Some may say typewriters are a thing of the past, but British artist James Cook is proving otherwise with his art. Using only manual typewriters, James creates incredibly detailed portraits, cityscapes, and still lifes made entirely from letters, numbers, and symbols. Since his last feature, he’s collaborated with singer Robbie Williams, typed live at iconic London landmarks like The Ritz and Royal Albert Hall, and captured the energy of New York in one of his most popular pieces to date.

What began with a single antique machine has turned into a 30-typewriter collection, each one helping him push the boundaries of what this forgotten tool can do. Some of his most complex works take up to 30 hours and include over 100,000 keystrokes, but the results speak for themselves.

