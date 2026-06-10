This Ukrainian Artist Uses Nature And Personal Artifacts To Transform Pain Into Resin Jewelry Pieces (20 Pics)
At first glance, Oleksandra Fomchenko's creations appear to celebrate the delicate beauty of nature. Moss, lichens, fungi, and other tiny botanical specimens are preserved beneath crystal-clear resin domes that magnify every texture and detail, transforming overlooked fragments of the forest into striking miniature worlds. After spending more than five years refining her self-developed "Dome Technique," the Ukrainian artist has created a body of work that invites viewers to slow down and notice what is usually ignored. What many perceive as insignificant becomes monumental, revealing an entire universe hidden at nature's smallest scale.
Yet Oleksandra's work is increasingly moving beyond botanical preservation. In recent years, she has begun incorporating objects that carry emotional weight: nails, insects, and artifacts tied to her own personal history. Rather than creating decorative pieces, she uses these compositions as a way of confronting memory, pain, and resilience. Beauty remains present, but it is no longer the sole purpose. Each dome becomes a kind of emotional time capsule, preserving not only fragile specimens but also experiences that shaped her.
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The context in which these pieces are created adds another layer to their meaning. Working from Ukraine, Fomchenko spends hours hand-polishing each optical lens and refining every detail with remarkable precision, often while air raid sirens and the realities of war continue outside her studio walls. She describes the process as a form of intense concentration, a way of creating order and silence in an increasingly fragile world. The result is work that exists at the intersection of beauty and resistance. Far from decorative objects, these artifacts stand as evidence of patience, focus, and the enduring human impulse to create, even in circumstances that might easily discourage it.