You likely clicked on this article for your dose of good vibes through animal photos. Well, dear reader, you’re getting what you came here for. And these likely aren’t the typical pics you’ve seen. 

We took these images from the Discover Animal Instagram page. It features different photos of critters in rare form. You may see a Japanese pika showing its tongue, or baby rabbits being their adorable selves. If you’re looking for a “cuteness overload,” this list likely won’t disappoint you. 

But don’t just take my word for it. Go ahead and scroll through.

#1

Adorable animal gently holding and smelling a bright yellow flower in a green natural setting.

discover.animal Report

    #2

    Adult giraffe gently nuzzling a baby giraffe resting on the ground, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #3

    Leopard with blue eyes looking at a butterfly in tall grass, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals in nature.

    discover.animal Report

    You may have seen the birthday greeting card featuring a grinning chimpanzee wearing a party hat. It’s a photo that portrays these animals as sweet, darling creatures with whom you could establish a friendship as you would with a dog. 

    But according to the Lincoln Park Zoo, the photo not only creates an impression that chimpanzees are pettable, but it also makes people ignore the fact that these animals need protection. 

    This photo, along with many others, proves that portraying animals in unnatural settings affects the way we think about them.
    #4

    Smiling red fox with closed eyes showcasing adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #5

    A red squirrel drinking water from a log reflecting in the calm pond, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #6

    Underwater close-up of an adorable baby hippo swimming with a calm expression, one of the beautiful animals brightening the day.

    discover.animal Report

    Since we’re on the topic, National Geographic points out that photographing wildlife has played a significant role in the conservation of endangered species. These photos, sold through prints, calendars, and books, have so far created a revenue stream that helps fund conservation efforts. 

    #7

    Two adorable otters near a canal, one climbing up grass while the other playfully tumbles on a wooden walkway.

    discover.animal Report

    #8

    Adult tiger carrying tiger cub gently in mouth, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals in a natural autumn setting.

    discover.animal Report

    #9

    Happy quokka with joey in pouch surrounded by green plants showcasing adorable and beautiful animals in nature.

    discover.animal Report

    Seeing animals as their natural selves may also create a deeper understanding of them, according to renowned primatologist Jane Goodall. As she stated, “only if we understand, we care.” 

    Photographer Joel Sartore shared a similar sentiment, stating, “Photos give a voice to animals that have no voice … people won’t want to care about them unless they’ve met them.”
    #10

    White rat wearing a hooded sweatshirt, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, I will take your confession, but make it interesting.

    #11

    Black bear lounging on a wooden picnic table under a tree, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals in a natural setting.

    discover.animal Report

    #12

    Tiny adorable animal perched on a finger next to green wheat in a natural outdoor setting with a blurred background.

    discover.animal Report

    Any longtime Bored Panda reader knows how stirring and good-vibes-inducing animal photos are. Many of you likely have your favorite lists on here. But apart from bringing the warm fuzzies, cute animal photos also help shift a person’s attention to better focus. 

    This was a finding by a study conducted by psychological scientists at Hiroshima University. Researchers discovered that participants in the experiment showed improvement in tasks that require behavioral carefulness.

    #13

    Lioness and cub closely positioned in grassy area, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals in their natural habitat.

    discover.animal Report

    #14

    Tiny black and gray baby goat held in hand, one of the adorable and beautiful animals brightening up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #15

    Adorable small animal reaching for ripe blackberries hanging from a branch in a natural setting

    discover.animal Report

    According to the study’s lead researcher, Hiroshi Nittono, one explanation is that seeing a cute, adorable, likely baby animal triggers the caregiver response in a person. As a natural reaction, humans tend to pay careful attention and be vigilant to potential threats. 

    Researchers concluded that it “exerts immediate effects on cognition and behavior in a wider context than that related to caregiving or social interaction.”

    #16

    Fluffy baby animal sticking out its tongue, resting in grass, one of the adorable animals to brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #17

    Tiger running through snow with intense focus, showcasing one of the most beautiful and adorable animals in nature.

    discover.animal Report

    #18

    Fluffy white bird with black markings flying, one of the adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #19

    Close-up of an adorable and beautiful animal, a baby hippo with its tongue out brightening up the day outdoors.

    discover.animal Report

    #20

    Close-up of an adorable baby cheetah with large eyes and spotted fur, one of the beautiful animals to brighten your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #21

    Adorable and beautiful animals showing a young deer sniffing two baby skunks on green grass with wildflowers.

    discover.animal Report

    #22

    Adult tiger licking a tiger cub, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #23

    Adorable and beautiful animals including a dog holding a branch with pink flowers and an owl perched on it.

    discover.animal Report

    #24

    Small adorable bird standing on the beach with its fluffy chicks, showcasing beautiful animals in their natural habitat.

    discover.animal Report

    #25

    Two adorable and beautiful animals, a mother cat and kitten, cuddling and sitting on rocky ground at sunset.

    discover.animal Report

    #26

    Adorable and beautiful animals featuring a lioness and her cub walking together in a natural habitat.

    discover.animal Report

    #27

    Aerial view of a white tiger and an orange tiger walking side by side on grassy terrain, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #28

    Adorable spotted piglet lying stretched out on wooden deck basking in sunlight, showcasing beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #29

    Two adorable animals sleeping closely together in a cozy knitted bed, showcasing beautiful natural fur colors.

    discover.animal Report

    #30

    Newly hatched adorable chick standing next to broken eggshell on a natural ground, showcasing beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #31

    Two adorable and beautiful animals playfully wrestling on grassy ground, showcasing playful and cute behavior.

    discover.animal Report

    #32

    Baby fox mid-jump on a path with green grass and yellow flowers, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #33

    Fluffy Highland cow eating grass in a green field, showcasing one of the adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #34

    Young fox resting on grass with a yellow butterfly on its nose among adorable and beautiful animals in nature.

    discover.animal Report

    #35

    A small adorable bat cuddling a plush toy, showcasing one of the beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #36

    Two adorable animals interacting with a large dandelion in a green grassy field on a bright day.

    discover.animal Report

    #37

    Fluffy adorable animal, a young penguin chick standing on rocky ground, showcasing beautiful natural fur.

    discover.animal Report

    #38

    Close-up of an adorable animal with big eyes and whiskers, capturing the charm of beautiful animals that brighten your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #39

    Baby elephant standing by a pole on a roadside at night, one of the adorable and beautiful animals in nature.

    discover.animal Report

    #40

    Brown and white panda walking on green grass, one of the adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #41

    Large adorable tortoise surrounded by many small adorable tortoises on green grass brightening up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #42

    Polar bear carrying her adorable cub on her back in a snowy landscape, showcasing beautiful animals in nature.

    discover.animal Report

    #43

    A bear and a wolf standing side by side in a misty field, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Synergy among wild species is very interesting. We have a lot to learn from them.

    #44

    Round, adorable and beautiful animal peeking from dark soil with a bright orange background in natural setting.

    discover.animal Report

    #45

    Curly white mouse resting gently on a hand, showcasing one of the most adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #46

    Two adorable and beautiful lion cubs playing on and near a tree branch in a natural outdoor setting.

    discover.animal Report

    #47

    Lion cub snarling and playing in grassy field, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals in their natural habitat.

    discover.animal Report

    #48

    Tiger cub hugging a lion cub outdoors, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #49

    Close-up of an adorable and beautiful animal, a golden tiger resting on rocks with a calm expression.

    discover.animal Report

    #50

    Baby ape lying on a green blanket outdoors, one of the adorable and beautiful animals to brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #51

    Brown bear mother embracing her playful cub on green grass, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals in a tender moment.

    discover.animal Report

    #52

    Small adorable frog with large eyes sitting on a finger, showcasing beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #53

    Fennec fox walking across sand dunes, showcasing one of the most adorable and beautiful animals in the desert habitat

    discover.animal Report

    #54

    Short-eared owl flying with wide wingspan in a clear sky, one of the adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #55

    Several adorable animals, including young deer, resting comfortably inside a vehicle with soft blankets.

    discover.animal Report

    #56

    Adorable and beautiful animals: fluffy baby penguin standing on clear ice blocks in a cold, icy environment.

    discover.animal Report

    #57

    Small adorable animal with white fur and black tail jumping on snow, showcasing beautiful animals in natural winter habitat.

    discover.animal Report

    #58

    Group of adorable and beautiful animals with curly white wool and black faces standing on green grass.

    discover.animal Report

    #59

    Newborn adorable animals resting in a hand and a bowl, showcasing beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #60

    Adorable and beautiful animal, a rare white bear standing near a forest stream surrounded by moss-covered rocks.

    discover.animal Report

    #61

    Two beautiful antelopes with long necks standing in a dark green natural habitat, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #62

    Close-up of an adorable lamb with curly wool standing in a sunny field among beautiful animals on a clear day.

    discover.animal Report

    #63

    Close-up of an adorable baby goat being gently touched, showcasing beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #64

    Three adorable raccoon babies peeking out from a tree hollow, showcasing beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #65

    Two Doberman dogs with tongues out next to a standing white cat, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals in a playful moment.

    discover.animal Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't kid yourself. Those dogs are more afraid of the cat than it is of them. It's their back up.

    #66

    Adult polar bear carrying adorable cub near icy blue cave entrance in snowy habitat showing beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #67

    Adorable and beautiful baby camel resting on the ground next to its mother, showcasing charming animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #68

    Duck with a group of adorable ducklings huddled together on a store floor, showcasing beautiful animals that brighten your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #69

    Orca leaping out of the ocean, showcasing one of the adorable and beautiful animals in motion over the water.

    discover.animal Report

    #70

    Young lynx with fluffy fur walking on snow, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals in a natural winter setting.

    discover.animal Report

    #71

    Cute and adorable animal sitting with eyes closed, showcasing the beauty of animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #72

    Leopard relaxing on a tree branch in a natural setting showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #73

    Adorable small piglet wearing a pearl necklace standing on a fluffy white rug among beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #74

    Chipmunk with full cheeks holding a peanut, one of the adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #75

    A small chick resting in a makeshift hammock inside a car, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #76

    Kangaroo holding a teddy bear in a grassy area, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals in nature.

    discover.animal Report

    #77

    Close-up of an adorable animal holding and nibbling on a fresh green leaf, showcasing cute and beautiful features.

    discover.animal Report

    #78

    Small adorable animal nestled inside a pink flower covered in water droplets, showcasing beautiful animals nature scene.

    discover.animal Report

    #79

    Two adorable and beautiful animals, baby foxes, resting closely together outdoors in nature.

    discover.animal Report

    #80

    Two adorable and beautiful animals sitting on a stone floor, showcasing cute and fluffy panda-like features.

    discover.animal Report

    #81

    Close-up of an adorable and beautiful animal with large ears and soft fur, brightening up your day naturally.

    discover.animal Report

    #82

    Two adorable and beautiful raccoons by a doorstep, one standing and one sitting, possibly brightening up the day.

    discover.animal Report

    #83

    Black panther with faint rosette patterns sitting on grass surrounded by greenery, showcasing beautiful animals in nature.

    discover.animal Report

    #84

    Baby rhino and zebra lying together on hay, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #85

    Young spotted leopard playfully hugging a black panther, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals in a natural setting.

    discover.animal Report

    #86

    Small adorable bird resting inside a flower bud, showcasing one of the beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #87

    Sleeping koala clinging to a tree branch, showcasing one of the adorable and beautiful animals that brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #88

    Sleeping adorable animal curled up on road near police vehicle, showcasing beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #89

    Close-up of an adorable baby duckling indoors, showcasing one of the beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #90

    Close up of an adorable and beautiful animal, a penguin with distinct white facial markings in black and white photo.

    discover.animal Report

    #91

    Shiny cream-colored horse walking on sandy terrain under a cloudy sky, showcasing a beautiful animal in nature.

    discover.animal Report

    #92

    Fluffy panda cub stretching on concrete ground showcasing adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #93

    Man feeding a baby elephant with a bottle, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day

    discover.animal Report

    #94

    Silhouette of an adorable and beautiful bird with rainbow-colored wings glowing against the sun and dark sky background.

    discover.animal Report

    #95

    Seal peeking out of clear blue water, showcasing one of the adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #96

    Small adorable animal peeking out from tree bark, showcasing beautiful nature and cute wildlife close-up.

    discover.animal Report

    #97

    Photographer lying on the ground with a cheetah, capturing adorable and beautiful animals in a natural wildlife setting.

    discover.animal Report

    #98

    A small adorable animal peacefully sleeping in a person’s arms, showcasing beautiful animals that brighten your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #99

    Close-up of an adorable and beautiful fox resting on gravel, showcasing vibrant orange and black fur patterns.

    discover.animal Report

    #100

    Small adorable animal with big eyes sitting in a person's hand, showcasing beautiful animals that brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #101

    Black swan gliding on dark water, showcasing beautiful feathers and striking red beak among adorable animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #102

    Snow leopard standing on rocky terrain with mountains and clouds in the background, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #103

    Baby hippo with mouth wide open, one of the adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #104

    Three adorable and beautiful animals perched inside a tree hollow, with one owl yawning and two calmly resting.

    discover.animal Report

    #105

    Tiny adorable baby rabbit resting peacefully in hands, showcasing beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #106

    Adorable cow lying in a grassy field wearing colorful bunny ears against a cloudy sky, showcasing beautiful animals outdoors.

    discover.animal Report

    #107

    Fluffy adorable calf standing on green grass in sunny outdoor setting, one of the beautiful animals brightening the day

    discover.animal Report

    #108

    Fluffy baby chick wearing a green leaf hat, held gently in a hand, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #109

    Two adorable dolphins swimming underwater with bright blue ocean in the background, showcasing beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #110

    Adorable duck peeking over a bathtub edge, showcasing one of the beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #111

    Hamster peeking out of a white container cap, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #112

    Polar bear cub standing behind a small evergreen tree in snowy landscape, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #113

    Colorful blue and green bird with a bright red beak standing on grass, one of the adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #114

    Crocodile camouflaged in green algae, an adorable and beautiful animal blending into natural surroundings.

    discover.animal Report

    #115

    Fluffy chick wearing a purple paper skirt standing on a wooden floor, showcasing adorable and beautiful animals.

    discover.animal Report

    #116

    Cute quokka holding a green leaf outdoors, one of the adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #117

    Bald eagle flying above a Canada goose on snow, showcasing beautiful animals in a natural winter setting.

    discover.animal Report

    #118

    Fluffy miniature donkey standing on grass, showcasing one of the adorable and beautiful animals to brighten your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #119

    Small adorable fennec fox with large ears held gently in hands, showcasing beautiful animals that brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #120

    Small adorable animal with large eyes and brown fur standing on forest ground surrounded by green leaves and tree bark.

    discover.animal Report

    #121

    Curly coat young horse standing near water, showcasing one of the adorable and beautiful animals that might brighten up your day.

    discover.animal Report

    #122

    Photographer lying in grass capturing adorable and beautiful animals including a young deer and a wolf pup in a natural setting.

    discover.animal Report

    #123

    Close-up of an adorable animal owl with large dark eyes perched on a branch, showcasing beautiful feathers and intricate details.

    discover.animal Report

    #124

    Black bird with red and yellow wing patches perched on a branch, steam visible from its beak, adorable beautiful animal brightening day.

    discover.animal </