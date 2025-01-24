This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed ExamplesInterview With Artist
Street photography captures the everyday moments that make life extraordinary, and sometimes, the most memorable subjects aren’t people at all—they’re dogs. From curious pups roaming city sidewalks to loyal companions waiting patiently by their owners, dogs add a layer of charm and spontaneity to urban scenes.
For this article, we’ve gathered photos shared by the Street Photographers Foundation, each featuring dogs as the stars of the frame. These images, taken by talented photographers from around the world, offer a fresh perspective on life in the city—where every corner holds a story, and sometimes, it’s told best with wagging tails and floppy ears.
More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com
Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia
Bored Panda connected with Dimpy Bhalotia, an acclaimed photographer and creative director with roots in both London and Mumbai. Renowned for her captivating street, portrait, and documentary photography, we’re thrilled to include a couple of her images in this article.
Street photography is a popular genre that lets people capture the streets from their own perspective, giving us insight into both the environment and the photographer. Thinking about that, we asked Dimpy about how her photography journey began. "I’ve always been drawn to the beauty of nature, the freedom of birds, and the vibrant energy of the streets," the artist shared. "I spend a lot of time observing, and there’s so much happening around us, so many fleeting moments, that often go unnoticed. With technology taking over more and more of our lives, I’m starting to understand that the streets will lose their vibrancy. Everything is delivered right to our doorsteps now, and the once-bustling energy of city streets seems to be fading. That’s why I want to capture it all, in my own way, before it disappears.
I want to preserve that raw energy, that life, and keep it alive through my photographs. Maybe, years from now (or even now, when everything feels so digital), people will look at my work and feel inspired to step outside, to breathe in the street’s pulse, and even feel the wind alongside the animals. My goal is to remind people to observe and truly experience the world around them. Photography, for me, is the perfect medium to express that longing to connect with the present moment."
Photo by Thaeron Humfry
This is what I look like every morning after waking up
Photo by JI Taotao
This family of 3 look so happy, enjoying every little moments of life
Dimpy shared that she never heads out with a fixed plan for what to photograph. "I’ll pick a part of a city or a location and just walk around, seeing what catches my eye. I always start with a clean slate, feeling the space as I go. I pay attention to how the light is, waiting for it to fall just the way I like. It’s funny - shooting the same scene a couple of minutes apart can change the shades of black you capture, and that subtle shift can make all the difference. Understanding how light interacts with the streets, how shadows work, is crucial. If you don’t grasp that, no matter how amazing the location or how good your camera is, the photograph won’t have the impact it could."
Photo by Ankur Acharya
There’s plenty of advice about shooting every day and practicing non-stop. While practice is important, shooting every day doesn’t work for Dimpy. "I don’t like fixed routines; they stifle creativity. When you’re caught in the monotony, you stop growing and stop creating. I’ll shoot for 15-20 days straight, then take a break for a week. Instead of shooting, I read, I watch films, I look out the window, observe the light, watch how birds move, how they behave. Constantly shooting pressures you to get something ‘good’ every day, and that can feel like a creative block. Sometimes, you just need to slow down, let yourself be inspired, and be excited to walk the streets again. If you’re out there every day, it starts to feel routine and that kills the magic.
I like to follow my own flow. I often return to the same spots multiple times a week or even on the same day. But you can’t force shots. Sometimes, you just have to wait, and wait some more, for that one perfect moment to slide into your frame. And even then, if you miss it, it’s gone in an instant. It’s time-consuming, and more often than not, you walk away with nothing. Street photography isn’t like a controlled studio shoot, where you can direct the scene and set the lighting just how you want. That’s why I believe street photography is the purest form of art - it’s unpredictable, raw, and not everyone can handle it."
Photo by John Mary
Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia
Many of Dimpy's photos include animals, such as birds and dogs. We were curious about what it is about these creatures that makes her want to capture them in her work. "I absolutely love the way humans and animals coexist in this vast universe, sharing the same space yet living in such different ways. We all exist on different frequencies, vibrating at different energies, yet there’s this quiet understanding between us. We don’t speak the same language as animals, and they don’t speak ours, but somehow, there’s this harmony that ties us together. It's almost as if we’re all part of the same cosmic rhythm, even though we move to different beats. The world, to me, feels so incomplete without animals. They bring a balance, an essence that reminds us of a deeper connection with nature and life itself.
To me, birds are like the stars of the day—shining brightly in their own way, lighting up the sky with their freedom and grace. They remind me of the fleeting beauty of the present moment, always moving, always alive with energy. And dogs? Well, dogs are like the heartbeat of the earth—steady, loyal, and full of unconditional love. They bring warmth and presence to our lives, grounding us in the here and now. Their energy is simple, pure, and always in the moment. Together, these creatures embody something magical about the balance of life that we often overlook, yet they’re always there, quietly reminding us of our shared existence on this planet."
Photo by Christopher Gunson
Photo by Shriyash Kanekar
As a street photographer, Dimpy has learned that handling unpredictability is just part of the process. "Capturing those candid, real moments on the street demands a lot of patience and persistence. You have to be quick on your feet, ready to adjust as the situation shifts in the blink of an eye. It’s a lot of walking, a lot of circling back, day after day. But I’ve come to realize it’s all part of the journey, and every bit of it has made me stronger.
On a lighter note, I have a funny story to share: I was taking a shot of a baby cow and after a few minutes, someone started tapping my bag from the back. Without moving an inch, I kept taking photos and saying, 'Please wait, I have to take this shot.' But the tapping didn’t stop. So I turned while saying, 'What is your problem?' and I see the mother cow was hitting me with her horns. I was so frightened to see her so close to me that I fell off the steps, rolling down and landing on the platform below. There was a bunch of boys lying around sunbathing, and they just couldn’t stop laughing. So it’s all fun, volatile, challenging and, at the same time, needs a tremendous degree of patience and endurance."
To explore more of Dimpy Bhalotia's work, visit her website or check out her social media on Instagram, Facebook, and X!
Photo by William Vanderson
Photo by Charlie Mackinnon
Photo by Tilo Nurmi
Photo by Charles Toby
Photo by Maciej Dakowicz
Photo by Anthimos Ntagkas
Photo by Dave Street Photo
Photo by Jad Jadsada
Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia
Photo by Vivian Maier
Photo by Ilana Rose
Photo by Alen Bruce
Photo by Nesam Keshavarz
Photo by Moises Levy
Photo by Thomas Mor
Photo by Ramunas Danisevicius
Photo by Joe Tabacca
Photo by Shirley Baker
Photo by Dimitris Makrygiannakis
Photo by Adam Miller
Photo by Robert Doisneau
Photo by Helen Levitt
Photo by Thomas Hoepker