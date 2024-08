ADVERTISEMENT

Dreams are often fleeting and mysterious experiences. For some, they are merely nighttime adventures that fade in the morning, but for me, they are an endless source of inspiration.



My name is Elianne van Turennout, a 31-year-old photographer and photo manipulation artist from Groningen, Netherlands. As a single mother with ADHD, I find my creative outlet in transforming my strange dreams into surreal images. In this article, I share how I turn my nightmares into magical artworks and embrace the power of our imagination.



Step into my dreams, and who knows, you might find inspiration to turn your own nightmares into magical reality.



