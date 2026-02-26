One DNA Test Causes Major Family Chaos As Guy Realizes His Uncle Is His Dad

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
When you take an at-home DNA test, you have to be prepared to potentially find out some nasty family secrets. It might not happen often, but one study estimates that about 3% of direct-to-consumer DNA test users find out about misattributed parentage.
This son took a 23andMe test together with his father only for fun, but later wished he never had. He first posted online so that netizens would help him decipher what the results really meant. After they became clear, he confronted his family, but that was the beginning of the end, it seemed. What followed was his mother’s tears, a physical fight between two brothers, and his grandmother having a heart attack.
Taking an at-home DNA test can uncover some juicy family secrets
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
