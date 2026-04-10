ADVERTISEMENT

Kids are known for saying the wildest things, but every now and then, it’s the parents who really leave people speechless. Whether it’s something brutally honest, wildly inappropriate, or just plain unsettling, some comments are so shocking they stick with you long after you’ve heard them.

If you’ve ever accidentally overheard a tense moment in public, you know how quickly things can go from awkward to unforgettable. Naturally, the internet couldn’t resist sharing these jaw-dropping moments, and let’s just say, some of these will make you cringe, laugh nervously, and maybe even call your own parents afterward.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young boy being kissed by both parents outside, illustrating heartbreaking things parents have told their kids. James Dobson (from Focus on the Family) advised parents to tell their sons who exhibited signs of homosexuality that “Mommy and Daddy don’t love you when you act like a girl. We only love you if you act like a boy.”
I think that’s one of the worst things a parent could say to their child.

Glad-Fox-6424 , freepik Report

12points
POST
michaellargey avatar
Michael Largey
Michael Largey
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

James Dobson makes a fine living from saying the worst thing possible.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    A worried young girl listening to a parent’s sickening and evil words during a serious conversation at home. “You’re the reason they made birth control”. I was young when I heard this. Today me would have clapped back, “for their sake I wish you had known how to use it”.

    Wise_Lake0105 , peoplecreations Report

    11points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reply "With a face like yours, who needs birth control?"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Young boy playing quietly at a table indoors, illustrating the impact of horrible things parents have told their kids. A neighbor's kid was trying to build something and said, "This is hard."


    His mom yelled loud enough for us to hear, "If it's hard, then just throw it away!"

    He sounded sad but insisted, "No, I can do it. Just give me 5 minutes."

    She yelled, "No, you can't. Just throw it away if it's hard." The kid was crying but insisted he could get it right.

    She was raising a quitter.

    MagicSugarWater , https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/medium-shot-playing-with-small-toys_8299752.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=12&uuid=5f7103b5-76ba-43b8-ad2a-a42821a88aca&query=boy+building+something Report

    10points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A mother like that is hard to live with, so ...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moments like these don’t just come out of nowhere. As explained by Positive Psychology, parents often say hurtful things not because they intend to cause harm, but because they’re overwhelmed in the moment.

    Stress, burnout, and difficulty managing emotions can lead to impulsive reactions, especially when combined with unresolved experiences from their own upbringing. Instead of pausing to respond calmly, some parents react instantly, and those split-second comments can end up being the ones strangers overhear, and never forget.
    #4

    Mother and daughter smiling as the child applies makeup, highlighting moments before sickening and evil parenting words emerge. “It doesn’t matter what you feel. How you look is what really matters.”.

    PigFaceWigFace , prostooleh Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Mother sternly scolding upset child on couch, highlighting sickening and evil things parents have told their kids. Recently found out my sister is telling my niece not to cry if she’s upset. This is a kid who has always struggled to display emotions. Now we know why.

    EdgeleyTangerine , bearfotos Report

    9points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It depends on what she's advised to do instead of crying.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Stressed mother holding head while young daughter plays on couch in a living room, highlighting horrible things parents say. Whenever she got angry she’d mutter to herself (with her kid in earshot standing there) “I could have just gone to school and moved to Paris. I could be there right now. I’d have no kids…).

    96puppylover , freepik Report

    8points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But instead, her children outvoted her and insisted on being born.

    0
    0points
    reply

    There’s also an important distinction between discipline and harm. Healthy Children explains that while discipline is meant to teach and guide through structure and trust, verbal maltreatment does the opposite.

    Harsh words like insults or shaming language don’t correct behavior, they create emotional pain. Over time, this kind of language can damage a child’s self-esteem and even affect how they process emotions and handle challenges, which is why some of these overheard moments feel so unsettling to witness.
    #7

    Toddler crying in mother’s arms depicting emotional impact of horrible things parents have told their kids. “Stop crying and be a man”… to a 2 year old.

    sfa12304 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    8points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like a 2 year old can even grasp that misconception.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Toddler looking back while holding hands with parent, illustrating horrible things parents have told their kids. "If you don't shut up, I won't ever love you ever again!" - awful excuse for a mother to her exhausted looking, upset toddler.

    Current_Thing2244 , freepik Report

    8points
    POST
    #9

    Young boy in a store aisle looking closely at toys, reflecting on horrible things parents have told their kids. At Walmart…kid wanted a toy. Mom said, “Put that back, we ain’t done paying for your brain tumor yet”.

    zootytoot66 , nomadsoul1 Report

    8points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And we ain't even started saving up for mine!"

    0
    0points
    reply

    But if these situations are so uncomfortable, why don’t more people step in? According to Verywell Mind, bystanders often hesitate due to uncertainty and social pressure. In public, people may question whether they’re interpreting the situation correctly or worry about making things worse.

    When no one else reacts, it reinforces the idea that staying silent is the safer choice. This is especially true in subtle situations, like overhearing a harsh comment, where stepping in can feel awkward or intrusive, even if it doesn’t feel right to ignore it.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Young girl sitting alone by the window, looking sad and withdrawn, illustrating the impact of horrible things parents say. I dated a girl who used to moan about her finances and being broke to her daughter who was about 7 at the time..


    A 7 year old does NOT need to be worrying about their parents finances. .

    Upper-Cut-2651 , timeimage Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Parents angrily arguing while a child covers ears, depicting emotional impact of sickening and evil things parents say to kids. Heard a parent say ‘I wish you were never born’… stuck with me.

    karinamystery , EmilyStock Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Family in traditional clothing arguing intensely on couch, illustrating sickening and evil things parents say to kids. “I wish I had anyone else kids but you”. Of course now it’s “you never call”.

    talyn5 , noohsaob974 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, not all parent-child interactions look like this. Guidance from Nurturing Parenting shows that healthy communication is rooted in patience, empathy, and clear guidance. Instead of reacting harshly, parents can use positive discipline, acknowledge their child’s emotions, and offer constructive feedback that focuses on improvement rather than blame.

    By listening actively and responding calmly, they create a space where children feel safe and understood, something that stands in stark contrast to the kinds of moments people tend to remember for all the wrong reasons.
    #13

    Sad young girl in a school uniform leaning against a wall, reflecting on sickening and evil things parents say to kids. “You’re not the daughter i wish that i had”.

    Embarrassed-Goat-432 , sumanmp3 Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Father expressing frustration to confused teenage son at home, illustrating sickening and evil things parents say to kids. I decided to move in with my dad. I lived with my Bio mom and stepdad in basically poverty and squalor. And I finally had the guts to tell my mom I didn’t wanna live there anymore. My stepdad told me I was abandoning the family, and the two sons he put up for adoption before he met my mom he did it for me (I was 2 btw). And then he sat me down in front of my mom and sisters and said take a good look at everyone, once you leave we’re moving away and you’ll never see your mom or sisters again. So I bawled hysterically and when my dad picked me up i genuinely believed I would never see any of them again.

    Dense-Bus3676 , freepik Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Young person with dark makeup and piercings, wearing a leather jacket, standing in a gritty urban setting for sickening and evil quotes. Years ago, I was in the supermarket. I heard this mother berating her teenage daughter beside her. The mom was like super traditional, and this girl was all gothed out. I run into the girl a few minutes later at a different aisle, and I went up to her and said “don’t worry… in a couple years you won’t ever have to see or talk to that b***h again”.

    Wynnie7117 , freepik Report

    4points
    POST

    At the end of the day, it’s clear that words can leave a lasting impact, especially when they come from the people who are supposed to guide and support us. Whether it’s a moment of frustration taken too far or something said without thinking, these overheard comments are a reminder of just how powerful, and sometimes damaging, a few words can be.

    Of course, not every parent-child interaction looks like this. Some are filled with patience and understanding, while others clearly miss the mark. Curious to see just how far things can go? Keep scrolling to read through the most shocking, uncomfortable, and unforgettable things people have overheard, and decide for yourself which ones cross the line!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Teen girl shielding eyes in sunlight with another person blurred in background, reflecting on sickening and evil things parents say to kids "If you don't behave yourself, we're going to send you to an orphanage.".

    Miss_Galoldriel , freepik Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Father and son reading together on a bed in a bedroom, illustrating parent-child interaction and communication. In Borders I once heard some guy solemnly lecturing his child on how reading stories is a waste of time: "we should only read things that are true, so we don't read story books because you don't want to fill your head with things that aren't real!".

    Embarrassed_Age8554 , freepik Report

    4points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ironically filling her head with an idea that is far from real.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Woman looking distressed while another woman speaks to her on a couch, illustrating horrible things parents have told their kids. Both of my parents hurt me, and one day out of the blue, in her sinister tone my mother said "If you tell anyone you'll go into the foster system and it'll be way worse for you there". Then she smirked.

    It still chills me. She was so calculated and enjoyed it. Sick woman. I'm so glad I cut off contact decades ago and now she's old, alone and is getting her karma.

    Some people don't deserve children.

    Massive-Resort-8573 , shurkin_son Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Mother ignoring upset child in kitchen, illustrating sickening and evil things parents have told their kids. When I was probably 12-14, i was a little picky. Better than some kids, worse than others. I liked McDonald’s quite a bit, my stepmom did not. One summer while I was staying with my dad, she told me I’d be gone before I was 21 if I didn’t change my diet. It’s a miracle I didn’t end up with an eating disorder from her, although sometimes I wonder if I did anyway. I struggle to do much healthy eating even as an adult. I’m not, nor have I ever been overweight, but I struggle to not associate healthy diet with her constant belittling of me.

    fuelstoprolerdogfart , freepik Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Person wearing sunglasses and a beanie drinking from a glass outdoors, depicting a sickening and evil moment parents told kids. Basically anything my parents ever said to me or my sisters. My MIL calling my SIL an evil woman.

    When I was 10, we went to Seaworld and went to a Shamu show. While leaving, this extremely drunk guy told his daughter who looked around 7/8 years old that she’s gonna have to drive him home because his beers were too good. I was horrified as a child but I’m even more horrified as an adult when I think back to it.

    topdownyeti , Kirsten Frank Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A young woman looks distressed and anxious while sitting indoors, reflecting on sickening and evil things parents say to kids. Didn’t overhear but listened to a podcast about this lady who was adopted something like 10+ times and one of the last couples to adopt her the wife started to resent her and the husband was hurting her and the wife ended up telling her there was no one in the entire world who loved her and she knew it was true but had never thought about it before and it changed her whole world view 😭.

    shilohrenn , Curated Lifestyle Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Older male priest in black robe speaking inside a church, illustrating sickening and evil things parents say to kids. Wasn’t a parent, it was a pastor, but the parents totally agreed: “You don’t have to worry about what you want to be when you grow up because Jesus will return soon and we’ll go to heaven while everyone else will be gone in the Apocalypse. They won’t need firefighters then.” The kid was seven.

    Emissary_awen , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where this guy is going in the afterlife, he would find firefighters very handy to have around.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Spatula flipping a golden omelette in a black frying pan over a blue gas stove flame in a kitchen. “You’re kind of like a pancake, the first one never comes out really well”

    “Once you move out, hand back in your key. Don’t expect to come move back in at some point when life gets hard for any reason”

    “If you ever decided to have kids, don’t think you can dump them on us, we’re not babysitters”

    “I love god first, then you”.

    leafbrewer , Caio Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Close-up of a person's hand cutting toast on a white plate, illustrating sickening and evil parenting moments. Mall escalator - dad to his son that was maybe 12 - "keep it up and you're getting dry toast for dinner". Shut the kid right up.

    UltraCoolPimpDaddy , Sergey Meshkov Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Medical professional holding a newborn's footprint and fingerprint during a hospital procedure related to parent and child care. My dad said im his property so i left and got engaged and took my birth certificate with me.

    Laura_011206 , Vidal Balielo Jr. Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Father reading a book to his child on a bed, illustrating moments of parents telling kids sickening and evil things. Most recent, my stepson came back from his moms. He asked me to read his library book to him, because his mom won't read with him or help with his homework. He's in kindergarten so he doesn't have much. But he said she told him his older sister's homework is more important and his doesn't matter.

    sasspancakes , MART PRODUCTION Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Child sitting on kitchen counter looking upset while parent speaks, illustrating sickening and evil things parents tell kids. I once heard a guy say, "Luke I am your father" the kid seemed pretty shaken up by that.

    2_years_ago , August de Richelieu Report

    3points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think BP whooshed a little choosing this one out of the comments list and pairing it with an unironic stock photo XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Mother and daughter in a softly lit room, illustrating the impact of horrible things parents have told their kids. Idk if this counts, but my mom once talked extensively about how i was sooo much prettier before i got hurt by a man: the way i dressed, the way i do my hair, my make up, etc.

    we’ve been no contact for years now, and im all the better for it.

    International_Tree76 , Alina Matveycheva Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Mother giving a thumbs up while talking to her daughter about cake, reflecting on horrible things parents have told kids. I was at a party and went inside to use the bathroom. A 6 year old child was being punished by being made to stay in the room for the party. The Mom was in there with him and I over heard, “I wish you were never born!!”.

    metalmonkey_7 , cottonbro studio Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Mother looking upset on a yellow chair while child stands nearby holding artwork, highlighting sickening and evil parenting moments. You’re only my child in name.

    Pristine_Art7859 , RDNE Stock project Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Mom crashed out about her kid doubling his weight in a very short amount of time while under my care. Like yes, lady, an almost three year old shouldn't double his weight in that amount of time, but he was the weight of a healthy newborn when you lost custody. .

    mnbvcdo Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Was at the packed ED with my daughter and a couple with a little kid came in cradling her arm. As soon as the woman sat down next to me I heard her comment to the guy with her that it was really busy and that they can get cast stuff at the chemist. She then tells the little girl that it’s too busy and they can fix her at home. The poor little thing said no because it was really hurting. So the mum does what any caring mother would do- she told her she’d get her some McDonalds, then they up and left.

    dudd_muffin Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    That they aren’t married because they're ugly.

    Lionsnotsssheep Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    My dad used to tell me regularly that he was going to end himself and my mum and that we would be orphans. Screamed that in my face a few times as a child. Think I was about 5-6 when he first said it to me.

    Only_Amphibian3107 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    My dad was very emotionally/psychologically/mentally violent. When the next generation arrived and I saw similar patterns, I not only spoke out against the behavior in the moment, I took the child aside and explained how adults have temper tantrums too and they don’t deserve to be spoken to like that.

    I still can’t stick up for myself BUT I can for the kids and it’s healing a part of my broken childhood.

    Mundane_Ask1074 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Was sitting next to a dad and a 5ish year old on a plane, and the little girl told the dad her seatbelt wasn't loose and he says 'oh it doesn't matter if we crashed you'd be blasted into a million pieces and a seatbelt wouldn't save you'.

    MBitesss Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    The other day I heard a dad tell his maybe 4 or 5 year old little boy to not cry when he hurt himself. He told him really strongly, with a horrible tone, that “we don’t cry” and to “stop crying”. In that moment all that little boy needed was comfort. It broke my heart to see.

    My mum told me that when I was 3 and my mum and dad were divorcing, she picked me up from my dads house and I said to her “daddy said he is going to hurt you”. I didn’t remember it until she told me as an adult but some of the things he said to me over the years have been crazy.

    opinions-please-3164 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    My mom told me I ruined her life on the daily. That getting pregnant with me at 15 was her biggest mistake and no matter what she did as a parent, I was still going to end up a criminal like my father.

    She would refuse to buy groceries when she was mad. For weeks. I would hide packs of Crackers in my drawer for the weekends. She found them and screamed at me about what a hog I am. I threatened to call CPS on her. She said they would send me to live with my criminal father and his cockroach infested apartment. I never called.

    Dejectednebula Report

    3points
    POST
    Follow