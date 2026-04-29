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Disney World Fan Slapped With The Ultimate Karma After Cutting In Line To Get Photo With Character
A woman with curly hair, glasses, and a colorful costume, carrying a bird plushie on her shoulder. Disney World fans often seek character photos.
Entitled People, Society

Disney World Fan Slapped With The Ultimate Karma After Cutting In Line To Get Photo With Character

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A visitor at Disney World Resort in Florida faced dual disciplinary action on April 21 after allegedly jumping the line and violently confronting a character performer. 

The man was accompanied by his son and a woman, both of whom reportedly mirrored his actions.

The group sought to take photos with the cast member. 

Social media reactions to the incident have been divided, with one user demanding the man be charged with “child neglect” for setting a wrong example for his son, and another justifying his refusal to honor the queue after buying “expensive tickets” for his family.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A Disney World visitor allegedly jumped the queue to meet a character performer, inviting disciplinary action.
    • In a separate incident earlier this year, another guest was arrested after pushing an 18-year-old girl during a dispute over queue etiquette.
    • Social media reactions to these incidents remained mixed, with some calling out visitors for being rude and others analyzing the underlying causes of the increasing violence.

    An altercation at Disney World over queue rules led to action against a guest

    Partners statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle at Disney World, surrounded by yellow flowers.

    Image credits: Jose Mizrahi/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    The man at the center of the fiasco has been identified as Diego Rodriguez. He wished to meet a Disney performer dressed as Mirabel from the 2021 film Encanto.

    Rodriguez and his family attempted to skip the queue of other attendees in front of the performer several times but were stopped by staff members.

    A clear blue sky over the iconic Walt Disney World entrance arch, with cars driving in, perfect for a Disney World fan.

    Image credits: Benoît Prieur/Wikimedia

    Ultimately, when the child’s mother reached Mirabel, she asked her to sign their autograph book. 

    However, the performer informed her that she was only taking photos at the time. The response reportedly led the woman to brandish the book in Mirabel’s face.

    A joyful Disney World fan dressed as a character, with a colorful skirt and floral backdrop, evoking karma.

    Image credits: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images (Not the actual photo)

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    At this point, Rodriguez allegedly grabbed the arm of a female staff member and shook her while using a**sive language toward her. 

    He subjected the cast member portraying Mirabel to the same aggression.  

    A Disney World fan's Reddit comment criticizing entitled people who cut in line for character photos, wishing good karma on them.

    A screenshot of a comment from user OkBar8290, discussing a Disney World fan who cut in line and received karma.

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    More staff then stepped in, and police officers were called to the scene. 

    Rodriguez was arrested and held on battery charges at the Orange County Police Department. 

    He also received a lifetime trespass notice, aka a permanent ban from all Disney World properties.

    Another guest was arrested in Florida earlier this year for a clash over queues

    Mugshot of a middle-aged man with short brown hair and blue eyes, likely a Disney World fan who cut in line.

    Image credits: Orange County Jail

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    Keith Newman, 47, who works as a cabin crew member for Virgin Atlantic, reportedly pushed an 18-year-old girl when she went around him at Magic Kingdom on February 20.

    His action caused her to spill her water all over her friend.

    The pair reportedly told Newman that the rest of their group was just ahead of him, but he insisted she line up. 

    A festive Disney World scene with animatronics including Princess Tiana and Louis the alligator, performing on a colorful stage.

    Image credits: Disney Parks

    Newman was arrested on a battery charge by the Orange County Police Department, but pleaded not guilty.

    On February 23, he was released on a $1,000 bond and returned home to the UK.

    The victim’s father spoke to the Daily Mail on April 15 and called Newman’s actions “inexcusable.”

    A Reddit post about line-cutting at Disney World, sparking discussion about karma for queue jumpers.

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    A Reddit comment by CuriousFirefighter48 discussing line cutting. Applies to the Disney World fan karma story.

    “It is never okay to put your hands on someone for reasons other than self-defense, especially somebody a lot younger than you and of the opposite s**,” he said.

    The father, who works at the resort, continued: “At Disney, there’s never a time when somebody doesn’t slip the line. 

    “Usually, what happens is that somebody goes to the bathroom or gets water and comes back. Most people let them pass. Very few times has anybody challenged anybody. Maybe this guy didn’t understand the unwritten courtesy.”

    Disney properties have witnessed numerous altercations among visitors over the years

    A woman dressed in a colorful costume, possibly at Disney World, holding a lantern. She wears round glasses and has a toucan plushie on her shoulder.

    Image credits: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images (Not the actual photo)

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    In 2019, a fight involving at least four relatives broke out in the Mickey’s Toontown section of Disneyland, California. In a then-viral video of the incident, children could be heard screaming and crying in the background.

    In July 2022, ten people at the Florida park got into an argument after one family asked another to move aside so they could take a photo in front of the park’s 100th anniversary sign. 

    In June 2025, a video recorded by a Disneyland Shanghai visitor showed two men — one dressed in black and another in white — engaged in a fist fight as a woman in bunny ears tried to separate them. 

    A bustling Disney World street with Cinderella Castle in the background, a common scene for a Disney World fan.

    Image credits: kaleb tapp/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    The brawl, according to local reports, started with an argument over cutting the line at Crazy Animal City at the park. 

    It was not clear if anyone had sustained injuries.

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    “And that’s why I don’t do Disney World. It might be labeled the happiest place, but it’s full of the rudest people who only think of themselves,” a netizen wrote.

    “I have noticed Disney getting tense every passing day. Maybe it’s because they allow more people than the staff can manage each day,” offered another.

    “Adults ruining things meant for kids,” a separate user stated

    A Reddit comment about character interactions at Disney World causing bad publicity when things go wrong.

    A user comment on Reddit about Disney World Fan karma. Text: They say Disney is a place memories are made. In this case it might be the reason for major embarrassment and future therapy costs.

    A comment from BriefShiningMoment about Disney World fan issues: The problem has been worsening for years, and leadership refuses to act.

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    A comment from ElBorracho2000, expressing negative sentiment about a Disney World fan and their parenting, relating to karma.

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    A screenshot of a tweet from user gopherattack, saying, "This is what happens when you make customers enforce the rules." Relates to Disney World fan karma for cutting in line.

    A user comment, DisGayDatGay, expressing satisfaction that a Disney World fan was banned for bad behavior.

    A tweet from BabserellaWT, asking "What is wrong with people?" relating to a Disney World fan's bad karma.

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    A comment from a Disney World fan, user BowTie1989, discussing karma after cutting in line for a character photo.

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    A white image with the text Foxhound34 and a comment that reads, The amount of people that act like this is their first day on Earth astounds me, concerning Disney World fan behavior.

    A Reddit comment from NovoMyJogo reads, "Jesus Christ what's wrong with him? Imagine his family is like that too." Disney World fan karma.

    A social media post with the text Disney adults are the true scary one, and a profile photo of a child. It relates to a Disney World fan story.

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    A social media message bubble: Guess who's going to Disney World jail lol. This hints at karma for a Disney World fan.

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    A text message reading Disney cult adults can be very scary. A comment on a Disney World fan incident.

    A user's comment in a light blue speech bubble, expressing outrage over a Disney World fan's actions and potential karma.

    A chat bubble with a peace sign emoji saying, People don't know how to control themselves. A Disney World fan related message.

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    A social media comment Ugh. When that kid gets into a competitive sport, his dad will forget it's just a game. related to a Disney World fan.

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    A user comment stating, Good. That behavior is disgusting. This relates to Disney World fan karma for cutting lines.

    A message bubble reads, Disney people are so weird, with a user profile picture next to it. Reflects on strange behavior by a Disney World fan.

    A text message reading, Adults ruining things meant for kids, commenting on a Disney World fan incident.

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    A social media message from a Disney World fan with an emoji, reading "What a loser 😡", reflecting karma.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    biltong69 avatar
    natesniffsmulta
    natesniffsmulta
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    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    black women in a fast food, convenience store, Walmart, DG, or FD would like to have a word.

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    biltong69 avatar
    natesniffsmulta
    natesniffsmulta
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    black women in a fast food, convenience store, Walmart, DG, or FD would like to have a word.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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