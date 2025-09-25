French Bulldog Has Medical Emergency While Owners Are Away, Boxer Bro Comes To The Rescue

ADVERTISEMENT

A dog is man’s best friend, but did you know our canine companions have got the back of other animals, too? They’ve been protecting sheep for ages (we’re looking at you Border Collies) and have even been foster moms for anything from kittens to ducklings.

One Boxer's protective instincts helped save the life of his brother, a French bulldog having seizures, while their owners were out. The drama was caught on the owners' home surveillance video and went viral after it was shared with an online community.

Dogs are a man's best friend, sure, but their protective instincts don't stop with humans

Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother on living room rug in a heartwarming moment inside a cozy home.

Image credits: Sarah McArdle / Facebook

A Boxer recently stepped in to save the life of his French bulldog brother, who was having seizures, while their owners were out

A boxer is being celebrated as a hero after his owners’ home surveillance footage caught him rescuing the life of their French bulldog during a seizure. Sarah McArdle and Craig Strilka shared a Facebook post showing what at first looked like their two dogs, Reggie and Yogi, playing together in their living room.

However, as the footage rolls, it becomes clear that the two canines aren’t horsing around at all, but instead, the boxer was attempting to help the French bulldog while it was in the clutches of a medical emergency.

Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother's life, showcasing a heartwarming and incredible bond between the two pets.

Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother during seizures, showcasing a truly heartwarming moment of companionship and instinct.

Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother’s life, showcasing a truly heartwarming moment between the two pets.

Image credits: Sarah McArdle

The dramatic scene was captured on the owners’ home surveillance system, and shows the Boxer, Reggie, repeatedly rolling the French bulldog, Yogi, into the recovery position

“I always went back and forth about getting another dog, with Yogi being so sick, but it’s clear now that I made the best decision ever,” McArdle wrote alongside the dramatic clip. She explains that she’d been at work for about five hours when she witnessed the incredible bond between the two pooches.

“At 12:15, Yogi started having seizures, and within the first hour, he had at least 10 grand mals, but Reggie’s instincts kicked in and he rolled Yogi over, saving him from aspirating,” McArdle shares. In the video, the two dogs can be seen alone at home when Reggie senses something is wrong and uses his paws to turn Yogi over, staying with him until the Frenchie recovers.

Boxer dog gently saving French Bulldog brother on living room rug in a heartwarming pet rescue moment.

Image credits: Sarah McArdle / Facebook

Relieved, McArdle gushes, “It’s a truly heartwarming moment that showcases the power of companionship and instinct.” She added that the video served as “a testament to the profound impact that animals can have on each other’s lives.”

Woman lying next to a boxer dog, showing a heartwarming moment of the boxer saving the French bulldog brother’s life.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Reggie’s owners said the video, which quickly went viral, served as a testament to the profound impact that animals can have on each other’s lives

“If [you’re] debating on getting a second dog for the one you have. Do IT!!!” McArdle suggested in her post that Reggie was being handsomely rewarded with a steak for his life-saving efforts. What a very, very good boy, don’t you agree?

Two dogs, a Boxer and a French Bulldog, sitting in a cozy living room showing a heartwarming pet bond.

Image credits: Laura Roberts / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Although it’s not a supernatural ability, dogs, for all their derpiness, do appear to have a “sixth sense,” or heightened sensitivity to subtle cues from their environment and body language, as well as that of other animals. This helps them perceive changes in human scent linked to stress hormones, notice the smallest shifts in body language, and sense incoming weather changes, as well as even seismic activity.

That’s not all – a dog’s super sense of smell enables it to “sense” some human illnesses. Clever canines can be trained to detect specific volatile organic compounds (VOC) that indicate ongoing illness, helping pick up lung cancer by smelling a person’s breath or bladder cancer by smelling their urine. It seems there’s no end to the wonders of our four-legged furry friends, and we bet Yogi, for one, is pretty happy about that.

For his life-saving efforts, Reggie was rewarded with a steak dinner, and the internet seems to agree that he’s a very, very, good boy

Boxer dog with soulful eyes outdoors, capturing a heartwarming moment of saving French bulldog brother’s life.

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

