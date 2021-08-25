I am a self-taught artist. In my artworks, I combine classical figurative painting and abstract, impressive manner of landscape art.

The main character of my paintings are not idealistic, mystical figures at the epicenter of the storm or floating in an impenetrable fog. They are depicted not as powerless before the elements but as part of their power.

In my works, I explore the nature of the depth and power of human emotions. My paintings are a journey, an attempt to capture the gusts of raging winds, which are as sensual and fickle as the human spirit. This is a quickly passing, barely perceptible intimate moment where a person and an element are one. A moment in anticipation of something growing and inevitable.

The atmosphere of my work is often like a dream or a memory. It is a paradox, a unity of strength, storm, and peace.

More info: Instagram | dariapochinskaya.bigcartel.com

#1

Дарья Починская
hyperunknown
hyperunknown
This is definately not hairway to heaven. I mean it's really well made and beautiful but I can't stop thinking about it looking like she's flipping the hair in the shower - and all the hair that'll stick to the wall. Rest a-sheared it's a hairy situation for sure, hairlarious right! Anyway, seems we're in a hairy situation here, I'll cut it short because I'm sure you're all dyeing to the puntastic twist.

#2

Дарья Починская
#3

Дарья Починская
Bee / she/her
Bee / she/her
I love the strokes, looks like frosted glass

#4

Дарья Починская
Lisa Tait
Lisa Tait
this is so cool i love dramatic things

#5

Дарья Починская
#6

Дарья Починская
#7

Дарья Починская
#8

Дарья Починская
Bee / she/her
Bee / she/her
I love the color pallete!

#9

Дарья Починская
#10

Дарья Починская
Bee / she/her
Bee / she/her
One of my favorites! I love the colors on the skin.

#11

Дарья Починская
Bee / she/her
Bee / she/her
Once again, I love the colors!

#12

Дарья Починская
#13

Дарья Починская
Bee / she/her
Bee / she/her
The lighting is so cool. It almost looks like it's underwater. The eyes are so hollow...

#14

Дарья Починская
#15

Дарья Починская
#16

Дарья Починская
Bee / she/her
Bee / she/her
The detail is stunning! It's like a photo, but so, SO much better.

#17

Дарья Починская
#18

Дарья Починская
#19

Дарья Починская
Bee / she/her
Bee / she/her
The colors are magnificent!

#20

Дарья Починская
#21

Дарья Починская
#22

Дарья Починская
#23

Дарья Починская
#24

Дарья Починская
#25

Дарья Починская
