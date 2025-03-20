ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs have an incredible knack for adventure, often finding themselves in situations humans can barely imagine. From scaling fences to sneaking into the neighbor’s BBQ, their mischievous nature and boundless curiosity make them regular stars in the funniest of mishaps. However, sometimes canine adventures turn serious, reminding us how much they depend on humans for protection and care.

This story takes place off the coast of Iquique, Chile, where two brave pups spent over a year living aboard a tiny abandoned boat, battling harsh heat, dwindling supplies, and a complete lack of fresh water. Thankfully, after almost a week of total isolation and uncertainty, a dedicated rescue team stepped in—turning a heartbreaking situation into a hopeful new chapter.

More info: Facebook | patitasdeldesierto.com | Instagram

RELATED:

Two dogs lived for over a year on an abandoned boat off the coast of Iquique, Chile

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto

The rescue was led by the Patitas del Desierto shelter, whose team, alongside the Chilean Navy and local maritime police, orchestrated a complex operation to bring the dogs safely to shore. The person responsible for their rescue shared their firsthand account of the moment they set out on the mission. “I told them that I would go after them the day I went to the dock, that I would move mountains, and I did it with determination and attitude. Without fear of being successful and with the help of a corporal, there they were waiting, happy to want to get off that boat. I feel happy because I did everything to get these dogs out of there, and because tonight I will sleep calmer—and so will they.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The boat was small, under 12 meters, providing minimal shelter from intense heat and harsh conditions

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto

Images that the shelter received reporting the case.

For nearly a week before their rescue, the dogs were left without any food or fresh water. Their water container was covered in algae, highlighting the severity of their abandonment

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto

The operation was not without risks, as navigating the area posed serious challenges. “It was a complex rescue because there were a lot of mesh at the bottom of the sea, and we could have been stranded, damaging the engine—but we did it anyway.” Despite the difficulties, the team remained committed to their mission, ensuring the safety of both rescuers and the dogs. Once back on dry land, the exhausted yet relieved animals finally received food, medical attention, and a place to rest. “Finally, they are on dry land now in our shelter. They have already eaten, they are resting, and hopefully, the people who said they had a temporary home for them will arrive on Monday with what they promised. In the meantime, they will stay at the shelter until they are sterilized by the veterinarian.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Local authorities received reports about the dogs and tried unsuccessfully to contact the boat’s owner

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto

After multiple failed contact attempts, the Chilean Navy launched a rescue operation to save the animals

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto

For the Chilean Navy, stepping in after six days of waiting for the owner to claim the dogs was a necessary and urgent decision. Captain of the Port of Iquique, Ricardo Cáceres, confirmed the details of the report they received. “On Monday or Tuesday, we received a complaint regarding some dogs that were abandoned on a boat. We tried to contact the owner on Wednesday and Thursday, but the person never arrived at the port captaincy. After almost six days, we decided to carry out the rescue. As the boat was far from the coast, the Navy had to use a vessel to approach and remove them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Loreto Patitas del Desierto Foundation joined forces with the Navy, determined to bring the dogs safely ashore

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescuers faced challenging conditions, including underwater nets that risked damaging their boat’s engine

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto

In a surprising turn, the owner of the boat eventually came forward but not without consequences. “After we rescued the puppies, the owner went to the port captaincy, where he actually had the two animals registered. We also issued a summons to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for mistreatment of the animals,” Cáceres stated.

Despite these difficulties, the dogs were successfully rescued and brought to land safely

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto

Upon arrival, the dogs immediately received medical care, food, water, and a safe place to rest

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto

Beyond the abandonment itself, new concerns arose. One of the dogs, a female, was found to be pregnant. For now, both dogs remain under the care of Patitas del Desierto as authorities determine their fate. “For now, the dogs are in the care of the foundation that was part of the rescue, ‘Patitas,’ awaiting the decision of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine whether the animals will be returned to their owner,” Cáceres explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the rescued dogs was discovered to be pregnant, making their timely rescue even more crucial

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto

Authorities later identified the boat’s owner, who was formally reported for animal mistreatment and abandonment

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto

ADVERTISEMENT

As of last update, both dogs remain in the care of the Loreto Patitas del Desierto Foundation, awaiting a final decision on their permanent home, hopefully together

Share icon

Image credits: patitasdeldesierto