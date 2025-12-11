Man Ends 16-Year Marriage After Tracking Wife’s Phone And Seeing Where She Went On Night “Walks”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lies are one of the few things that can wreck a marriage completely by creating suspicion and distrust between partners. The problem is that it’s often hard to catch people in their lies, and by doing so, it can also end up ruining a relationship.

This is what happened when a man became suspicious about his wife’s late-night walks, especially when she was out in the winter for over four hours. He decided to track her phone and found out that she was at a man’s house, which then led to their marriage unraveling.

More info: Reddit

When a person can’t trust their significant other anymore, it’s often a signal that there might be a problem in their relationship

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that he and his wife had been married for 16 years and that they had grown apart over time, leading to frequent arguments

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Every time they got into a fight, his wife would storm off, and eventually she started taking late-night walks for some alone time

Image credits: Đức Trịnh / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One day, the woman had gone for an almost 4-hour walk in freezing weather, which concerned the man, and he decided to track her location

Image credits: dimaberlin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man found out that his wife had been at another guy’s house and had even logged into his WiFi, so he confronted her, and she claimed they were “just friends”

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s trust was finally broken when he caught his wife hand-in-hand with the other man at the park, and he decided to apply for divorce

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Instead of apologizing, the woman tried to turn the tables on her husband by accusing him of cheating and calling him controlling for tracking her phone

Image credits: ThrowRAConfNotAmu

Due to his wife’s complaints, the man began to wonder if he should go through with the divorce or not

It seems like the man and his wife grew apart over time and stopped being a team in their household. Due to this, they often traded parenting duties instead of working together and frequently got into arguments. The poster also realized that neither of them were able to repair the problems in their relationship, which is why the disagreements were happening so often.

According to experts, it’s important for couples to address issues and conflicts as soon as they happen rather than pushing things until later, as it can lead to negative feelings festering. Something as simple as a hug or a kind word can help diffuse overwhelming emotions and lead to a better connection between the people involved.

Due to the tension between the poster and his wife, she began taking walks on her own almost every night. She didn’t want him to come along with them, and he also respected her decision until it became concerning due to bad weather conditions. That’s why, one day, when she was out in the winter for almost four hours, he decided to track her phone.

Most relationship experts state that it’s not advisable for people to track their loved ones’ phones or snoop through their devices. They explain that the reason many folks do this might be due to insecurity or a need to clear their doubts about the relationship. The problem with snooping is that it might provide short-term satisfaction but might lead to a bigger conflict later on.

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the poster tracked his wife’s phone, he found out that she was at a house in their own neighborhood, but within a minute of checking her location, she switched it off. Obviously, the man became suspicious of what his partner was up to, and he confronted her, but she came up with many excuses for what she had been doing.

Eventually, with a bit more sleuthing, the man figured out that his wife’s late-night “walks” were to a specific man’s house, who was the dad of his daughter’s friend. Despite all of the woman’s denials, the OP decided to file for divorce after catching her hand-in-hand with the same man at the park.

It’s clear that the poster felt hurt and betrayed by his wife’s actions because he truly didn’t want to fix their relationship anymore. Even studies show that between 20-40% of divorces occur due to infidelity because it can cause immense emotional pain to the victim, and that’s exactly what the OP had faced.

Despite the betrayal, the poster’s wife didn’t apologize for her actions; instead, she tried to turn the tables on him by accusing him of cheating. She also tried to make it seem like he was a controlling person since he had tracked her location without her consent. Luckily, netizens called out her gaslighting and told the OP to stay firm in his decision to divorce her.

What advice do you have for the poster? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments below.

People sided with the man and told him to end things with his wife because she definitely seemed to be lying about the whole situation

