While the aforementioned names are just two out of millions, if not billions, of people who have mastered the crochet hook or the knitting needles, they are undoubtedly noteworthy mentions in the world of yarn-based crafts.

The first one, Tom Daley, is likely a name many are familiar with, but mostly for his achievements in diving. Fewer people know, however, that he is extremely talented in a completely different field, too, and that is knitting.

Though some might not know about his talent, he doesn’t keep it a secret. Back in 2021, during the Tokyo Olympics, Tom was seen knitting away in the stands. The same thing happened during the games in Paris in 2024, which resulted in a handknitted Paris Games themed sweater. How cool is that?