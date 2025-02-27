ADVERTISEMENT

At first, photography was just a hobby—something I did for fun with my own dog, Callie, a Golden Retriever/Border Collie mix. She was my first muse, the one who sparked my passion for capturing dogs in landscapes.

I had always loved photographing nature—mountains, wildlife, and the outdoors—but combining that with my love for dogs felt like something special.

thegoodmutt.com

#1

Spirit Of The Dunes

The Good Mutt Photography
For a long time, I never imagined photography could be anything more than a creative outlet. People would often ask if I offered pet portrait sessions, but the thought of actually doing it professionally terrified me. I always said no.
    #2

    Mountain Sunrise

    The Good Mutt Photography
    #3

    Cannon Beach Compositions

    The Good Mutt Photography
    Then, after COVID, everything changed. Like many people, I had a moment of clarity—I realized that maybe this was something pet owners truly wanted. So, I started dipping my toes into it part-time while still working my 9-to-5. What started as a small side gig quickly snowballed. Interest from pet parents grew, and before I knew it, I was overwhelmed and my schedule was filling up fast. Even though I live in British Columbia, Canada, I’ve had clients travel from Kansas, California, Colorado, and beyond just to book a session with me. It’s surreal to think about how far my work has reached over the past 3 years just doing this part-time.

    Since then, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have my work recognized with multiple awards, including being an overall finalist in the 2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year. Along the way, I’ve had the privilege of capturing unforgettable moments for dog owners from all walks of life.
    #4

    Adventure Partners

    The Good Mutt Photography
    #5

    Sunset Over The Sea Stacks

    The Good Mutt Photography
    Now, in 2025, I’m finally taking the leap—I’m making pet photography my full-time career. It’s been an incredible journey, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

    Here are 10 of my favorite shots that represent this adventure.
    #6

    Elegant And Wild

    The Good Mutt Photography
    #7

    First Light

    The Good Mutt Photography
    #8

    Playing Amongst The Snowy Pines

    The Good Mutt Photography
    #9

    Golden Hour In The Alpine

    The Good Mutt Photography
    #10

    Sunbeams Through The Trees

    The Good Mutt Photography
