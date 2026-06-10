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At first glance, Oleksandra Fomchenko's creations appear to celebrate the delicate beauty of nature. Moss, lichens, fungi, and other tiny botanical specimens are preserved beneath crystal-clear resin domes that magnify every texture and detail, transforming overlooked fragments of the forest into striking miniature worlds. After spending more than five years refining her self-developed "Dome Technique," the Ukrainian artist has created a body of work that invites viewers to slow down and notice what is usually ignored. What many perceive as insignificant becomes monumental, revealing an entire universe hidden at nature's smallest scale.

Yet Oleksandra's work is increasingly moving beyond botanical preservation. In recent years, she has begun incorporating objects that carry emotional weight: nails, insects, and artifacts tied to her own personal history. Rather than creating decorative pieces, she uses these compositions as a way of confronting memory, pain, and resilience. Beauty remains present, but it is no longer the sole purpose. Each dome becomes a kind of emotional time capsule, preserving not only fragile specimens but also experiences that shaped her.

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