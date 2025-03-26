Bored Panda reached out to Reuben to learn more about his creative process and personal journey. The artist revealed that it all began unexpectedly at Trona Pinnacles in 2014, marking the start of his exploration of incorporating drones into his photography. "I was shooting a time-lapse at night when a random truck drove through the frame with its headlights on. Initially, I thought the shot was ruined, but watching how the beams illuminated the formations sparked something in my mind. It created a lighting effect that shouldn't naturally exist in that environment.

I started experimenting with attaching lights to drones. It was like bringing studio lighting control into vast remote spaces. What excited me was the ability to light landscapes from angles and heights that were previously impossible to achieve.

The technique evolved further when I began incorporating the actual flight paths of the drones into the images, creating what I call Aeroglyphs - geometric light patterns above natural landscapes. It became a way to interact with these environments without leaving any physical trace, creating a kind of temporary land art."