sent by an American, Ray Tomlinson, in 1971. And the world’s first animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, came straight from the USA. Meanwhile, the first GPS also came from America, as it was created by the US Department of Defense in 1973. Who says this nation isn’t full of brilliant minds?
"We Hate Giving Even A Dime To Waiters..."
“Isn’t This A Violation Of FAA Regulations?”
Europe Is A Bunch Of Third-World Countries With Better Branding
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these hilarious screenshots, pandas. While some of them might make you lose faith in humanity, perhaps they can inspire you to never stop your own journey of learning. Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe aren’t satire. And if you’re looking for another list featuring ridiculous things Americans have said, you can check out this Bored Panda article next!
"I Am More Scottish Than That Guy And I've Never Left The Us"
”at The Airport. America Will Be Lost To The Immigrants Thanks To Biden And K*mala. Norway Here I Come!”
"Good Luck Finding Breakfast In Italy"
« US Citizen Are More Important »
Oh yeah, yes, you're right, that's exactly what that means. 🤣
"Is 6 Days Off For 2025 Excessive?"
Million Dollar Nicu Baby
"While In Germany I Found An Aldi. The Aldi Is Nothing Like An American Aldi"
Dutch Is The American Spelling, Deutsch Is The English
OK, now I am actually hitting my head on the wall as I read these.
That’s For Pearl Harbour
Coffee Shops Weren’t Even Really A Thing Until A Few Decades Ago!
"USA! USA! USA!" Bro Canada Is #6 In Quality Of Life While Us Is #22
Number Of World Wars Won By Country 🇱🇷💪
What they don't teach in Murica is that Murica did not win the 2 World Wars, the Allies did. When Murica tried to start wars on their won, they failed miserably.......always!
"In German There Was No Word For "Thank You" So The 'German Sounding' Word 'Danka Shoen" Was Coined By A Songwriter"
“Insulin Is A Privilege, Not A Right”
“So He Could Born On American Soil”
"Sounds Like Socialism To Me"
“25 Year Old American”
They missed the part where the 25 year old American is living in the basement of their parents home.
“Other Countries I Doubt Are Doing The Same By Teaching Them English”
I Mean If We Take Greenland By Force Who’s Going To Stop Us? Denmark?
Italian-American Inventions
More Irish Than The Irish
“America Is The World Most Greatest Nation… Without America There Were Not Denmark… You Will Probably Be Speaking German Right Now…”
"A Bad Day In America Beats A Good Day Just About Anywhere Else"
So Many People In Europe Do, In Fact, Celebrate The 4th Of July. You Need To Get Out More
Since Europeans Are Struggling To Understand, Allow Me To Explain It Very Clearly
If I were gay and Republican, I wouldn't be flaunting it!
"No, I Live In A First World Country"
"Ahhhh Just Another European Cope Chart"
“Europeans Won’t Comprehend This. Heated Driveway…”
On A Map About Which Way European Traffic Lights Are Walking, "Idiotic Icons" Guy Gets A Good Point Made Against Him
In Boston, We’re All Irish
Big Difference
"No One Expects You To Understand You're From England That Place Is A Failed State That's Constantly In War With Itself"
Is it possible that Muricans are getting stupider and stupider? Oh wait, their President; I see now>. It almost makes sense.
"Dialects From Coast To Coast Have The Same Amount Of Variance As [European] Languages"
"Me Returning Home After A Week In Europe Without Ice, Air Conditiong & Diet Coke"
And are we ever glad you're gone with an attitude like that.