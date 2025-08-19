136 Adorable And Beautiful Animals That Might Brighten Up Your Day
You likely clicked on this article for your dose of good vibes through animal photos. Well, dear reader, you’re getting what you came here for. And these likely aren’t the typical pics you’ve seen.
We took these images from the Discover Animal Instagram page. It features different photos of critters in rare form. You may see a Japanese pika showing its tongue, or baby rabbits being their adorable selves. If you’re looking for a “cuteness overload,” this list likely won’t disappoint you.
But don’t just take my word for it. Go ahead and scroll through.
You may have seen the birthday greeting card featuring a grinning chimpanzee wearing a party hat. It’s a photo that portrays these animals as sweet, darling creatures with whom you could establish a friendship as you would with a dog.
But according to the Lincoln Park Zoo, the photo not only creates an impression that chimpanzees are pettable, but it also makes people ignore the fact that these animals need protection.
This photo, along with many others, proves that portraying animals in unnatural settings affects the way we think about them.
Since we’re on the topic, National Geographic points out that photographing wildlife has played a significant role in the conservation of endangered species. These photos, sold through prints, calendars, and books, have so far created a revenue stream that helps fund conservation efforts.
Seeing animals as their natural selves may also create a deeper understanding of them, according to renowned primatologist Jane Goodall. As she stated, “only if we understand, we care.”
Photographer Joel Sartore shared a similar sentiment, stating, “Photos give a voice to animals that have no voice … people won’t want to care about them unless they’ve met them.”
Any longtime Bored Panda reader knows how stirring and good-vibes-inducing animal photos are. Many of you likely have your favorite lists on here. But apart from bringing the warm fuzzies, cute animal photos also help shift a person’s attention to better focus.
This was a finding by a study conducted by psychological scientists at Hiroshima University. Researchers discovered that participants in the experiment showed improvement in tasks that require behavioral carefulness.
According to the study’s lead researcher, Hiroshi Nittono, one explanation is that seeing a cute, adorable, likely baby animal triggers the caregiver response in a person. As a natural reaction, humans tend to pay careful attention and be vigilant to potential threats.
Researchers concluded that it “exerts immediate effects on cognition and behavior in a wider context than that related to caregiving or social interaction.”