“I Smiled As I Watched Them Get Crushed”: Family Loses Precious Memorabilia For Being Tenants From Hell
Generally, most people are not the most sympathetic to landlords who complain about their tenants, but there certainly are cases where people are so destructive that even a security deposit won’t start to fix things. The silver lining is that any good revenge story has an element of getting some sort of justice for a misdeed.
A netizen shared their bit of petty revenge after getting rid of a family of tenants who, among other things, set the home on fire out of negligence. We reached out to the person who shared the post via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.
Tenants trashing a home is a landlord’s nightmare
So one netizen saw an opportunity to get back at their destructive tenants and decided to take it
Revenge is a common source of drama in stories for a reason
Revenge stories are like soul junk food, you know they won’t be the highest aspiration to indulge in, but you just can’t help but grab the crunch. They offer a neat taste of justice in a world where villains get away all too frequently. When a person unleashes havoc and finally gets their comeuppance, it feels like the universe has temporarily reminded itself how to balance its ledgers.
Part of the appeal lies in the cast of characters. All revenge stories have a clear bad person, the one or ones who are so self-absorbed, thoughtless, or heartless that they almost beg for karmic payback. Here, the boisterous renters who not only didn’t pay rent but somehow set the building on fire are perfect baddies. They’re the kind of people you root against even before you know what comes next. Great revenge stories need these antagonists because otherwise the payoff would not kick in.
There’s also the setup. Revenge stories are short thrillers in disguise. You must feel the injustice first, perhaps a rude customer yelling at a clerk, a boss appropriating someone’s thunder, or tenants transforming a rental into a wrecking ground. That inciting outrage makes the later revenge sweet. If the villain was polite itself, there would not be any flavor to the tale. It is the naked stupidity of the bad behavior that primed the audience for the punchline.
The scale of revenge also plays a part. Petty revenge is so satisfying because it’s funny, witty, and often fantastically out of scale in a way that still feels just. A landlord can’t possibly turn into vigilante folk hero when tenants burn down a building, but holding on to the deposit and leaving a mark on their rental record? That’s just enough sting to make people smile. The audience knows it won’t undo the fire damage, but it still scratches that itch for justice.
People can relate to wanting some justice
Timing is a key ingredient, as well. Revenge stories are playing out like tiny doses of theater, and the payoff is the grand finale. The more build-up, the bigger the twist. When the landlord finally gets to the act of revenge, whether it’s a quiet administrative slap or a bombastic face-off, it’s as if the curtain has closed. People laugh, clap, or shake their heads, not because they’ve been injured, but because the chaos had an ending.
And then of course there’s the fantasy aspect. We don’t typically get to dish out good payback in real life. We gnash our teeth, swallow our rage, and take our aggravations. Revenge stories offer a safe outlet to imagine what it would feel like to actually clap back. It’s wish fulfillment without consequences. Seeing a landlord outsmart tenants who used the property as an ash heap is humorous because the audience pictures themselves behaving similarly if they were at the helm.
There is also humor in these tales. Petty vengeance, by its very nature, is absurd, cartoon-like. A landlord systematically making sure the worst tenants on earth never get their deposit back is funny because it’s so methodical and petty compared to the original disaster. The epic was the fire, the vendetta is administrative. That imbalance is funny in and of itself.
In the end, everyone likes revenge tales because they bring order to a world that so much of the time seems haphazard. They let us know that at times, even if only briefly, justice arrives wearing a grin rather than a robe. When the villains are tenants who set a house on fire, it’s even simpler to laugh at the landlord who gets the last laugh. Revenge does not restore all things, perhaps, but as fiction, it provides the listener with what the real world so often denies: the crisp snap of a lock turning on the correct door.
Some readers needed more details
Many thought the landlord was justified, although some thought the console could have been kept
A few also shared similar stories
Uk based. You have to be careful chucking out tenants items, as they can file a claim for them even under these circumstances. Friend of mine is going through something similar and has been advised to film everything removed from the house so tenants can't claim diamonds were thrown out
I doubt they'll ever miss it. Sloppy people and sloppy thinking.
