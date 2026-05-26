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Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives ‘Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy
Close-up of a woman with a tattoo relaxing outdoors under blue sky, related to mortician insight on diversu2019 bodies in Maldives tragedy.
Lifestyle, Travel

Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives ‘Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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On May 14, four Italian nationals, along with their diving instructor, entered an underwater cave system in the Maldives’ Vaavu Atoll to conduct marine research, but never resurfaced

A search-and-rescue operation was soon launched to locate them, but as time passed without results, the mission turned into a search-and-recovery operation.

Highlights
  • Five Italian divers lost their lives during a deep-sea cave expedition in the Maldives’ Vaavu Atoll.
  • Following the recovery operation, a mortician explained the effects warm tropical waters can have on submerged bodies over time.
  • Authorities in both Italy and the Maldives have launched investigations into the tragedy to determine accountability.

Well-regarded Finnish diving trio Sami Paakkarinen, Patrik Grönqvist, and Jenni Westerlund were called in to help, retrieving the tourists’ bodies between May 18 and 19. They were repatriated to Italy on Saturday, May 23.

While Italy will conduct autopsies on the victims before handing them over to loved ones, Lauren Frost, a licensed mortician who runs a namesake YouTube channel, has made grim observations about their remains.

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    A mortician has detailed how the human body decomposes underwater, challenging portrayals seen in films and television

    Young woman in blue swimsuit with tattoo near ocean during Maldives diving

    Image credits: giorgia_sommacal

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    Frost is a funeral director and an embalmer, according to her YouTube channel, which has 593K subscribers.

    In a video posted about the Maldives diving tragedy on Tuesday, May 26, Lauren said, “A week underwater is a long time, especially in warm tropical salt water, because decomposition does not stop underwater. It changes.”

    She added, “A lot of people imagine underwater bodies floating around dramatically like in the movies, but that’s usually not what happens initially.

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Image credits: daneurope

    “Most bodies actually sink at first, especially divers, because they’re wearing heavy tanks, weight systems, wetsuits, gear, and equipment specifically designed to help control buoyancy.

    “But as decomposition begins, bacteria inside the body naturally start producing gases. Over time, those gases can create changes in buoyancy.”

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Image credits: Taucher.net

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    Lauren went on to say that bodies found in the Thinawana Kandu cave, located 165 feet below the surface and popularly known as Shark Cave, would likely remain submerged for far longer than most people realize. 

    Because of this, reports that one of the deceased was found “floating against the roof of the cave” surprised her.

    However, she offered a scientific explanation for how that could have happened.

    According to her, individual body composition, the amount of residual air trapped in diving equipment, and the body’s position relative to underwater currents can all affect whether a body floats or sinks.

    The divers had descended beyond the recreational diving limit in the Maldives without optimal equipment

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Image credits: daneurope

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    The Maldives allows diving aficionados to go 30 meters (98 feet) underwater, but Monica Montefalcone, Giorgia Sommacal, Muriel Oddenino, Federico Gualtieri, and Gianluca Benedetti had secured special authorization to dive as deep as 50 meters (164 feet). 

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    Sami Paakkarinen told La Repubblica that as soon as his team found the bodies, they realized the cause of the tragedy could have been “human error.”

    He questioned why the divers had entered the cave without Ariadne’s thread — a diving reel or guide rope, claiming he and his fellow rescuers would never venture into such an environment without it.

    @laurenthemortician Five divers entered an underwater cave in the Maldives… and never found their way back out. New Morbid Monday just dropped on the YT channel. This case is absolutely haunting me. 🤿🌊 #educationalpurposes#morbidmonday#deathtok#diving#maldives♬ Mysterious Piano Nocturne – ziodotjp

    Paakkarinen was careful not to go into detail but said the group was also not using proper underwater caving gear, which reflected negligence on their part.

    “Unfortunately, in most cave diving accidents, the main cause is always human error,” he said.

    A GoPro camera was among the equipment recovered, which officials hope will provide a better understanding of how the tragedy unfolded.

    Monica Montefalcone’s husband, Carlo, hopes the GoPro footage could help him understand what happened

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

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    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    Carlo Sommacal described Monica as “one of the best divers in the world,” saying she had completed 5,000 dives and was “always conscientious” and “never reckless.”

    “I’m no expert, but from what I’m seeing and reading, even the experts don’t have definite answers and are merely making hypotheses,” he told Reuters in a WhatsApp message.

    He said he hopes the GoPro footage reveals what went wrong during the dive.

    Rescue Team Shares First Pictures Inside Maldives Cave, Offering Chilling Glimpse Of Site Where Divers’ Mission Ended

    Image credits: Facebook

    Additionally, speaking to La Repubblica, Sommacal vouched for Benedetti’s professionalism, calling him “meticulous.”

    “He checked everything: the tanks, the weather conditions. He was not a fool,” he said.

    An investigation into the diving tragedy has been ordered in both the Maldives and Italy

    Major Twist In Maldives Diving Tragedy As Authorities Launch Homicide Investigation Amid Chilling Theories

    Image credits: presidencymv

    Mohamed Hussain Shareef, a spokesperson for the Maldives government, said the island nation’s investigation will focus on whether those in charge of the expedition “took the correct precautions.”

    The Duke of York vessel, which carried the divers and 20 more Italians out to sea, has lost its license pending the investigation, according to Shareef, who said: “Everything will be looked into.”

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Image credits: daneurope

    The trip was managed by Albatross Top Boat, an Italian tour company with offices in both Italy and the Maldives.

    Orietta Stella, the lawyer representing the company, told Italian daily Corriere della Sera that the vessel’s operator did not know the group planned to descend beyond the recreational limit.

    She also clarified that Albatross did not employ the vessel’s crew and that they were hired locally.

    Prosecutors in Rome, meanwhile, have opened a culpable homicide investigation into the tragedy.

    “Why are people always going into caves? No good comes out of caves,” a netizen remarked

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

    Mortician Shares Disturbing Insight On Divers’ Bodies In Maldives 'Shark Cave’ Scuba Tragedy

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the duck, BP? Y'all getting way too disrespectfully clickbaity these days. People lost their lives. Way too soon. Also, why does every post start at 30 upvotes/like

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    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotta also love the fact that they used Lauren the Mortician, who is known for being homophobic, transphobic, and a host of other problems... as the key source.

    1
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    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who in blazes is this wild-eyed charlatan exploiting tragedy for clicks? Who would post this? Of course… Seema Sinha. Who says opposites attract? The worst of the worst of the worst of the worst.

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    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Lauren the Mortician... surprised to even see her quoted here. For those curious, she loves to sue anyone who talks about her, follows extreme far-right people on twitter (known for liking homophobic and transphobic posts), and has even featured medical misinformation on her various posts. Just do a quick search in google for "Lauren the Mortician" and read the AI overview, and you'll understand.

    User avatar
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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the duck, BP? Y'all getting way too disrespectfully clickbaity these days. People lost their lives. Way too soon. Also, why does every post start at 30 upvotes/like

    2
    2points
    reply
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotta also love the fact that they used Lauren the Mortician, who is known for being homophobic, transphobic, and a host of other problems... as the key source.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who in blazes is this wild-eyed charlatan exploiting tragedy for clicks? Who would post this? Of course… Seema Sinha. Who says opposites attract? The worst of the worst of the worst of the worst.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Lauren the Mortician... surprised to even see her quoted here. For those curious, she loves to sue anyone who talks about her, follows extreme far-right people on twitter (known for liking homophobic and transphobic posts), and has even featured medical misinformation on her various posts. Just do a quick search in google for "Lauren the Mortician" and read the AI overview, and you'll understand.

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