Hi Bored Panda! My name is Oleksandra, and I’m a botanical artist from Ukraine. For the past 5.5 years, I’ve been obsessed with a single goal: making the invisible visible.

Most people step over moss, lichens, and tiny forest fungi without a second thought. But I saw a whole universe in them. I wanted to capture that magic, but traditional resin casting always felt too 'flat' for me.

That’s why I spent years developing what I call my 'Dome Technique.' Instead of just encasing a plant, I create high-clarity optical lenses that magnify these fragile specimens. It transforms a tiny piece of lichen into a monumental, hyper-realistic micro-world. I like to think of them as botanical time capsules

#1

A Portal To The Forest Floor

    #2

    The Magic Of The 'Dome Technique'

    It acts as a magnifying glass, revealing textures that the naked eye usually misses.

    #3

    The 'Coral Of The Forest'

    This is Xanthoria parietina, a common lichen that looks like golden sea coral when viewed through an optical lens.

    #4

    Side View Of The Dome

    I spent years perfecting the curvature to ensure there is zero distortion, only a deep 3D immersion into the mossy landscape.

    #5

    Creating Colors Unseen Otherwise

    I also love to play with color. These flowers were originally white, but I dyed them using professional floral pigments before the drying and process began.

    #6

    Eternal Spring In The Dome

    The result is a vibrant, eternal spring encapsulated in a dome. My 'Innovative Resin Dome' technique ensures that these colors stay bright and protected for years.

    #7

    Beyond Nature’s Palette

    These flowers were originally white. I hand-dyed them using specialized floral pigments to create this vibrant, ethereal violet glow before preserving them forever

    #8

    My Ultimate Challenge

    A complete forest microcosm under a single dome. These blooms were also naturally white, but I've tinted them to create this specific, dreamlike aesthetic. It's like holding a tiny, eternal forest in your hand.

