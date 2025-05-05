ADVERTISEMENT

While we’re not sure who first said “Don’t get between a man and his dog,” the proverb would be a wise one to put into action. Dogs and their owners are typically fiercely loyal to one another, and it’s a bond that’s stood the test of time.

One dog owner’s peaceful trip to the park with his couple of canines was turned on its head when some kids tried to hijack one of his pups. In his attempt to stop them, though, the parents threatened him. He shared his story with an online community.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s never a good idea to test the bond between a dog and its owner, as this guy was quick to demonstrate

Share icon

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While he was taking his dogs for a walk at the local park, one of his pups ran off towards a family that was about to leave

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To his absolute horror, he then saw the family trying to pack up his dog and drive away with it

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When he caught up with them, two men got out of the car and started threatening him with violence, and then the kids’ mother said the kid “deserved it”

Image credits: SugarySpaceSprinkles

Much to the guy’s relief, two women who’d seen everything stepped in and laid down the facts, leaving the family to get in their car and make a hasty getaway without the doggo

The story begins when OP took his two pups—a 14-year-old Chihuahua and a 4-year-old Cheagle—for a fun park day and a bit of exercise. The weather was perfect, the dogs were excited, but things turned tense when one of his dogs, the playful (but unruly) Cheagle, ran off toward a nearby family loading into their van.

This little Cheagle, affectionately nicknamed “Fish Butt” for her wiggly hips, just wanted to join the fun. While OP tried calling her back, one of the kids began petting her, but their mom did the unthinkable: she picked up the dog and put her in the kid’s arms. Then, she tried to leave with her.

OP hobbled over with his cane, yelling that the dog was his. But instead of apologizing, the dad got out of the car and blocked him, a second man got aggressive, and the mom shouted, “You already have a dog!” as if that justified dognapping someone else’s pet. The second man even claimed, “We adopted him. Legally.” Except, no—they didn’t.

Just as things got dangerously heated, two women nearby stepped in. They’d seen everything and stood up for OP. Under pressure, the father handed the dog back. The child sadly waved goodbye to the pup they almost stole, and the dog ran back to OP, tail wagging furiously and dognapping narrowly avoided.

OP had quite the close call—the family clearly felt entitled to his beloved Cheagle and were even ready to fight for it. Just how much of a problem is dognapping, though? We went looking for answers.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In her article for The Guardian, Hannah Al-Othman writes that pet theft is increasing across the UK. Data from the insurer Direct Line suggested dog thefts had increased by 6% between 2022 and 2023, with English and French bulldogs—regularly sold for about £3,000—among the most frequently targeted breeds.

According to Al-Othman, last year the previous government introduced the Pet Abduction Act, creating specific offenses of dog and cat abduction and introducing compulsory microchipping.

Pet theft is primarily a commercial crime, says Sadie Cornelius, a writer for CanineJournal.

“Most dogs are stolen by dog flippers: people who realize the high monetary value of specific breeds and can re-sell them as pets for a significant profit,” says Cornelius.

According to the Four Paws website, there are a number of ways to keep your pets safe from theft. Some of these include not leaving your pet unattended in public, securing outdoor areas, installing a security system, hiring trusted dog walkers, and microchipping your pet as soon as possible.

Perhaps OP would do well to heed netizens’ advice and use a gated dog park for his cheeky Cheagle. It would’ve saved him a lot of fuss and bother and kept the rambunctious pup safe, something it seems to have a bit of a problem doing by itself.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think the situation would’ve escalated if the two witnesses hadn’t stepped in? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers were divided, with some taking the guy’s side and others saying dogs that can’t behave should be kept on a leash