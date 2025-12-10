ADVERTISEMENT

Although the world is more connected than ever before, there are still some locations that are so remote they almost feel like they’re on another planet. As one might expect, these places are tucked away from major cities, access routes, and even everyday comforts. Whether they sit alone in the middle of vast oceans or are nestled deep in the Amazon, each destination is truly extraordinary. Naturally, their isolation has given rise to unique cultures, rare wildlife, and breathtaking landscapes that seem out of this world. If you’re up for an adventure, let’s take a journey through 40 of the most remote places you’ll ever hear about.