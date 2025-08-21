“I Hit The Button”: Man’s Petty Revenge On Entitled Dog Owner Works Like A Charm

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the many responsibilities of a dog owner is to pick up after their pet. It’s a common courtesy that every fur parent knows and is expected to practice.

A woman, however, thought she was above this unwritten rule. None of her neighbors’ outright callouts and signs around the block deterred her from acting entitled. Worse, she was letting her dog do its business on another person’s property.

The homeowner, whose yard had been the dog’s personal toilet, had no choice but to teach the woman a lesson through a hilarious and well-thought-out petty revenge plot.

There are irresponsible dog owners who refuse to pick up after their pets

This entitled lady is one of them, and she has been a nuisance in her neighborhood

The woman flat-out refused to do what was expected of her, even when her neighbors tried to make it more convenient

Fed up with her stuck-up attitude, the neighbor whose yard the dog did its business in plotted his petty revenge

He turned on his sprinklers around the same time the woman and her dog walked by his property every morning

It happened a few times during that week

The man had a grand time as the woman repeatedly ruined her clothes

Safe to say, his elaborate revenge plot worked like a charm

Unattended dog litter can cause more harm than you may think

Especially if you’re on a hike or walking down the street, it’s easy to overlook any dog litter you may encounter along the way. Many may dismiss it as mere compost that is biodegradable and part of nature.

The thing is, dog stool is a potential health hazard because of the presence of microorganisms that may cause disease in humans. In fact, a gram of dog waste can contain up to 23 million bacteria that can also attract pests like rats.

Among the list of harmful bacteria are Salmonella, E. coli, and Giardia, which can cause delayed mental and physical growth among young children.

A dog infected with intestinal parasites can also cause problems. According to the Associated Veterinary Medical Center (AVMC), roundworms, whipworms, and hookworms can be transmitted to other pets and even humans.

AVMC also clarifies that dog waste is not fertilizer because it contains more nitrogen than the soil needs. A 2022 study confirms this, revealing that dog feces contain an extra 11 kilograms of nitrogen, something the researchers consider a “substantial” amount.

So, how do you deal with an irresponsible dog owner? The American Kennel Club advises approaching the situation with sympathy and empathy. It could be that the woman in the story had a lot going on in her life, but her haughty attitude and saying “What are you going to do about it?” after being called out doesn’t help her case, either.

It was only a matter of time before someone set her straight, and she was lucky to have only dealt with wet clothes smeared with droppings from her own dog, which she had failed to train properly.

People in the comments lauded the man for how he handled the situation

