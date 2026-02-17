ADVERTISEMENT

Hi Bored Panda! My name is Oleksandra, and I’m a botanical artist from Ukraine. For the past 5.5 years, I’ve been obsessed with a single goal: making the invisible visible.

Most people step over moss, lichens, and tiny forest fungi without a second thought. But I saw a whole universe in them. I wanted to capture that magic, but traditional resin casting always felt too 'flat' for me.

That’s why I spent years developing what I call my 'Dome Technique.' Instead of just encasing a plant, I create high-clarity optical lenses that magnify these fragile specimens. It transforms a tiny piece of lichen into a monumental, hyper-realistic micro-world. I like to think of them as botanical time capsules

More info: Etsy