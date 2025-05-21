Some may say typewriters are a thing of the past, but British artist James Cook is proving otherwise with his art. Using only manual typewriters, James creates incredibly detailed portraits, cityscapes, and still lifes made entirely from letters, numbers, and symbols. Since his last feature, he’s collaborated with singer Robbie Williams, typed live at iconic London landmarks like The Ritz and Royal Albert Hall, and captured the energy of New York in one of his most popular pieces to date.

What began with a single antique machine has turned into a 30-typewriter collection, each one helping him push the boundaries of what this forgotten tool can do. Some of his most complex works take up to 30 hours and include over 100,000 keystrokes, but the results speak for themselves.

More info: Instagram | jamescookartwork.com | Facebook | youtube.com | x.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young artist creating a detailed portrait using a vintage typewriter with intricate typewritten art.

jamescookartwork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Young artist creates detailed portrait art using a vintage typewriter with impressive skill and precision.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Young artist creating detailed typewriter drawings, holding a paper with an intricate portrait above a vintage typewriter.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Hand holding detailed cityscape drawing created with a typewriter, placed on an antique Smith Premier typewriter.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Typewriter art portrait of a woman created by a young artist using detailed typed characters on paper.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Young artist smiling beside a red typewriter, holding impressively detailed cityscape drawing created with typewriter keys.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Young artist drawing detailed building image with a vintage typewriter in an ornate elegant room setting.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Young artist holding a typewriter with detailed typewriter art, framed typewriter drawings visible in the background.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Typewriter art showing an impressively detailed portrait of a man created by a young artist using a vintage Smith-Corona typewriter.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Young artist holding a blue typewriter and detailed cityscape drawing with skyscrapers in a busy urban street.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A detailed portrait drawn with a typewriter by a young artist, showcasing impressive typewriter art skills.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Red typewriter on a wooden table creating an impressively detailed portrait drawing using typewriter art technique.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Young artist displaying detailed typewriter drawing of a Coliseum, surrounded by vintage typewriters on shelves.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Hand holding detailed typewriter drawing of Eiffel Tower above a vintage Olympia typewriter on a table near window.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Young artist showcasing detailed drawing of Arc de Triomphe created with a typewriter, standing beside the vintage machine.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    A young artist using a typewriter to create an impressively detailed drawing of a cityscape in London.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Young artist holding detailed typewriter drawing of a train station, showcasing impressive typewriter art skills.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Young artist displaying impressively detailed portrait drawn with a vintage typewriter outdoors.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Typewriter art by young artist showing detailed portrait with red background, displayed on vintage Smith-Corona typewriter.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Young artist creating a detailed portrait drawing with a typewriter, showcasing impressive typewriter art skills.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Hand holding a detailed typewriter drawing of cityscape and houses, showcasing young artist's intricate typewriter art.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Hand holding a detailed typewriter drawing of a city scene created by a young artist using an Underwood typewriter.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Red typewriter with detailed portrait drawing created by a young artist using a typewriter on a sheet of paper.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Young artist stands by detailed cityscape drawing created with a typewriter, surrounded by vintage typewriters on the floor.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Young artist drawing detailed portrait with a typewriter in a room filled with framed black and white artwork.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Young artist standing next to impressively detailed typewriter drawing of a person, smiling and wearing glasses and a cap.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Hand holding detailed typewriter drawing of Tower Bridge with a red typewriter and actual Tower Bridge in the background.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Young artist sitting with detailed typewriter drawing, surrounded by framed typewriter art in studio.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Young artist holding detailed typewriter drawing of London landmarks with original typewriter in foreground.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Young artist sitting with typewriters, showcasing detailed portraits drawn using typewriter art technique.

    jamescookartwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!