Do you like to be disturbed, pandas? Your immediate reply to that question might be a resounding no. But if you watch horror films, read Stephen King novels in your spare time and share spooky stories with your friends while camping, you actually might have a penchant for the unsettling.

And if you’re in the mood to see some bizarre, cursed images today, we’ve got the perfect list for you right here. We visited the Disturbing Zone Instagram page and compiled some of their strangest posts down below. From creepy pictures of animals to foods being used in unthinkable ways, brace yourself for the discomfort that you’re about to face. And be sure to upvote the images that leave you feeling utterly unsettled!