Then, after COVID, everything changed. Like many people, I had a moment of clarity—I realized that maybe this was something pet owners truly wanted. So, I started dipping my toes into it part-time while still working my 9-to-5. What started as a small side gig quickly snowballed. Interest from pet parents grew, and before I knew it, I was overwhelmed and my schedule was filling up fast. Even though I live in British Columbia, Canada, I’ve had clients travel from Kansas, California, Colorado, and beyond just to book a session with me. It’s surreal to think about how far my work has reached over the past 3 years just doing this part-time.

Since then, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have my work recognized with multiple awards, including being an overall finalist in the 2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year. Along the way, I’ve had the privilege of capturing unforgettable moments for dog owners from all walks of life.