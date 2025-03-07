ADVERTISEMENT

You probably know that Google has its own so-called "product graveyard," where you can find both stillborn products like Wave or Buzz, and the quite functional and popular Podcasts, Inbox, Picasa, and Reader. And there are actually a huge number of such products, things, and foods from the past that were damn good, but have sunk into oblivion.

People tend to be nostalgic for the past, and no matter how optimistic we are, we firmly know that it was way better in the past. And part of this nostalgia includes these various discontinued products, the discussion of which more than one viral online thread are dedicated to. And today we offer you a selection of such discontinued yet iconic products.

More info: Reddit