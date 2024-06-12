“I Refused To Be Operated In Room Full Of Men”: Woman Shares Controversial Rant On Doctors

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman went viral for refusing to let herself be operated on in a room of male doctors, drawing both support from female patients with negative experiences, as well as criticism citing sexism.

Taking to her TikTok page on April 29, Lily Griffiths posted a video where she filmed herself in a blue hospital gown.

In the video, which has amassed nearly 13 million views, Lily appeared in the mirror of what is assumed to be her hospital’s bathroom.

“Sorry to the male doctors, I may have offended when I refused to be operated on in a room full of men,” the TikToker wrote in the text appearing in the clip.

“And cried and begged for a female to be in the room until she walked over to pin me down then sedated me,” the text further read.

Lily Griffiths went viral for refusing to let herself be operated on in a room of male doctors

Image credits: lily_griffiths

Lily added some cryptic information in the caption, admitting: “Not sure how else to process the last 4 days tbh (to be honest) x.”

Many viewers responded in solidarity with the distressed patient, as a person commented: “Don’t be sorry.

“I too was panicking until my nurse comforted me and said she would be there the entire time, she even held my hand when they sedated me because I was so scared.”

To this comment, Lily replied: “These nurses deserve the [planet Earth emoji].”

Image credits: lily_griffiths

“Don’t ever apologize!” someone else penned. “The medical industry has always been barbaric towards women, you deserve to feel safe and [have] your needs [met].”

Throughout history, the medical field has exhibited instances of barbarism and sexism toward women, perpetuating harmful practices and biases.

For instance, Dr. J. Marion Sims, who was often hailed as the “father of modern gynecology,” conducted experimental surgeries on enslaved Black women in the 19th century without anesthesia, History explains.

She drew support from female patients with negative experiences as well as criticism citing sexism

Image credits: lilyloveeeeee

According to Medical News Today, the pervasive belief in “hysteria” is another example of gender-based mistreatment in medicine, as it was a diagnosis exclusively applied to women that led to the dismissal of legitimate health concerns.

“I won’t forget my anaesthesiologist she was the only woman in the room,” a TikTok user wrote. “And I won’t forget how she had to tell one of the male surgeons to ‘just wait!’ And then proceeded to comfort me.”

Other observers mentioned their experience with the controversial “husband stitch,” an outdated medical practice involving an extra stitch during vaginal repair following childbirth, which, according to Healthline, is considered unethical, objectifying, and medically unnecessary.

One woman commented: “Got the husband stitch without knowing about it, I still flinch every time I’m intimate.

“The second baby fixed it for me tho, but I still remember the discomfort.”

Another female commentator added: “I got the husband stitch done to me without me knowing by my female midwife.”

Lily’s video further sparked divided reactions, as a netizen argued: “Oh, that’s just sexism.”

A separate individual chimed in: “You are a problem.”

Throughout history, the medical field has exhibited instances of barbarism and sexism toward women

Image credits: lilyloveeeeee

A previous video uploaded to TikTok on April 28 suggested that Lily had ended up in the hospital after sustaining an injury at her work.

Some women prefer female healthcare workers due to factors like comfort, communication, and shared experiences.

Research suggests that women may feel more at ease discussing sensitive topics and undergoing intimate examinations with female providers, citing increased comfort and perceived understanding, according to the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Additionally, studies indicate that female patients often report better communication and satisfaction with female healthcare professionals, fostering a sense of trust and empathy.

Lily continued to receive supportive comments on TikTok

