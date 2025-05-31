Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Desperate Housewives’ And ‘Young Sheldon’ Actress Passes Away At Age 71
Actress known for Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon smiling at an event with dark background and poster.
Celebrities, News

‘Desperate Housewives’ And ‘Young Sheldon’ Actress Passes Away At Age 71

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Valerie Mahaffey, the Emmy-winning actress celebrated for her scene-stealing performances in Desperate Housewives, Young Sheldon, and Northern Exposure, has passed away at the age of 71

Her passing, confirmed by her publicist Jillian Roscoe, occurred in Los Angeles on yesterday, May 30, 2025, following a private battle with cancer.

Highlights
  • Valerie Mahaffey, Emmy-winning actress known for Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon, passed away at 71.
  • The actress was battling cancer, as confirmed by her husband, Joseph Kell.
  • She won a Primetime Emmy in 1992 for her role as Eve in Northern Exposure and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1981.

Mahaffey leaves behind a legacy of more than four decades entertaining audiences, defined by comedic sharpness, dramatic range, and a quiet but commanding presence on both stage and screen. 

She is survived by her husband, actor-director Joseph Kell, and their daughter, actress Alice Richards.

“I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses,”Kell said in a statement. “She will be missed.”

RELATED:

    Actress Valerie Mahaffrey, known for roles in Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon, has passed away at 71

    Actress known for Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon smiles at event wearing blue dress and gold earrings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Variety / Getty

    Alice then followed up with a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, writing, “Don’t really have the words to say right now. Cancer sucks. I’ll look for you in all the fun moments of life. I know that’s where you’ll be. I know we’ll see each other again someday. I love you infinity much.”

    Born on June 16, 1953, in Sumatra, Indonesia, to a Canadian mother and Texan father, Valerie Mahaffey’s early life was marked by international roots and a passion for performance. Her family relocated to Austin, Texas, when she was 16.

    Actress from Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon speaking at a podium on stage with two seated children nearby.

    Image credits: CBC / Getty

    After graduating from Austin High School, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Texas at Austin in 1975. Soon after, she made her Broadway debut in the musical Rex.

    Actress from Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon interacting with a young boy in a classroom setting.

    Image credits: Young Sheldon / Netlfix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her on-screen career began with a standout performance on NBC’s 1979 series The Doctors, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1981. 

    That achievement was nothing compared to her performance as Eve, the eccentric hypochondriac in CBS’s Northern Exposure, which earned her not only the audience’s love, but the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1992.

    Mahaffrey had a prolific career, with consistent TV appearances on several shows from 1977 to 2022

    Mahaffrey went on to become a familiar face on television and living rooms throughout the 1980s and 1990s, with memorable guest appearances on Newhart, Cheers, Seinfeld, Frasier, and Wings.

    Actress known for Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon scene, expressing emotion indoors with soft lighting.

    Image credits: Desperate Housewives / Disney+

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actress is also fondly remembered for her appearances in shows like ER, L.A. Law, The West Wing, Law & Order: SVU, and Judging Amy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2006, she delighted fans with another standout role as the subtly sinister Alma Hodge on Desperate Housewives.

    User tweet mentioning desperate housewives actress remembered, with sad emoji, in reply to Variety on social media platform.

    Image credits: MorettoRIO

    Tweet by Gemma-Louise Ridge expressing sadness over the passing of desperate housewives and young sheldon actress at 71.

    Image credits: GemmaLouRidge

    More recently, from 2017 to 2020, she played the firm but frustrated teacher Victoria MacElroy on Young Sheldon, the spin-off of the successful comedy show, The Big Bang Theory

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mahaffrey’s career was evergreen, with constant roles in film and television from 1977 to 2022. Her last appearance was on Apple’s Echo 3, an American action thriller series in which she appeared for three episodes.

    Netizens lamented her passing, and took the chance to fondly remember their favorite roles

    Actress from Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon looking emotional in a scene wearing a brown vest and cream blouse.

    Image credits: Hart of Dixie / Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite her cancer diagnosis, Mahaffrey never stopped trying to bring happiness and enjoyment to her fans with her screen presence and work ethic, only slowing down in recent years.

    Social media lit up with tributes following news of her passing, as fans, colleagues, and fellow actors remembered Valerie Mahaffey’s remarkable talent and unforgettable presence on screen.

    “RIP to a brilliant actress who could make you laugh, cringe, and cry all in one scene. Valerie Mahaffey was a true gem,” a fan wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I remember her mostly from Northern Exposure. She had a gift for quirky characters. Sad to see her go,” another replied.

    “She was one of those rare actresses who could play the most unlikeable character with such charm and a wink in her eye that you can’t help but like them. Beautiful, too,” a fan said. “My heart goes out to her family.”

    “Sad news, always when cancer takes a life. She was great as Ms. McElroy in Young Sheldon. Rest in Peace,” another stated.

    “So sad.” Netizens took to social media to celebrate the late actress’ career

    Twitter user sharing thoughts on rewatching Northern Exposure, reflecting on the actress from Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon.

    Image credits: Condimentgrrl

    Twitter user Allie replying to a post about the Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon actress passing away at age 71.

    Image credits: DollRevolution

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter comment praising the talented Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon actress, expressing condolences for her passing.

    Image credits: Jtyson15033511

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising the acting of Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon actress, expressing RIP and sympathy at her passing.

    Image credits: aphiespace

    User expressing condolences for the Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon actress who passed away at age 71.

    Image credits: lastcallforaj

    User's tweet expressing condolences about the Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon actress passing away at age 71.

    Image credits: SpencerTracyFan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Regina Griffin expressing admiration for an actress known for roles in Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon.

    Image credits: Regina_Griffin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress known for Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon in a social media post remembering her career and roles.

    Image credits: BigQBigB

    'Desperate Housewives' And 'Young Sheldon' Actress Passes Away At Age 71

    Image credits: Eilatan87

    User tweet expressing disbelief and mourning the passing of a Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon actress at age 71.

    Image credits: FCLrIyGpHtTic

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT