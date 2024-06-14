ADVERTISEMENT

Ever had a doctor give you advice so bizarre it left you speechless? I mean, we’ve all heard those ancient remedies from grandma or those quirky tips from your neighbor’s cousin’s best friend, right? Medical advice can sometimes be a real wild ride. We’ve all been there, expecting straightforward guidance, only to be handed a piece of wisdom that’s more puzzling than helpful.

This is exactly what happened to the OP (original poster) of this story, when her simple skincare consultation turned into a ridiculous recommendation that’s sure to have you giggling and scratching your head at the same time.

More info: Reddit

Elderly doctor tells woman to try pregnancy as a solution to her skin issues

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Woman in her 30s suddenly develops cystic acne and seeks professional help only to be met by the most bizarre advice

Image credits: spiritfingersaregold

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)

Image credits: spiritfingersaregold

“Did you seriously just recommend pregnancy?”: the woman is shocked by the doctor’s bizarre advice for her skin issues

Our main character, a 34-year-old woman, was living her best life with skin as clear as a summer sky. Then, bam! Cystic acne decided to crash the party. Not fun, right? After years of enjoying a blemish-free face, she suddenly found herself dealing with these mysterious breakouts. Without wasting any time, she ran to the doctor, hoping for a magical skin cure.

Now, seeking professional help seems like the logical step, doesn’t it? The OP believed so and she visited a GP, hoping for a referral to a dermatologist who could help her. The usual routine followed: questions about age, health, diet, and the big one, pregnancy potential. Even though she was pretty sure she wasn’t pregnant, she agreed to take the test just to be thorough.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctor, an elderly gentleman, probably in his 80s, walked into the room with advice that seemed straight out of a history book. Instead of discussing skin treatments, he asked her how many children she had. She replied, “none,” completely puzzled about where this was going.

And then, came the kicker. The doc mentioned that pregnancy had been known to clear up skin issues and casually suggested it might be something she should consider. She was probably screaming on the inside and asked him: “Did you seriously just recommend pregnancy on the off-chance it will fix a skin problem?”

Yep, he really did. But, after seeing the OP’s shocked reaction, doc then tried to backpedal saying it was just an option she probably hadn’t thought about. And he was right, she hadn’t thought about creating a tiny human just to clear her skin. The OP walked away aggravated and with the memory of that bizarre consultation burning a hole in her mind. And rightly so. After all, we live in a developed nation with access to top-notch medical advice, or so we would hope.

Share icon

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch (not the actual photo)

The woman is eventually able to clear up her skin without creating a tiny human

But our story has a happy ending. The OP eventually managed to clear up her skin without, you know, bringing new life into the world. Dermatologists say that cystic acne can often be treated with various options like topical creams, antibiotics, or birth control pills – no pregnancy needed. Treatments with benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and even retinoids can work wonders if you find the right dermatologist.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that pregnancy brings a lot of changes with it. The body starts to look different, and some women might experience perfectly glowing and clear skin during this time. However, suggesting pregnancy as a cure for skin issues? That’s like recommending a parachute jump to cure a fear of heights- dramatic and not exactly practical, not to mention ethical.

According to an article, “Medical ethics describes the moral principles by which a Doctor must conduct themselves. Medical professionals frequently find themselves facing moral questions and ethical dilemmas in their line of work. Medical ethics provide a framework to help them make judgement calls which are morally sound and right for the patient in question.” It seems that the OP’s doctor skipped this lesson while in medical school, or maybe he just forgot over time.

It’s important for doctors to give advice to their patients that’s both helpful and respectful. Suggesting pregnancy to solve a skin problem doesn’t really address the patient’s concerns and also downplays the serious decision of starting a family. If medical advice doesn’t seem right, it’s okay to question it, ask for a second opinion, or even change doctors.

In a world where we expect excellent medical care, stories like these remind us of the quirks and surprises hiding even in serious situations. And let’s be honest, sometimes laughter really is the best medicine. In the end, the OP walked away with clearer skin and a story that’s as unbelievable as it is entertaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what’s your take on this this eyebrow-raising story? Have you ever received medical advice that was both inappropriate and useless? Share your stories in the comments.

People in the comments relate to the woman’s story with some saying that they have been through a similar situation