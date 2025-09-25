Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
French Bulldog Has Medical Emergency While Owners Are Away, Boxer Bro Comes To The Rescue
Boxer dog interacting with French Bulldog brother in a living room, showcasing a heartwarming rescue moment.
Animals, Dogs

French Bulldog Has Medical Emergency While Owners Are Away, Boxer Bro Comes To The Rescue

A dog is man’s best friend, but did you know our canine companions have got the back of other animals, too? They’ve been protecting sheep for ages (we’re looking at you Border Collies) and have even been foster moms for anything from kittens to ducklings.

One Boxer’s protective instincts helped save the life of his brother, a French bulldog having seizures, while their owners were out. The drama was caught on the owners’ home surveillance video and went viral after it was shared with an online community.

RELATED:

    Dogs are a man’s best friend, sure, but their protective instincts don’t stop with humans

    Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother on living room rug in a heartwarming moment inside a cozy home.

    Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother on living room rug in a heartwarming moment inside a cozy home.

    Image credits: Sarah McArdle / Facebook

    A Boxer recently stepped in to save the life of his French bulldog brother, who was having seizures, while their owners were out

    A boxer is being celebrated as a hero after his owners’ home surveillance footage caught him rescuing the life of their French bulldog during a seizure. Sarah McArdle and Craig Strilka shared a Facebook post showing what at first looked like their two dogs, Reggie and Yogi, playing together in their living room. 

    However, as the footage rolls, it becomes clear that the two canines aren’t horsing around at all, but instead, the boxer was attempting to help the French bulldog while it was in the clutches of a medical emergency.

    Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother's life, showcasing a heartwarming and incredible bond between the two pets.

    Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother's life, showcasing a heartwarming and incredible bond between the two pets.

    Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother during seizures, showcasing a truly heartwarming moment of companionship and instinct.

    Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother during seizures, showcasing a truly heartwarming moment of companionship and instinct.

    Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother’s life, showcasing a truly heartwarming moment between the two pets.

    Boxer dog saving French Bulldog brother’s life, showcasing a truly heartwarming moment between the two pets.

    Image credits: Sarah McArdle

    The dramatic scene was captured on the owners’ home surveillance system, and shows the Boxer, Reggie, repeatedly rolling the French bulldog, Yogi, into the recovery position

    “I always went back and forth about getting another dog, with Yogi being so sick, but it’s clear now that I made the best decision ever,” McArdle wrote alongside the dramatic clip. She explains that she’d been at work for about five hours when she witnessed the incredible bond between the two pooches.

    “At 12:15, Yogi started having seizures, and within the first hour, he had at least 10 grand mals, but Reggie’s instincts kicked in and he rolled Yogi over, saving him from aspirating,” McArdle shares. In the video, the two dogs can be seen alone at home when Reggie senses something is wrong and uses his paws to turn Yogi over, staying with him until the Frenchie recovers.

    Boxer dog gently saving French Bulldog brother on living room rug in a heartwarming pet rescue moment.

    Boxer dog gently saving French Bulldog brother on living room rug in a heartwarming pet rescue moment.

    Image credits: Sarah McArdle / Facebook

    Relieved, McArdle gushes, “It’s a truly heartwarming moment that showcases the power of companionship and instinct.” She added that the video served as “a testament to the profound impact that animals can have on each other’s lives.”

    Woman lying next to a boxer dog, showing a heartwarming moment of the boxer saving the French bulldog brother’s life.

    Woman lying next to a boxer dog, showing a heartwarming moment of the boxer saving the French bulldog brother’s life.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Reggie’s owners said the video, which quickly went viral, served as a testament to the profound impact that animals can have on each other’s lives

    “If [you’re] debating on getting a second dog for the one you have. Do IT!!!” McArdle suggested in her post that Reggie was being handsomely rewarded with a steak for his life-saving efforts. What a very, very good boy, don’t you agree?

    Two dogs, a Boxer and a French Bulldog, sitting in a cozy living room showing a heartwarming pet bond.

    Two dogs, a Boxer and a French Bulldog, sitting in a cozy living room showing a heartwarming pet bond.

    Image credits: Laura Roberts / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Although it’s not a supernatural ability, dogs, for all their derpiness, do appear to have a “sixth sense,” or heightened sensitivity to subtle cues from their environment and body language, as well as that of other animals. This helps them perceive changes in human scent linked to stress hormones, notice the smallest shifts in body language, and sense incoming weather changes, as well as even seismic activity.

    That’s not all – a dog’s super sense of smell enables it to “sense” some human illnesses. Clever canines can be trained to detect specific volatile organic compounds (VOC) that indicate ongoing illness, helping pick up lung cancer by smelling a person’s breath or bladder cancer by smelling their urine. It seems there’s no end to the wonders of our four-legged furry friends, and we bet Yogi, for one, is pretty happy about that.

    For his life-saving efforts, Reggie was rewarded with a steak dinner, and the internet seems to agree that he’s a very, very, good boy

    Boxer dog with soulful eyes outdoors, capturing a heartwarming moment of saving French bulldog brother’s life.

    Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In the comments, readers had nothing but praise for the paw-fect hero, Reggie, and sent healing vibes to Yogi

    Social media comment praising a boxer dog performing life-saving medical techniques on a French Bulldog companion.

    Social media comment praising a boxer dog performing life-saving medical techniques on a French Bulldog companion.

    Comment from Brooke Leonard expressing gratitude and describing the boxer saving French bulldog brother’s life as incredibly sweet and heartwarming.

    Comment from Brooke Leonard expressing gratitude and describing the boxer saving French bulldog brother’s life as incredibly sweet and heartwarming.

    Comment praising a boxer dog as the hero for saving his French Bulldog brother, with 5 likes and love reactions.

    Comment praising a boxer dog as the hero for saving his French Bulldog brother, with 5 likes and love reactions.

    Facebook comments discussing a Boxer dog saving his French Bulldog brother’s life, praised by netizens.

    Facebook comments discussing a Boxer dog saving his French Bulldog brother’s life, praised by netizens.

    Comments expressing awe and emotion from netizens about a boxer dog saving his French bulldog brother’s life.

    Comments expressing awe and emotion from netizens about a boxer dog saving his French bulldog brother’s life.

    Comment expressing relief and praise for a boxer dog saving a French Bulldog brother’s life with alertness and quick action.

    Comment expressing relief and praise for a boxer dog saving a French Bulldog brother’s life with alertness and quick action.

    Comments praising the heartwarming moment of a boxer saving French bulldog brother’s life are shown.

    Comments praising the heartwarming moment of a boxer saving French bulldog brother’s life are shown.

    Boxer dog
    french bulldog
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    e-robot01010 avatar
    Funhog
    Funhog
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is the video? There are only 2 still pictures.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    alexistreasures avatar
    Alexis Treasures
    Alexis Treasures
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go to the 3'rd paragraph (I believe) and click on Facebook, its quick but wow!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cathleen avatar
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would really love to know more about this from the OP, and whether she had any idea of what was causing the seizures. Our 3-year-old GS dog started having horrible seizures, completely out of the blue, one night back in March. They did not stop for over 2 hours. Until he died. And we have no idea why or what caused it. If anyone has thoughts let me know. He was perfectly healthy, up to date on shots, and all of it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ::hugs:: I am so incredibly sorry you lost your boy. I'm not trying to be insensitive and I am really sorry to bring up what must be awful memories, but what were the seizures like? What symptoms did your GSD display during the seizures? Knowing what they "looked like" can help narrow down the causes of sudden-onset seizures. (BTW it sounds like OP's dog has chronic seizure disorder, since they say "with Yogi being so sick" - not the same as your pup with a sudden-onset disorder.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
