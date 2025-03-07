34 Nostalgic Discontinued Products From The Past That Folks Online Wish Could Make A Glorious Comeback
You probably know that Google has its own so-called "product graveyard," where you can find both stillborn products like Wave or Buzz, and the quite functional and popular Podcasts, Inbox, Picasa, and Reader. And there are actually a huge number of such products, things, and foods from the past that were damn good, but have sunk into oblivion.
People tend to be nostalgic for the past, and no matter how optimistic we are, we firmly know that it was way better in the past. And part of this nostalgia includes these various discontinued products, the discussion of which more than one viral online thread are dedicated to. And today we offer you a selection of such discontinued yet iconic products.
Reddit
Altoids sours were really good.
I am getting pitch forked for this, but I actually miss going out to blockbuster and renting a video. The whole going out, browsing the library, anticipation made it much more fun. I sometimes miss that.
Original Skittles. F**k green apple.
It is no secret that companies regularly try out different options along with popular products—what if something becomes a true hit? New flavors of drinks, unexpected flavor combinations of familiar foods—and some options really do become iconic. However, nothing in this world actually lasts forever, and sooner or later, in pursuit of profit optimization, even the most beloved "product spinoffs" get discontinued.
Planter's cheese balls and Chester's cheesy checkers.
The original Trix.
The volcano menu at taco bell.
A recent example is Starbucks, which, since March 2025, has excluded as many as 13 different drinks from its menu—some of which commenters admitted were their favorites. The same applies to various devices or services—however, it's more difficult to launch a "spin-off" here, because it requires much greater expenses from the company. And still, for example, few will doubt that the iPod, which is becoming a thing of the past, is an entire era in the history of humanity.
Getting toys IN the cereal boxes. Instead of having to go online and 'claim your prize'. I'm a big kid really, but I don't have the shame to actually go and claim it :'(
Ipod classic.
Say what you want about the design, crappy itunes experience, etc. I've easily gotten more use out of mine than any other product I've ever owned. It's simple, slick, and does everything I want.
Actually, ANY mp3 player would make me happy. I don't like using my phone battery power just to play music. I want to be able to put my phone away and ONLY listen to music.
Inhalers with CFC
Oh what a time to have asthma it was. $10 an inhaler? Don't mind if I do! I had at least 3-4 inhalers at a time.
Now they are $40 god d**n it! I usually have one or 2 if I think I lost it and bought a new one.
It's very interesting that nostalgia can be artificially stimulated by manufacturers—simply because it's damn profitable for them.
For example, the authors of this study, which was conducted by the researchers from the University of Southampton, Grenoble Ecole de Management and the University of Minnesota, are inclined to believe that an artificially inflated sense of nostalgia around something is capable of "weaken[ing] consumers' grasp on their money."
In such an atmosphere, old-fashioned social values and relationships between people are presented as being much more important than everything that we have nowadays. And money is also seen as something less important in this paradigm. Thus, consumers tend to part with it more often and more easily.
HI-C Ecto Cooler that s**t was delicious.
Thumb up, but I'm pretty sure this is the reason I have reflux to this day lol
Butterfinger BBs!
Waffle Crisp
From the Post website it seems like it is still being made, but I've not been able to find a box for years. I miss it, man.
I don't know about the atmosphere that's created, but often retro and vintage fashion really does bring companies big money. It is enough to remember, for example, how sports teams release retro uniforms, and how eagerly seasoned fans buy these jerseys.
This is simply because they remind them of the glorious times of these franchises, and of their own childhood and youth, for example. And marketers masterfully play into this. However, we ourselves are quite happy to be deceived, aren't we?
Planters PB Crisps.
Every time someone mentions Nutter Butters being an good alternative I want to f*****g punch them in the face.
I don't eat there anymore so I don't know if they ended up bringing them back, but I remember being real upset when they discontinued Chicken Selects at McDonalds.
The "healthy" menu was really good! Quality wheat buns and actual grilled chicken options.
Clearly Canadian Wild Cherry.
Be that as it may, on this list, I am almost sure that almost all of us will find something that will touch some strings in our soul. Some warm memories, and that nostalgia from the very sound of the name, or from the look of the product...
So, please feel free to scroll this selection to the very end, let nostalgia carry you along the waves of your memory and, perhaps, share your own iconic but discontinued things in the comments below as well.
Lawn Darts.
'Lawn Darts'. Also known as 'One Step Closer To Being An Only Child'.
I need Burger King's Chicken Fries back into my life.
Doritos 3Ds
They came in a plastic cylinder container and I thought they were pretty great.
Snapple Elements. (When they were in glass bottles.) The Rain flavor was my favorite.
Pepsi Blue.
Dunkaroos!
Vault.
The Cornballer.
Josta.
Orbitz. I always answer this question with Orbitz. By the power of greyskull, start making Orbitz again.
Oreo-o's Cereal. I used to miss Sprinkle Spangles, but I found a substitute.
Each baby born in the USA should come with preemptive insulin.
I'm one of the five people who loved the Zune.
Hershey's S'Mores candy bars. Be still my heart.
The Crest Vanilla Mint tooth paste.
That old rose-scented Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner that was everywhere before all this new nasty fusion shit became a thing. Chamomile was good too. Just give me dat hair crack in those old bottles with the green tops once more before I die.
Crystal Pepsi
Surge soda :/.
Nestle Wonder Ball! Chocolate and a toy in one package. what more can one ask for?
It pains me to down vote this, but I'm only doing it because it was discontinued due to kids choking on the prize. Loved them though! OH! The moral conflict!
Purple ketchup.
