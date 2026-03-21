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“How Strong Is Your Willpower?”: 28 Questions That Measure Your Daily Urge Control
Young woman surrounded by desserts and pastries, testing daily urge control and willpower with a personality quiz.
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“How Strong Is Your Willpower?”: 28 Questions That Measure Your Daily Urge Control

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Most days are full of small choices. You want to work, and somehow a funny video appears. You tell yourself no snacks today, but the cookies in the kitchen look especially good. Some days, sticking to the plan is easy. Other days… not so much.

This quiz looks at 28 everyday situations like these to see how you usually handle temptations and little urges. There are no right or wrong answers – just choose honestly.

Once you’re done, you’ll see which kind of urge controller you tend to be.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Master of Self-Control Your resolve is legendary. Cookies cool, sales expire, memes fade - yet you remain unshaken. Friends trust you to steer the ship when temptations arise because you weigh choices in milliseconds and stick to what you decide. You’re the calm in every marketing storm, the person who actually finishes monthly budgets. Keep that serenity handy; the rest of us might borrow a teaspoon.

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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Master of Self-Control Your resolve is legendary. Cookies cool, sales expire, memes fade - yet you remain unshaken. Friends trust you to steer the ship when temptations arise because you weigh choices in milliseconds and stick to what you decide. You’re the calm in every marketing storm, the person who actually finishes monthly budgets. Keep that serenity handy; the rest of us might borrow a teaspoon.

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