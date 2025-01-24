Bored Panda connected with Dimpy Bhalotia, an acclaimed photographer and creative director with roots in both London and Mumbai. Renowned for her captivating street, portrait, and documentary photography, we’re thrilled to include a couple of her images in this article.

Street photography is a popular genre that lets people capture the streets from their own perspective, giving us insight into both the environment and the photographer. Thinking about that, we asked Dimpy about how her photography journey began. "I’ve always been drawn to the beauty of nature, the freedom of birds, and the vibrant energy of the streets," the artist shared. "I spend a lot of time observing, and there’s so much happening around us, so many fleeting moments, that often go unnoticed. With technology taking over more and more of our lives, I’m starting to understand that the streets will lose their vibrancy. Everything is delivered right to our doorsteps now, and the once-bustling energy of city streets seems to be fading. That’s why I want to capture it all, in my own way, before it disappears.

I want to preserve that raw energy, that life, and keep it alive through my photographs. Maybe, years from now (or even now, when everything feels so digital), people will look at my work and feel inspired to step outside, to breathe in the street’s pulse, and even feel the wind alongside the animals. My goal is to remind people to observe and truly experience the world around them. Photography, for me, is the perfect medium to express that longing to connect with the present moment."