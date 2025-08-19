ADVERTISEMENT

You likely clicked on this article for your dose of good vibes through animal photos. Well, dear reader, you’re getting what you came here for. And these likely aren’t the typical pics you’ve seen.

We took these images from the Discover Animal Instagram page. It features different photos of critters in rare form. You may see a Japanese pika showing its tongue, or baby rabbits being their adorable selves. If you’re looking for a “cuteness overload,” this list likely won’t disappoint you.

But don’t just take my word for it. Go ahead and scroll through.