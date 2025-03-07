ADVERTISEMENT

You probably know that Google has its own so-called "product graveyard," where you can find both stillborn products like Wave or Buzz, and the quite functional and popular Podcasts, Inbox, Picasa, and Reader. And there are actually a huge number of such products, things, and foods from the past that were damn good, but have sunk into oblivion.

People tend to be nostalgic for the past, and no matter how optimistic we are, we firmly know that it was way better in the past. And part of this nostalgia includes these various discontinued products, the discussion of which more than one viral online thread are dedicated to. And today we offer you a selection of such discontinued yet iconic products.

More info: Reddit

#1

Open tin of discontinued Altoids Mango Sours, showcasing the nostalgic candy. Altoids sours were really good.

carlosking00 , anon Report

I read that Altoids sold the recipe and they're now called Retro Sours. I haven't tried them yet, but I plan to.

    #2

    Person in a blue and white hat browsing nostalgic discontinued products on a shelf. I am getting pitch forked for this, but I actually miss going out to blockbuster and renting a video. The whole going out, browsing the library, anticipation made it much more fun. I sometimes miss that.

    as_is_h , LexScope Report

    #3

    Skittles candy pack featuring lime flavor, a nostalgic product fans wish for a comeback. Original Skittles. F**k green apple.

    anon , GhostalMedia Report

    It is no secret that companies regularly try out different options along with popular products—what if something becomes a true hit? New flavors of drinks, unexpected flavor combinations of familiar foods—and some options really do become iconic. However, nothing in this world actually lasts forever, and sooner or later, in pursuit of profit optimization, even the most beloved "product spinoffs" get discontinued.
    #4

    Planters Cheez Balls in a nostalgic container on a wooden table, symbolizing discontinued products from the past. Planter's cheese balls and Chester's cheesy checkers.

    TexasLizard , anon Report

    #5

    Colorful discontinued cereal pieces in a purple bowl, evoking nostalgia and memories of past products. The original Trix.

    wloch , sammyyam22 Report

    #6

    Discontinued spicy Volcano Menu featuring taco, burrito, and nachos with vibrant flames in the background. The volcano menu at taco bell.

    anon , A1steaksauceTrekdog7 Report

    A recent example is Starbucks, which, since March 2025, has excluded as many as 13 different drinks from its menu—some of which commenters admitted were their favorites. The same applies to various devices or services—however, it's more difficult to launch a "spin-off" here, because it requires much greater expenses from the company. And still, for example, few will doubt that the iPod, which is becoming a thing of the past, is an entire era in the history of humanity.
    #7

    A box of nostalgic discontinued unicorn cereal next to a seated child in a kitchen. Getting toys IN the cereal boxes. Instead of having to go online and 'claim your prize'. I'm a big kid really, but I don't have the shame to actually go and claim it :'(

    anon , cottonbro studio Report

    #8

    Vintage discontinued iPod with a music playlist on screen, evoking nostalgia. Ipod classic.

    Say what you want about the design, crappy itunes experience, etc. I've easily gotten more use out of mine than any other product I've ever owned. It's simple, slick, and does everything I want.

    workingclassmustache , Michael Förtsch Report

    Jessica SpeLangm
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Jessica SpeLangm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, ANY mp3 player would make me happy. I don't like using my phone battery power just to play music. I want to be able to put my phone away and ONLY listen to music.

    #9

    Person holding a nostalgic discontinued inhaler, focusing on its design. Inhalers with CFC

    Oh what a time to have asthma it was. $10 an inhaler? Don't mind if I do! I had at least 3-4 inhalers at a time.

    Now they are $40 god d**n it! I usually have one or 2 if I think I lost it and bought a new one.

    DetectiveClownMD , Cnordic Nordic Report

    It's very interesting that nostalgia can be artificially stimulated by manufacturers—simply because it's damn profitable for them.

    For example, the authors of this study, which was conducted by the researchers from the University of Southampton, Grenoble Ecole de Management and the University of Minnesota, are inclined to believe that an artificially inflated sense of nostalgia around something is capable of "weaken[ing] consumers' grasp on their money."

    In such an atmosphere, old-fashioned social values ​​and relationships between people are presented as being much more important than everything that we have nowadays. And money is also seen as something less important in this paradigm. Thus, consumers tend to part with it more often and more easily.
    #10

    Hi-C Ecto Cooler packaging with citrus drink, featuring the nostalgic character, and a contest promotion. HI-C Ecto Cooler that s**t was delicious.

    DirtyDunkle , bigbeavishead Report

    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thumb up, but I'm pretty sure this is the reason I have reflux to this day lol

    #11

    Packs of nostalgic Butterfinger BB's candy on a wooden surface. Butterfinger BBs!

    TheElCaminoKid Report

    #12

    Waffle Crisp cereal box with cartoon waffle character, a nostalgic discontinued product from the past. Waffle Crisp

    From the Post website it seems like it is still being made, but I've not been able to find a box for years. I miss it, man.

    JediGuyB , tatatoothy143 Report

    I don't know about the atmosphere that's created, but often retro and vintage fashion really does bring companies big money. It is enough to remember, for example, how sports teams release retro uniforms, and how eagerly seasoned fans buy these jerseys.

    This is simply because they remind them of the glorious times of these franchises, and of their own childhood and youth, for example. And marketers masterfully play into this. However, we ourselves are quite happy to be deceived, aren't we?
    #13

    Planters Crisps, nostalgic discontinued snacks, showing peanut butter, chocolate, and PB&J varieties in colorful packaging. Planters PB Crisps.

    Every time someone mentions Nutter Butters being an good alternative I want to f*****g punch them in the face.

    covok48 , tweak0 Report

    #14

    Fried chicken in a white bowl with dipping sauce, a nostalgic discontinued product, next to a Coca-Cola can. I don't eat there anymore so I don't know if they ended up bringing them back, but I remember being real upset when they discontinued Chicken Selects at McDonalds.

    anon , logan jeffrey Report

    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "healthy" menu was really good! Quality wheat buns and actual grilled chicken options.

    #15

    Clearly Canadian sparkling water bottles on a store shelf, a nostalgic discontinued product from the past. Clearly Canadian Wild Cherry.

    248Spacebucks , PixieBeam89 Report

    Be that as it may, on this list, I am almost sure that almost all of us will find something that will touch some strings in our soul. Some warm memories, and that nostalgia from the very sound of the name, or from the look of the product...

    So, please feel free to scroll this selection to the very end, let nostalgia carry you along the waves of your memory and, perhaps, share your own iconic but discontinued things in the comments below as well.
    #16

    Box of nostalgic discontinued lawn darts in red and blue. Lawn Darts.

    Abide_or_Die , TheDamnMushroom Report

    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Lawn Darts'. Also known as 'One Step Closer To Being An Only Child'.

    #17

    Breaded chicken fries with barbecue sauce and French fries, representing nostalgic discontinued products. I need Burger King's Chicken Fries back into my life.

    theNYEHHH Report

    #18

    Doritos 3D Nacho Cheese snacks, a nostalgic discontinued product people wish would make a glorious comeback. Doritos 3Ds
    They came in a plastic cylinder container and I thought they were pretty great.

    TheElCaminoKid , sidney94 Report

    #19

    Hand holding a Snapple Elements Rain bottle, a nostalgic discontinued product from the past. Snapple Elements. (When they were in glass bottles.) The Rain flavor was my favorite.

    PsuedoMeta , coolrunnings82 Report

    #20

    Pepsi Blue bottle next to a glass of blue soda, a nostalgic discontinued product. Pepsi Blue.

    anon , kevssnackreviews Report

    #21

    Boxes of Dunkaroos, a discontinued nostalgic product, with vanilla cookies and rainbow sprinkle frosting. Dunkaroos!

    95squamton , Will Buckner Report

    #22

    Person using a nostalgic discontinued VR gaming machine in a mall setting. Vault.

    ilikehockeyandguitar , zajk Report

    #23

    Vintage Cornballer appliance with playful design on kitchen counter, symbolizing nostalgic discontinued products. The Cornballer.

    esefar , Arrested Development Report

    #24

    Josta soda with guarana logo, featuring a black panther and the phrase "Unleash It," symbolizes nostalgic discontinued products. Josta.

    Crabrubber Report

    #25

    Orbitz. I always answer this question with Orbitz. By the power of greyskull, start making Orbitz again.

    anon Report

    #26

    Oreo O's cereal box with nostalgic design, featuring chocolate rings and milk splash. Oreo-o's Cereal. I used to miss Sprinkle Spangles, but I found a substitute.

    LiteraryIdiot Report

    #27

    A person interacting with a display for the nostalgic discontinued product, Zune, at an indoor setup. I'm one of the five people who loved the Zune.

    anon , Wiennat Mongkulmann Report

    #28

    Hershey's S'mores snack size packaging, a nostalgic discontinued product people wish would come back. Hershey's S'Mores candy bars. Be still my heart.

    shanncat , Yotsubauniverse Report

    #29

    Crest Whitening Expressions toothpaste box, a nostalgic discontinued product with vanilla mint flavor. The Crest Vanilla Mint tooth paste.

    Shigglyboo , grizzlybear1337 Report

    #30

    That old rose-scented Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner that was everywhere before all this new nasty fusion shit became a thing. Chamomile was good too. Just give me dat hair crack in those old bottles with the green tops once more before I die.

    havasc Report

    #31

    Crystal Pepsi

    anon Report

    #32

    Discontinued products display featuring Surge soda and other nostalgic beverages. Surge soda :/.

    Fast209 , Mike Kalasnik Report

    #33

    Nestle Wonder Ball! Chocolate and a toy in one package. what more can one ask for?

    Stinters Report

    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It pains me to down vote this, but I'm only doing it because it was discontinued due to kids choking on the prize. Loved them though! OH! The moral conflict!

    #34

    Heinz EZ Squirt colorful ketchup bottles, a nostalgic discontinued product longed for a glorious comeback. Purple ketchup.

    anon , CWD32 Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!