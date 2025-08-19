But somehow, there are plenty of disturbing facts about the world that it seems like no one is talking about. Redditors have been sharing some of this lesser known yet still unsettling information, so we’ve gathered a list of their responses below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that this certainly isn’t the most uplifting article. But if you enjoy creepy fun facts , it might be the perfect place for you!

Nowadays, it feels like we can’t look anywhere without being bombarded with upsetting information. You turn on the news, and every story seems to be about war and atrocities. Meanwhile, even social media isn’t a safe place to escape to, as its toxic environment often makes us feel worse about ourselves than we did prior to logging on.

#1 The Romans used to t*****e people by having goats lick their feet. Goats like salt so they would soak their feet in salt water. Eventually the goat’s tongue was rough enough that the skin would wear away, then you’d have a wound with salt trickling in...



Anti_was_here:



They still do this in some place today but they changed it up a bit they slice open your foot and tie the goat so it has to lick the blood up or it drown.

RELATED:

#2 Due to fresh drinking water being so scarce on the Galápagos Islands, some bird species, such as the Galapagos Hawk, have adapted by drinking the blood of other animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 A toddler's adult teeth are right below their eyes.



fishintheboat:



Had a 3D scan done of my son at an orthodontist and he was shocked to see his face full of teeth.

#4 Organophosphates, including the chemical weapon Sarin Gas, work by inhibiting your muscle's ability to relax. Your muscles basically constrict and can't unconstrict, causing what feels like a muscle cramp through your entire body - your arms, your chest, your eyes, your tongue, everything. It most frequently kills via asphyxiation, because you can't exhale. Surviving means a permanent, irrecoverable loss of motor function, even with rapid medical treatment.



I_Automate:



Also originally discovered while chemists were trying to make a more effective insecticide.

I'd say they succeeded.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 In 1977, the average life expectancy in Cambodia was 18.91 years.



RedundantOxymoron:



That's because the Khmer Rouge [ended] anyone who wore glasses, because that meant they knew how to read and therefore were a bad intellectual.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I think it might be a decently common fact but it disturbs me so much that I’m gonna say it anyway: less than 5% of the ocean has been explored by humans.



Anon:



The ocean legit FASCINATES me. We've been to the freakin' moon and are exploring space but we have no idea what truly resides at the bottom of the ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 There's over 200 dead bodies on Mt. Everest and they're used as waypoints for other climbers.



PianoManGidley:



And human waste. There's so much human waste from people climbing Everest that it's tainted the local water supply of villages at the base of the mountain.

#8 There is a type of mushroom that can grow on small bugs and control them.



Anon:



Cordyceps.

It has hundreds of strains , including ones that can hijack ants, small spiders and even tarantulas. If it’s any consolation, mammal bodies are far too hostile for cordyceps to survive in, although most insects and other non mammalian smaller animals are vulnerable to cordyceps, although it would have to have an adapted strain to be able to incubate in its non native animal of choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 As a cancer researcher, I was fascinated to learn that the most common cancer is lung cancer. The majority of the patients were, of course, smokers. But that's not the worst part. The second biggest cause was second hand smoking, usually from a close relative or spouse who is a smoker.



So millions of people are unknowingly leading their relatives, children and spouse towards death because of their smoking habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 There are 8 nukes that are missing all around the world.



anevar:



Oh that’s actually not all of them! There’s a grand total of 51 nuclear weapons lost in the world, 40 Russian, 11 American. One of them is apparently half a mile off the coast of Georgia, and the city of Savannah is within its blast radius.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 It used to be believed that babies as old as 15 months couldn't feel pain. As a result, doctors would preform surgery without anesthesia. Doctors used muscle relaxants on the infants to prevent squirming, essentially paralyzing the babies for the duration of the procedure. How long ago was this? Reports indicate that this continued up until the 1980's.

#12 At any moment a nearby star could possibly become a gamma ray burster, and point a jet of radiation at the earth that would vaporize us instantly. Math says a gamma ray burster located 100 light years away that aimed at us directly would generate the energy of 100 hiroshima bombs *per square mile* across the entire exposed surface of the Earth.



Anything caught in this blast directly would be vaporized instantly. It would also instantly boil the oceans and rip the atmosphere off the planet. It would end all life and leave the Earth a charred cinder in space.



And it is 100% impossible to see one coming, since its moving at the speed of light (because gamma rays ARE light).

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 On average, ~30 people die in the US annually in elevator-related incidents.



maxx1993:



Elevators are still the safest mode of transportation by a long shot, measured by how many people use them and how few accidents there actually are compared to that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Encephalitis lethargica causes you to slowly ‘survive’ - but not ‘live’. After bouts of deep sleep, where patients can be woken very easily but fall immediately back into the deep sleep, they’re left with post-encephalitis symptoms. The main one being that their minds are fully aware and conscious, but they can’t physically function - a bit like locked in syndrome, and they display extreme apathy. They even KNOW they’re displaying apathy but can’t express any emotions. So they’re completely stuck - UNTIL someone throws a ball at them, which they then can immediately catch. OR until someone holds their hand and walks alongside them, then they can suddenly walk. Otherwise nothing. So so bizarre..



EDIT 2: I’ve never seen it, but based on the comments this is definitely what the film Awakenings is based on.



_napkins_22:



Honestly this is so heartbreaking. For someone with depression, the feeling of apathy and emptiness is already fucking awful, imagine this. There are times where I would just be numb to everything, but it would go away every now and then. Imagine that feeling never going away, never being able to feel love or happiness or anger or fear. Already I feel like a monster for not being able to feel these emotions, I wouldn't be able to bear not feeling anything for the rest of your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 You are more likely to die on your way to buy a lottery ticket than you are to win the lottery.

#16 My local Benihana removed their glory hole and everybody I've talked to about it is pretending that it never existed. The weirdest part is that the next closest Benihana still has their glory hole so it's clearly not a corporate decision.

#17 There are strains of CRE bacteria that are resistant to all known antibiotics.



Anon:



If it makes you feel better, Phage Therapy has been making good progress with clinical trails. While some bacteria are becoming immune to antibiotics, they can still be destroyed with designated bacteriophage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 That there's people out there who get aroused by the thought of being or actually being furniture.

#19 When your dog chews a squeaky toy and plays with it, they enjoy it because it reminds them of k**ling a small animal.



softwaremommy:



Yep. It’s true.

I used to think my pets were saints that wouldn’t hurt a fly. Then I moved to the country, and the dogs and cats all love to hunt. They get so excited about bringing their kills to show off to the family, it’s hard not to be happy for them. It’s really ok. They still love you, even though they love good hunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 If pigs get fed meat, they start to cannibalize and eat each other, had to 'harvest' them early one year because of it.



Mtcowbou:



Pigs are actually omnivores. Feral pigs in the southeast are actually causing massive depopulation of snakes leading to increased rodents. Feral pigs also have had the remains of deer, calves, lambs and other animals found in their stomachs. Not to mention how much damage they do by constantly rooting, they can destroy wetlands, pastures and crops.

#21 The Sun dies in about five billion years, but Earth will be habitable for only another ~500 million years because the Sun's luminosity increases gradually, turning the planet into a dead, scorching rock relatively soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Ants farm aphids like we farm cows. They protect them from predators and then eat a few every now and then.

#23 Over 100 billion humans have died in history. Is that disturbing? Idk, I just think it's interesting.

#24 If your group of friends is comprised of 5 or more people, chances are at least one of you will die before you're 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 The dolphin who played Flipper committed s*****e.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 A vitamin D deficiency can make you s******l, and deficiencies among adults is very common. Like more than 50% of the population in the US.

#27 Approxmately 2100 children are reported missing every day in the US, or 1 every 41 seconds. On the bright side, most will be returned unharmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Non-avian dinosaurs did not go extinct immediately at the asteroid strike. There would have been a period when the survivors kept on, slowly declining in number, starving to death before being able to mate and produce offspring.

#29 Owls can’t be choked. Which means that someone had to try and choke an owl on more than one occasion and fail.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I've said it on here before but it still disturbs me to think about. Moray eels have a second set of jaws and teeth inside their throat. They latch on to prey with their primary jaws and then the second set can move forward and either latch on and pull the prey down their throat or eat away at larger prey without having to let go. Creepy as f**k.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 If you get bitten by a human, you absolutely have to go to the hospital right away because the amount of deadly bacteria in any given person's mouth could actually k**l you if it enters your blood stream.

#32 I'm late but the average adult male has a biting force high enough to rip someone's throat out with their teeth.

#33 As recently as the early 1800s, people ate parts of corpses, believing them to have medicinal properties. Blood, power ground up from the human skull, and human fat were all thought to be cures for various ailments.



Arguably, it still goes on today, with the practice of consuming placenta for its dubious health benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 If you were to put the entire lifespan of the universe, from the Big Bang to the final heat death, onto a twenty-four hour clock, at the universes current age (est. 13.8 billion years) we would not have reached the end of the first thirty seconds.



If you were to go into the far future, past the point where there are no more solar systems (the planets have either been destroyed or become rogue planets), where there are no more galaxies (everything either being swallowed up by black holes or being ejected from the galaxy), no more anything of normal matter due to proton decay, and no more black holes due to Hawking radiation, even here at this point, you would not have reached 12 o’clock/noon on our universe clock.



The universe will spend most of its life as a dark, cold, empty void (you would be unlikely to find a single surviving sub-atomic particle in an area the size of the current observable universe [est. 98 billion light-years across]) until the background temperature reaches -460°F/-273°C/0 Kelvin, at which point entropy wins, time becomes meaningless and the universe remains in a cold, dead state for all eternity



Edit: wow, never thought my existential dread-inducing rambling would earn gold, thank you kind stranger.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Even if there are intelligent aliens, the universe is so massive and vast that due to the speed of light and physical limits the human race will most likely die alone.

#36 There is a slight chance that the universe ceases to exist in the next moment, anytime.

#37 Turkeys love the taste of their own kind so much that they will cannibalize themselves. While they are still alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Up until the 1800's dentures were usually made out of dead soldiers' teeth.

#39 Rats can fit anywhere their head can fit through. The rest of their body is collapsible and they have sort-of hinged ribcages.

#40 There's a type of planet called "Rogue Planets" that follow no orbit, so it is entirely possible that we have a Jupiter sized ocean hurtling through space at 40x the speed of sound and we will likely never see one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I learned a while ago that there is a non zero chance that anytime you touch an object every atom could pass by each other and your hand could phase through the object,



Also mustard gas smells like garlic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 The worst way to die is probably by an open stomach wound because your stomach acid eats slowly corrodes your body while you bleed out.



Edit: Not including drowning as the worst way to die, just pointing that out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 You are always around 3 minutes away from dying, taking a breath resets the clock.

#44 The United States accidentally dropped a nuke in North Carolina and it was found hanging on a tree, luckily not detonated.

#45 Diamonds are extremely common just every diamond mine know to man is privately owned and they keep them in vaults and only let small amounts out at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 The only thing preventing life on Earth from being eradicated by high energy particles is the Van Allen Radiation Belt and our atmosphere.

#47 Chew on this: Take a deck of cards. Give it a good three or four riffle shuffles. You are now holding a deck of cards that will likely never be recreated in the universe - EVER. The total number of variations of a deck of cards is 52! or **80,658,175,170,943,878,571,660,636,856,403,766,975,289,505,440,883,277,824,000,000,000,000** different combinations..

#48 I knew a guy who desperately wanted to be transformed into a beaver.



He was severely disturbed (obviously) and gradually ended up isolated from all of his friends and colleagues. He was hospitalized multiple times from trying to perform "operations" on himself.



Last I heard, he was on his way to China to meet up with a doctor who could secretly "fix" him. He legitimately hoped to end up with enlarged incisors, a thick coat of fur, webbed feet, and a large paddle-shaped tail stuffed with fat that surgeons could transplant from his belly. There was lots of talk about breaking, sawing, and rearranging bones, as well as being "put in a cage." He said he had wanted this since birth.



He also hoped to find a partner who was willing to be transformed. Not sure how easy it is to come across such people. The plan was to eventually meet up with some actual beavers and live alongside them.



The procedure was supposed to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, which he inherited from a deceased family member. He said it carried a high risk of mortality. The night my friends last saw him, he was sobbing uncontrollably in the restroom of a local tavern. He told us to take one last look, because the next time we saw him, he would finally be a beaver.



I have searched for this man online and never found anything. I like to think that he is somewhere out there on the other side of the world, splashing around and building a lodge.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Bodies decompose 4x faster in water than normally.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 If the lungs a punctured, the corpse will not float.

#51 In 1999 a Japanese man was exposed to perhaps the most massive amount of radiation ever to a human after an accident at a nuclear plants he worked at.



Over the next 83 days, he would kept alive by doctors for the purpose of observations. His heart would stop multiple times, sometimes in a day, and over the period his skin would slough off.