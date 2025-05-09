90 Crochet Masterpieces That Might Make You Look For Your Crochet Hook
Doing something with your own hands can feel very fulfilling, whether it’s fixing your car or growing a tomato. For many people, that’s part of the charm of crafts, too, especially when they require focus and skill, like woodworking or crocheting does.
Today we’re focusing on the latter, showing just how skillful and creative some people are. On the list below, we have put some of the most impressive crocheted items we could find (completing which ought to have felt fulfilling, for sure), so if you’re curious to see what can be done with just a ball of yarn and a crochet hook, get ready to have your mind blown.
Is This Ocean Pattern Soothing? It’s For A Charity That Gives Baby Blankets To Parents With A Baby In The Nicu
Giraffe Blanket From Outstanding Crochet In Big Twist Yarn 🦒
Finally Finished A Green Persian Tiles Blanket!!
There was a time when many people considered crocheting or knitting an activity for the elderly. But nowadays, such crafts are picking up speed among people of all ages and backgrounds, from grandmothers in their homes, to professional sportsmen (just look at Tom Daley’s knitwear), and aspiring medical professionals (yes, I am referring to Jonah Larson), just to name a few examples.
My Most Complex Tapestry Yet!
While the aforementioned names are just two out of millions, if not billions, of people who have mastered the crochet hook or the knitting needles, they are undoubtedly noteworthy mentions in the world of yarn-based crafts.
The first one, Tom Daley, is likely a name many are familiar with, but mostly for his achievements in diving. Fewer people know, however, that he is extremely talented in a completely different field, too, and that is knitting.
Though some might not know about his talent, he doesn’t keep it a secret. Back in 2021, during the Tokyo Olympics, Tom was seen knitting away in the stands. The same thing happened during the games in Paris in 2024, which resulted in a handknitted Paris Games themed sweater. How cool is that?
Made My First Lovey For My Friends 6 Month Old!
That is SO cute. I love it. You should sell them. Every kid needs a lovey.
Frank Goes Fabulous
Is he imitating Liberace, with the coat/shawl? He looks very regal in it.
When You’re Not Good At Painting But You Can Crochet
Daley doesn’t only knit for himself or his loved ones. NPR reports that he sells the items that he makes to raise money for charity, and even has a social media channel dedicated to the art of knitting and his works. According to the aforementioned source, said art has become his way of "finding calm, mindfulness and [it] relieves stress."
I Haven't Crocheted In A Very Long Time, But My Cat Was Operated Recently And He Hates His Plastic Cone, So I Crocheted Him A Soft "Collar" Instead
My First Wearable, And It’s For My Dog
That puppy is strutting, knowing she looks good in that beautiful cover.
Cat Paw Tapestry
The second well-known name in the yarn world is that of a teenage crocheting prodigy whose works have gone viral online more than half a decade ago. Back then, he was just eleven years old, blowing people’s minds with his skills and positive attitude. And it will come as no surprise that he still does to this day.
Last year, Bored Panda had the chance to talk to Jonah about his passion for crocheting. Asked about what changed the most during the five years, he pointed out that his works have become more sophisticated.
“It has now become an art form for me as I have taken it to a new level,” he said. “I have developed my own style and started designing my own pieces. I really enjoy creating new designs and have found a niche in crocheting items for men.”
I Made Atoet Bag
Made A Crochet Version Of My BF’s Dog As A Gift For Him
Possibly My Favorite Finished Piece From A Few Months Ago
Over the years, Jonah has not only created a vast collection of beautiful pieces, but also worked on a number of important projects, the most memorable of which he discussed with Bored Panda.
“My most memorable moments are those with Drew Barrymore, Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson, and my travels around the world such as to Brazil to see the process of making cotton yarn. But the best is giving back to my country of Ethiopia,” the crochet prodigy shared.
“My philanthropy work means everything to me. I have built the kids in my home country a library complete with books and a librarian, a fully equipped science lab, 90 desks, a girls' latrine, and a soccer team, and now I’ve moved on to remodeling the high school I would have attended had I still lived there. I hope to visit one day soon.”
I Tried And Kinda Failed Xd
Finished First Mosaic
Made A Little Bear Friend To Hold My Glasses
Clearly, crocheting takes time and patience, I’m sure Tom, Jonah, and the creators of pieces on today’s list can attest to that. But studies suggest that engaging in such an activity can have a positive impact on the crochet master, as it promotes personal wellbeing. What also makes this activity great is that it only calls for a crochet hook and some yarn (well, time and patience, too), and it is beginner-friendly – if you’re picking up the crochet hook for the first time, just look for easier patterns and I’m sure you’ll master it in no time.
‘The Inconceivable Blanket’
And With That, My Victoria Throw Is 100% Complete!
Finally Finished My Granny Hexagon Cardigan!
I‘M An Absolute Beginner And Just Finished This Little Pouch. It Took Me Ages But I‘M Kind Of Proud Of Myself Although It Looks A Little Wonky
You may be an absolute beginner, but I see great projects, beautiful and completed, in your future.
Look At My 🍌
We'll use this one to gauge the size of objects from now on.
I Made This Tiger Tapestry
Poppies
Gift For Mum, This Is So Big I Can't
Highland Cow Baby Blanket
Shrimp Pillow!
Excited To Share, Too Scared To Wear 😅
Wear it, please. You put all that work into this beautiful sweater. You need to show it off.