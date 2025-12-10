ADVERTISEMENT

Although the world is more connected than ever before, there are still some locations that are so remote they almost feel like they’re on another planet. As one might expect, these places are tucked away from major cities, access routes, and even everyday comforts. Whether they sit alone in the middle of vast oceans or are nestled deep in the Amazon, each destination is truly extraordinary. Naturally, their isolation has given rise to unique cultures, rare wildlife, and breathtaking landscapes that seem out of this world. If you’re up for an adventure, let’s take a journey through 40 of the most remote places you’ll ever hear about.

#1

The Faroe Islands

Remote location showing dramatic coastal cliffs, ocean, and a small house under a cloudy sky in a mind-blowing setting

A self-governing nation with a population of more sheep than people certainly deserves a spot on our list. Located in the Kingdom of Denmark, these 18 mountainous islands aren’t just known for their dramatic views and narrow fjords, but also for their small population of just over 54,000 people.

Sanshiro KUBOTA , Britannica Report

    #2

    The Kerguelen Islands, French Antarctica

    Group of penguins standing near an old dock in a remote location with snowy mountains in the background.

    It probably isn’t surprising that an archipelago (group of islands) with the nickname the “Desolation Islands” would be recognized as one of the most remote locations in the world. With no permanent residents and rotating research staff as the only inhabitants, it shouldn’t be shocking to learn that wildlife makes up most of the population on the Kerguelen Islands.

    Antoine Lamielle , Global Solo Challenge Report

    #3

    Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen, Svalbard

    Colorful houses in a snowy remote location near the sea, showcasing one of the mind-blowing remote locations that actually exist

    A list of the most remote places wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Longyearbyen, one of the world’s northernmost settlements with midnight sun in summer and 24-hour darkness in winter. Although the town is in an incredibly remote location, it still welcomes over 100,000 visitors annually and has more hotels and eateries than you’d expect.

    Bjørn Christian Tørrissen , Wikipedia Report

    #4

    Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland

    Remote locations with winding road, speed limit sign, barren hills, and rocky coastal cliffs under cloudy sky.

    While Vestmannaeyjar may be an archipelago, only one of its islands, Heimaey, is inhabited, with approximately 4,300 people calling it home. Drawing tons of visitors by ferry, the islands are certainly famous for their incredible cliffs and sea views, and also for hosting the largest puffin colony in the world.

    Bryan Pocius , Guide To Iceland Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    Bouvet Island, Norway

    Glacier-covered remote location with icy cliffs and dark ocean waters under a misty, overcast sky.

    It may be hard to believe that this tiny volcanic islet, belonging to Norway as a fully protected nature reserve, is often referred to as the most remote island in the world. Located very far from any other terrain in the South Atlantic Ocean, landing on Bouvet Island is extremely difficult, which is why it has no permanent population.

    Francois Guerraz , Britannica Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Adak, Alaska, USA

    Remote location featuring rugged cliffs, black sand beach, and a snowy mountain backdrop by the ocean shore.

    With its remote towns and stretched-out geography, Alaska has certainly earned its title as one of America’s most unusual states. Adak adds to its reputation by being both the Westernmost municipality in the U.S. and the Southernmost city in Alaska, with an estimated population of just over 170 people.

    Paxson Woelber , Wikipedia Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Socotra Island, Yemen

    Dragon blood tree in a remote location with rocky land and mountains under a cloudy sky, showcasing unique natural beauty.

    Located a few hundred miles from the coast of Yemen, Socotra is an island unlike any other. Known as one of the most isolated landforms on Earth of continental origin, it’s famous for some of the world’s highest levels of endemic plant life and unique landscapes. From rare flora like cucumber-shaped plants and trees that bleed red sap to jagged limestone mountains, these surreal qualities set Socotra apart from other islands on Earth.

    Alex38 , Welcome To Socotra Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland

    Colorful houses in a remote snowy location near water, showcasing one of the mind-blowing remote locations that actually exist.

    If seeing a polar bear is on your bucket list, then Ittoqqortoormiit is the place to do it. Considered one of the coldest places on Earth, this small, isolated settlement in Greenland lies between the world’s largest fjord system and the world’s largest national park. With a population of only around 345 residents as of 2020, it’s not surprising that Ittoqqortoormiit made its way onto this list.

    Rob Oo , Visit Greenland Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Skeleton Coast, Namibia

    Rusty shipwreck on a vast sandy beach at a remote location with ocean waves under a clear sky.

    It probably doesn’t come as a shock to learn that Skeleton Coast is one of the most remote and unforgiving shorelines in the world. Earning its name from the bones of whales, seals, and even shipwrecks that once littered the shore, the coastline is known for its heavy surf, dense fog, and dangerous waters. It’s for this reason that access to it is limited and highly controlled, with most visitors entering only with permits, guided tours, or fly-in safaris.

    Domenico Convertini , Wikipedia Report

    6points
    POST
    #10

    Munnar, India

    Scenic remote location with winding road, lush green hills, and a large mountain under a partly cloudy sky.

    You’re probably wondering why Munnar in the south of India has made this list when it’s actually quite a popular tourist destination. Well, while the town may be a pleasant summer escape with beautiful mountains, green hills, and tea plantations, it’s pretty secluded and located far from major cities.

    Bimal K C , Incredible India Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Flores Island, Azores

    Lush green cliffs with multiple waterfalls in a remote location surrounded by dense vegetation and a calm water body.

    From stunning waterfalls to lush green landscapes, very few places offer scenery as captivating and unique as Flores Island. Located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, and over 1,000 miles from Lisbon, Portugal, the rain and wind-swept island is home to around 3,400 residents. This makes it the ideal place for a unique and remote experience.

    Vdugrain , Wikipedia Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    South Georgia Island

    Remote location with mossy rocks and a seal resting by a tranquil water body against a backdrop of rugged mountains.

    Often referred to as the Galapagos of the Southern Ocean, South Georgia Island is as captivating as it is remote. Much like the movie Happy Feet, it’s home to more penguins than humans, and apart from around 30 researchers present at any given time, it has no permanent population. As expected, access to the island is strictly controlled due to its rare wildlife and fragile ecosystems.

    Rob Oo , Quark Expeditions Report

    6points
    POST
    #13

    Foula, Scotland

    Stone house isolated at the base of a large barren hill, a remote location showcasing mind-blowing natural solitude and landscape.

    If you’ve made it this far, you’ve probably guessed that yet another island has earned its spot on the list. This time, it’s Foula, one of the UK’s most remote inhabited islands, with a population of approximately 35 people. Famous for its high sea cliffs and seabird colonies, participating in activities such as hiking and birdwatching is said to be quite exciting. Visitors often arrive by ferry or by plane between May and August, when mild weather brings out the many bird species in the habitat.

    Mike Pennington , Air Task Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Ellesmere Island, Canada

    Aerial view of remote icy mountain glaciers and rugged terrain in an isolated location with snow and ice formations.

    You might be shocked to learn that, despite being the world’s 10th largest island, spanning approximately 75,000 square miles, Ellesmere only has about 140 residents living there. Chances are, you’re more likely to encounter a polar bear than other human beings. So, if you’re looking for a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, the island would be the perfect place to unwind.

    NASA/METI/AIST/Japan Space Systems, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team , Wikipedia Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    South Pole

    Remote location at the Geographic South Pole, featuring an American flag and a sign in a vast icy landscape.

    Only a handful of places are as remote as the South Pole, situated on the continent of Antarctica. A pretty good guess as to why it’s so isolated would likely be the freezing weather and months of darkness during winter. Even more interesting is that the nearest city to it, Ushuaia, Argentina, is a whopping 2,400 miles away.

    Kuno Lechner , Wikipedia Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Cape York Peninsula, Queensland, Australia

    Red dirt remote road with trees on both sides and a warning sign about dust holes in a remote location.

    Famous for its rugged landscapes, cultural heritage, and rich biodiversity, Cape York Peninsula in far north Queensland is one of Australia’s most remote regions. Covering over 52,000 square miles, the area is home to around 18,000 residents, most of whom are Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders.

    Gryphonn , Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Svalbard, Norway

    Road in snowy remote location with polar bear warning sign, illustrating mind-blowing remote locations reality.

    Covering an area of around 23,000 square miles, this Norwegian archipelago is often described as an “Arctic dream, where tundra, mountains, glaciers, and dramatic light shifts shape daily life”. With a population of just over 2,500 people, it may seem barren at first, but it actually offers nature-based experiences throughout the year.

    Sprok , Visit Svalbard Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Tristan Da Cunha

    Remote volcanic island rising from deep blue ocean under a clear sky, showcasing mind-blowing remote locations.

    Tristan da Cunha, in the South Atlantic, is often described as the most remote inhabited island in the world. Home to a small community of about 250 on its only settlement, Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, the residents rely on fishing, farming, and even stamp sales to support themselves. Naturally, access to an island as remote and peaceful as Tristan da Cunha is only possible by ship.

    Brian Gratwicke , Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Laura Beach, Majuro Atoll, Marshall Islands

    Pristine remote beach with turquoise water, white sand, clear blue sky, and lush green tree on the shore.

    From calm, white beaches to quiet roads, this remote island corner at the western tip of Majuro Atoll in the Marshall Islands is the kind of place you’d love to visit if space, silence, and tranquility are things you’re after. With no massive resorts or hordes of people, Laura Beach offers visitors a truly relaxing experience.

    TheTravelHackingLife , Sojourn Planet Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Coober Pedy, Australia

    Coober Pedy sign with mining truck sculpture in a remote location under a clear blue sky in the arid desert landscape.

    It’s not a secret that most isolated places experience extreme weather conditions, and Coober Pedy in South Australia is no exception. Known for its barren yet striking landscape, this remote desert town has a population of approximately 2,000 people and is located about 850 km from Adelaide. What’s even more interesting about it is that many of the houses, churches, and shops are built underground to escape the region’s blistering heat.

    Thomas Schoch , Ancient Origins Magazine Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Hanga Roa, Chile

    Colorful boats docked at a pier in a remote location with clear turquoise water and palm trees along the shore.

    Located over 2,000 miles from mainland Chile, this island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean is another one of the world’s most isolated settlements. Unlike some of the other remote islands, Hanga Roa has a mild sub-tropical climate year-round with warm summers, gentle winters, and stable ocean breezes. As the only town, it’s home to around 7,000 residents, which is almost the entire population of the island.

    Dennis G. Jarvis , Britannica Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Supai, Arizona, USA

    Vast remote desert landscape with rocky cliffs and a colorful sunset sky in an isolated location.

    If you’ve ever been stuck in traffic, a village with no roads or vehicles probably sounds like bliss. Often referred to as "the most remote community" in the contiguous US, Supai is located deep inside the Grand Canyon, about 8 miles from the nearest road. Interestingly enough, visitors and villagers get around primarily by foot, mule, or even helicopter.

    Jeremy Bishop , Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Oymyakon, Russia

    Group of people wearing traditional fur clothing standing on snowy terrain in a remote location with clear blue sky above.

    It’s hardly unexpected that the coldest permanently inhabited place on Earth would make it onto this list. This small village in the Russian Sakha Republic experiences bitterly cold winters with temperatures often plunging below –58 °F. Although daily life in Oymyakon is extremely challenging due to its harsh climate and remote location, people continue to live there.

    Ilya Varlamov , Times Of India Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    McMurdo Station, Antarctica

    Plaque overlooking a remote icy research base on rocky terrain by the sea under a cloudy sky.

    With Antarctica’s extreme weather conditions, it’s easy to see why the McMurdo Station, located on the southern tip of Ross Island, is pretty much isolated. Considered the largest American scientific research base on the continent, the station only hosts around 800 to 1,000 people in summer and 150 to 250 during the harsh winter months.

    owamux , Britannica Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Macquarie Island

    Remote location with green hills and rocky coastline under a cloudy sky showcasing mind-blowing natural scenery.

    It might be hard to believe that millions of penguins and more than 100,000 seals flock to the beaches of Macquarie Island to breed. With no permanent population and a very well-preserved ecosystem, the area is considered one of the world’s greatest wildlife hotspots. Additionally, the island has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site for decades.

    Krudller , Polar Escapes Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    The North Pole

    Two people in cold weather gear exploring a vast snowy remote location with icy terrain and clear blue sky.

    Although the North Pole isn’t as cold as the South Pole, only a few visitors make the grueling journey each year. Located hundreds of miles from the nearest land, access to the point is primarily through icebreakers, though other specialized modes of transportation are possible on rare occasions. Despite the lack of wildlife at the Pole itself, some travelers are lucky enough to spot seals, seabirds, and even polar bears as part of their travel experience.

    Matti&Keti , Swoop Arctic Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Gough Island

    Remote location with lush green cliffs partially covered by mist and surrounded by ocean under a clear sky.

    Just 200 miles south of Tristan da Cunha lies Gough Island, one of the most isolated places in the world. Similar to many other remote islands with no permanent population, only a small team of about six to eight rotating researchers make up the population at any given time. Due to this, the area makes the perfect sanctuary for millions of seabirds and endangered species, such as the Tristan Albatross.

    Ron Van Oers , Polar Escapes Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Utqiagvik, Alaska

    Remote dusty road in a small foggy town showcasing one of the mind-blowing remote locations that actually exist.

    Similar to other places on this list, animals, in this case, caribou, far outnumber people in Utqiagvik. Situated at the very top of Alaska, with no roads leading to the city, visitors can only access it by plane, which isn’t surprising considering its remote location. As one might imagine, a settlement this isolated comes with some not-so-attractive conditions, like a high cost of living and 65 days of continuous darkness.

    Andrei , Wikipedia Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Palmerston Island, Pacific Ocean

    Aerial view of a remote island surrounded by shallow turquoise water, showcasing one of the mind-blowing remote locations.

    Palmerston Island is a remote atoll located among the Cook Islands in the Pacific Ocean. Much like the Pitcairn Islands, its small population is thought to have descended from a sailor who settled there in the 1860s. With high coral reefs and rough seas surrounding the island, access to it is only possible by ship, a few times a year.

    NASA , Travel Inspiration Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Mêdog County, Tibet, China

    Aerial view of a remote village with scattered buildings surrounded by green fields and hills, showcasing remote locations.

    You might be surprised to learn that, despite having the biggest population in the world, China still has some isolated areas, and a great example of this is Mêdog County in Tibet. Surrounded by dense forest and steep mountains, this region was once the most inaccessible in the country due to its lack of a road link. Although this changed in 2013, Mêdog still feels remote due to its small villages and rough terrain.

    Wikimedia , Xinhua Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Iqaluit, Canada

    Calm coastal village with boats docked in the water, showcasing one of the mind-blowing remote locations.

    Sitting on the southeastern coast of Baffin Island is Iqaluit, the capital city of the Canadian territory of Nunavut. With no road connections to the rest of Canada and a relatively small population of about 7,700 people, it’s no surprise that it’s often described as isolated. Curiously, the city remains the administrative and transportation hub of Nunavut despite being quite remote.

    Sebastian Kasten , Climate Change Nunavut Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Saas-Fee, Switzerland

    Snow-covered remote mountain village surrounded by towering peaks and clear blue sky in a stunning location.

    Nicknamed the Pearl of the Alps, this resort village situated on a high mountain plateau at 5,900 feet is known for its dramatic mountains, glacier views, and traditional chalets. On top of that, it offers over 60 miles of pistes for skiing and snowboarding, giving visitors a unique experience that’s quite different from busy Alpine resorts.

    Saas-Fee , Wikipedia Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    La Rinconada, Peru

    Remote mountain village nestled below snow-covered peaks, showcasing one of the mind-blowing remote locations in the world.

    The town of La Rinconada, nestled away in the eastern Andes Mountains, is the highest permanent settlement in the world. Despite lacking running water and proper sanitation, the population has grown to an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 residents, likely due to the informal gold mining sector. As you’d expect from a town located 3 miles above sea level, life is quite difficult due to harsh temperatures and scarce resources.

    yo , NASA Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Jan Mayen Island

    Remote rugged landscape with rocky mountains and a dirt path, showcasing mind-blowing remote locations that actually exist.

    Jan Mayen is a remote volcanic island in the Arctic Ocean, among the most isolated places in the world. Apart from the small Norwegian Armed Forces crew and researchers visiting to study, there are no permanent residents due to the extreme weather, rough seas, and limited infrastructure.

    Hannes Grobe, Alfred Wegener Institute , Jan Mayen Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Pitcairn Island

    Remote location with a green building, surrounded by palm trees and cliffs near the ocean shore.

    Imagine a place being so remote that most of its residents are direct descendants of sailors and their Tahitian companions who settled there in 1790. Well, this is exactly the case with the Pitcairn Islands, a small, isolated cluster of islands in the South Pacific. With the nearest airport hundreds of miles away and the closest neighbor over 1,300 miles away, the community is truly one of the most remote in the world.

    Balou46 , Polar Escapes Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    The Cocos Keeling Islands

    Remote dock with cargo containers and boats in clear water surrounded by greenery, showcasing mind-blowing remote locations.

    You may find it surprising to learn that out of 27 islands in this archipelago, only two are inhabited. With a population of around 600 and strict access control to the settlements, the Cocos Malays have been able to preserve their traditional language and religious practices for many years.

    David Stanley , Cocos Keeling Islands Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Dundas Harbour, Canada

    Remote location featuring a white picket fence grave site surrounded by rocky terrain and a distant coastline.

    Chances are, you’re wondering why this image feels a little eerie; well, that’s because you’re looking at a site that has been an isolated “ghost-town” since the early 1950s. Previously an outpost in the 1920s, Dundas Harbour is now known for having one of the world’s most northerly cemeteries and also for its well-preserved derelict buildings. Located on the world’s largest uninhabited island, the site is primarily accessible to visitors by ship during the summer months.

    LawrieM , Broad Reach Canada Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Manacapuru, Brazil

    Peaceful remote location by a calm lake with a wooden dock and clear blue sky reflecting on the water.

    Unlike many other destinations on this list, Manacapuru, located deep in Brazil’s Amazonas region, has a relatively sizeable population and sees a decent number of visitors annually. Surrounded by dense forest, the town is mainly accessed by riverboat from the nearest major city, Manaus. Despite its remote location with tropical heat and long travel routes, Manacapuru remains vibrant and culturally rich.

    Ayres Netto , Wikipedia Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Ascension Island

    Passengers walking on an airstrip beside a plane with mountains in the background at a remote location.

    Ascension Island has no indigenous population and is home to approximately 800 people who are there only for work. With no civilian airport, a barren and rugged terrain, and the nearest inhabited island roughly 800 miles away, it’s no surprise that the island is a highly remote location.

    Vincent van Zeijst , Ascension Island Government Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Siwa Oasis, Egypt

    Remote desert location with buildings and a mosque surrounded by sparse vegetation and sand dunes in the background

    This region, situated deep in Egypt’s Western Desert, is considered one of the country’s most isolated and culturally significant. Famous for its unique scenery, heritage, and history, Siwa Oasis offers visitors a genuine desert experience like no other. With limited access by road from major cities like Cairo, the journey to the region is long, but worth it.

    Vyacheslav Argenberg , White Desert Report

    2points
    POST
