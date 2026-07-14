In fact, there are entire online communities dedicated to showing off these incredible creations. One of them is r/Brochet , where people of all backgrounds proudly share their latest projects, swap ideas, and cheer each other on. We rounded up some of the most impressive creations from the community, so keep scrolling, Pandas—you might just find yourself wanting to pick up a crochet hook.

When you hear the word crochet , do you immediately picture a grandma sitting on a porch, knitting a cozy sweater? If so, you're not alone but crochet has come a long way from that stereotype. Over the years, it's evolved into a hugely creative hobby , with talented people using nothing more than yarn and a hook to make everything from practical everyday items to jaw-dropping works of art.

#1 Been Taking It Easy, But My Latest Project

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#2 This Bad Boy Can Fit So Many Trinkets

#3 My Crochet Human Skeleton Will Be Going To A New Home!! Ripleys Believe It Or Not!!

When it comes to crochet, there's far more history behind it than most people realize. While many think of it as a modern hobby, its roots stretch back thousands of years. Both knitting and crochet evolved from ancient looping techniques that humans used long before modern tools existed. Knitting emerged around 1,000 years ago and spread through trade routes, while crochet, as we know it today, was formalized in Europe during the 1500s before becoming hugely popular in the 1800s. Over the centuries, these crafts evolved from practical survival skills into creative forms of self-expression. Today, they're enjoyed by millions of people around the world. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Gothed Up!

#5 My “Viral Bloom Shawl” All Gothed Up

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#6 Anatomical Heart Bag🫀

Long before crochet hooks and knitting needles looked the way they do today, people relied on a technique called nålebinding. Instead of using two needles or a hook, they worked with a single eyed needle to create strong, interlocking loops of yarn. The oldest surviving examples of this remarkable textile art were discovered in Scandinavia and date back as far as 6500 BC. That makes it one of the earliest known forms of fabric-making in human history. While it's not exactly the same as modern crochet, it laid the foundation for many of the fiber arts we know today. It's incredible to think that people have been creating textiles by hand for thousands of years. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My First Crochet Bag

#8 My Very First Tapestry Of My Cat vs. My Latest

#9 Coworker Asked For Miss Cassandra... I've Never Seen Dr. Who ... How Did I Do?

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Crochet and knitting really flourished during the Victorian era (1837–1901). At the time, they became popular household hobbies across Europe, with even members of royalty embracing them. Queen Victoria herself famously crocheted scarves for soldiers, helping make the craft fashionable and respectable. During both World Wars, knitting and crochet also became practical ways to support troops, with volunteers creating blankets, socks, trench caps, and other warm clothing. What started as a creative pastime became an important way for communities to contribute during difficult times. Even today, many charities continue this tradition by making handmade items for people in need. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Finished My First Blanket For My Partner’s Mom In Hospice Back in January, my partner’s mom entered hospice bc of her dementia. I started crocheting last summer and I decided to make a blanket for her with my boyfriend. He helped pick the pattern and yarn colors. Dalia’s are her favorite flower so I thought this pattern was perfect and purple is her favorite color. To be honest, I was so worried that I wouldn’t finish it in time for her to use it before she [passed away] and it stressed me out the entire time.



It took me five months, but I DID IT! This is my first blanket. It’s thick, heavy, and stunning. Some of the pictures are from before I added the border, but I think they show the full blanket a little better. His mom is now nearing the end of her life and I don’t think she really understands what is going on or that I made the blanket, but she’s been using it for the past month which makes me happy.





Now back to less stressful projects lol.



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#11 First Crochet Wearable

#12 Made A Surprise Doll For My Bestie. It's Of Her DnD Character

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Now, if you think crochet is only about making scarves or cozy blankets, think again. Modern crochet has grown into an incredibly diverse craft with countless styles and techniques. Traditional crochet (the version most people recognize) is worked in rows using stitches like single, half-double, and double crochet. It's perfect for creating everyday items such as blankets, dishcloths, scarves, and sweaters. It's also where many beginners start their crochet journey. But once you've mastered the basics, an entirely new world of possibilities opens up.

#13 Finished This A While Ago But Wanted To Share My Goose Purse!

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#14 I Made A Shrimp Hair Tie

#15 I Just Felt Like Making An Egg

One of the biggest crochet trends in recent years is amigurumi. If you've ever seen adorable handmade animals, tiny dinosaurs, or cute little food characters with smiling faces, chances are you've already seen amigurumi. This Japanese-inspired technique uses tight single crochet stitches worked in continuous spiral rounds to create three-dimensional stuffed toys. Today, it's one of the most popular forms of crochet worldwide. From tiny keychains to life-sized plushies, people have transformed this technique into an incredible art form. It's no surprise that so many new crocheters are eager to learn it. ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 I Made A Real Version Of One Of Those Fake Sweaters Everyone Got Duped On Over The Holidays

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#17 What I’ve Been Up To Lately

#18 Just Finished What Is Now My New Favorite Hoodie 😁

Then there are granny squares, arguably the most iconic crochet technique of all time. These colorful squares are worked from the center outward before being joined together to create larger projects. While they were once mostly associated with vintage blankets, modern crocheters now use them to make cardigans, handbags, bucket hats, dresses, and even sneakers. Another fan favorite is Corner-to-Corner (C2C) crochet, where projects are worked diagonally instead of row by row. This clever technique creates tiny "tiles," making it ideal for turning pixel art into blankets and decorative wall hangings known as graphghans.

#19 Can’t Believe I Made This!

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#20 New Shawl Design

#21 I Made My First Ever Crochet Earrings!! Tiny Little Strawberries

#22 It’s Done!!! My first ever reversible mosaic piece. And it’s HUGE! A queen size. Whew. My daughter is going to love it.



And that's still only scratching the surface. Tunisian crochet combines elements of both knitting and crochet, using a longer hook to create a beautifully textured fabric that closely resembles knitting. Filet crochet uses open and closed mesh patterns to create detailed pictures, words, and lace-like designs, making it perfect for curtains, table runners, and decorative pieces. Meanwhile, highly textured stitches like Bavarian crochet and the famous Crocodile Stitch produce stunning layered fabrics that resemble flower petals or dragon scales. Every technique has its own unique look, proving there's always something new to learn in the world of crochet. ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Finished Crochet T Rex!!

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#24 My Son Asked For A Life Sized Spidercrab. Banana For Scale 😂

#25 I Crocheted An Orchid

#26 Crochet My Prom Dress

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Clearly, crochet is so much more than just yarn and a hook. It's a craft with thousands of years of history, endless room for creativity, and a welcoming community filled with people of all ages and backgrounds. As today's collection shows, incredible crochet projects aren't limited by age, gender, or experience—just imagination. Whether you're a lifelong crocheter or someone who's never picked up a hook before, it's hard not to admire the creativity behind these handmade masterpieces. So keep scrolling, Pandas, and tell us—which creation impressed you the most? And while you're at it, what's your favorite hobby?

#27 My Wife Isn't Confident Enough To Share This On Reddit But I Wanted To Show Everyone The Amazing Job She Did On Her Latest Project

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#28 Jarnathan, My Sweet Son

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#29 I Made A Cappuccino For My Coffee Obsessed Toddler Cousin

#30 Earring #1 Of My Wife's Birthday Present. Nobody Tell Her

#31 My 8yo Son & I Collaborated On This Fantasy Creatures He Named "Sandstalker" My son loves making up fantasy worlds, drawing maps for them, and coming up with all these cool names and concepts. And I love crocheting fantasy creatures! So I asked him if we could collaborate on some unique creatures and he was so excited.



He says: The Sandstalker lives in a world named Pyrara, the Divided Islands. It is native to the Nine Moons Desert, where it lives a largely solitary life. Dominant males may have an additional smaller set of horns in front of the standard pair.



Crochet details: Design, eyes, & horns by me Yarn is "Moria" from Prismatic Fiber & Artistry (plus a random black acrylic).



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#32 Toilet Paper Holder

#33 Does This Look Ok As A Secret Santa Gift For A D And D Player?

#34 I Have Made...so Many Pride Possums

#35 Big Crochet Iguana 🧡 Life Size, 1 Meter In Length 🤗 My Design

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#36 Reversible Amigurumi

#37 Four New Flowers Have Join The Collection! That Makes It Over 40 Different Flower Granny Squares So Far! Do You See Your Favourite Flower Here?

#38 Finished These Tank Tops For My Wife And I

#39 I Wanted To Make Sunhat With A Pattern You Can See From Front And Back (Tapestry Crochet!)

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#40 Freehanded Traffic Cone Wizard Hat

#41 I Made This Skull Shawl For My Best Friend's Wedding This Week!

#42 I Made A Trash Panda!

#43 Crocheted The Soda Fish From Spongebob!

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#44 My First Wearable Go Easy On Me LOL

#45 I Shared This On Facebook But Then My Account Got Suspended!

#46 Scarfing Up The Hot Dogs

#47 Long Time Lurker, Finally Made Something I'm Happy To Post Shell Crochet Basket by Julia Verbytska Crochet Designs.



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#48 I Finished Another Dress

#49 I Made My Own Parasol!

#50 Berry Pie Pillow!!! Any Thoughts? (Personally, I Like It A Lot Haha)

#51 I Won First Prize, Y'all! Last week, I posted that I was entering two pieces into my County Fair. I had no thoughts about winning; the whole point of the exercise was simply to be brave and to put myself out there.



Pickup was this evening and THEY BOTH WON FIRST PRIZE, Y'ALL! The ribbon fell off the sweater before we got to pickup but the evaluation form shows the judges awarded it!



I have never won anything like this in my life! I'm so proud and excited 🥰 I'm a Blue Ribbon Crocheter!



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#52 Rainbow Skeleton!

#53 In An "I'm Bored And Want To Make Something" Exercise, I Asked My Kid To Design A Glove And Then Made It

#54 I Think I Found A New Obsession…

#55 [Life] Is Hard Right Now. Sometimes All You Can Do Is Keep Existing. And That's Enough

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#56 I've Started Making My Own Versions Of AI Sweaters

#57 Finally Official Finished My Brothers Blanket. I. Am. Jealous

#58 He’s Finally Finished! A Highland Cow Hat

#59 Please Convince Me It Looks Okay, I Spent Waaaay Too Many Hours On This To End Up Hating It

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#60 I Finally Get To Post This!! What started as a belated birthday present became a belated Christmas present for my best friend! I started this in late November and after two and a half months, 27,300 stitches, more color changes than I care to count, and hours of YouTube, I finally finished. This was the most ambitious project I’ve ever done and it was truly a labor of love.



The pattern is “Tiger” from YarnLoveAffair and I used budget acrylic yarn (initially from my own stash but had to hit the craft store for more green, orange, and black.) I sewed a panel of fabric on the back so I didn’t have to deal with the absolute nightmare that happened back there.



#61 Fresh Off The Hook

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#62 I Crocheted A Dress To Be Worn In A Castle In Spain!!

#63 I Finally Finished This Baby Blanket For My Friend Who Is Due In August!

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#64 Ending 2024 By Unleashing This Angel On The World

#65 My First Crochet Poncho

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#66 Made My Dog A Matching Poncho!

#67 May I Present: The Dress That Got Me Permabanned From R/Crochet The First Day Of Pride Month

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#68 A Pastel Rainbow Witch Hat For Halloween

#69 When A Crochet Girl Goes Strawberry Picking 🍓

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#70 My Post Got Deleted On R/Crochet, Hope At Least You Guys Appreciate My First Wearable Ever

#71 Acceptable For Public Wear?

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#72 Made My Own Star Bag

#73 Meet Anchor's Little Brother, Tugboat!

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#74 Someone Got Married Wearing One Of My Dragon Hats!!!

#75 I Did It, Bros! I Made My First Sale!

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#76 Inspired By Porcelain, Cowboys, & Pure Vibes

#77 Finally Finished This Blanket For My Partner

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#78 This Is Keith My Boy

#79 I Crocheted My Husband A Mr. DNA For His Birthday Last Year

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#80 Something Different To Top My Tree This Year. I Wonder If My Relatives Will Notice.😁

#81 Crochet Craftivism 🌈