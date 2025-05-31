‘Desperate Housewives’ And ‘Young Sheldon’ Actress Passes Away At Age 71

ADVERTISEMENT

Valerie Mahaffey, the Emmy-winning actress celebrated for her scene-stealing performances in Desperate Housewives, Young Sheldon, and Northern Exposure, has passed away at the age of 71.

Her passing, confirmed by her publicist Jillian Roscoe, occurred in Los Angeles on yesterday, May 30, 2025, following a private battle with cancer.

Highlights Valerie Mahaffey, Emmy-winning actress known for Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon, passed away at 71.

The actress was battling cancer, as confirmed by her husband, Joseph Kell.

She won a Primetime Emmy in 1992 for her role as Eve in Northern Exposure and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1981.

Mahaffey leaves behind a legacy of more than four decades entertaining audiences, defined by comedic sharpness, dramatic range, and a quiet but commanding presence on both stage and screen.

She is survived by her husband, actor-director Joseph Kell, and their daughter, actress Alice Richards.

“I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses,”Kell said in a statement. “She will be missed.”

RELATED:

Actress Valerie Mahaffrey, known for roles in Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon, has passed away at 71

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Variety / Getty

Alice then followed up with a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, writing, “Don’t really have the words to say right now. Cancer sucks. I’ll look for you in all the fun moments of life. I know that’s where you’ll be. I know we’ll see each other again someday. I love you infinity much.”

Born on June 16, 1953, in Sumatra, Indonesia, to a Canadian mother and Texan father, Valerie Mahaffey’s early life was marked by international roots and a passion for performance. Her family relocated to Austin, Texas, when she was 16.

Share icon

Image credits: CBC / Getty

After graduating from Austin High School, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Texas at Austin in 1975. Soon after, she made her Broadway debut in the musical Rex.

Share icon

Image credits: Young Sheldon / Netlfix

ADVERTISEMENT

Her on-screen career began with a standout performance on NBC’s 1979 series The Doctors, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1981.

That achievement was nothing compared to her performance as Eve, the eccentric hypochondriac in CBS’s Northern Exposure, which earned her not only the audience’s love, but the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1992.

Mahaffrey had a prolific career, with consistent TV appearances on several shows from 1977 to 2022

🙏 RIP Valerie Mahaffey, she was brillant on #DesperateHousewives ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kO82OGH0IE — • Wisteria Lane • Coming Soon 🍎 (@DHCentral) May 31, 2025

Mahaffrey went on to become a familiar face on television and living rooms throughout the 1980s and 1990s, with memorable guest appearances on Newhart, Cheers, Seinfeld, Frasier, and Wings.

Share icon

Image credits: Desperate Housewives / Disney+

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress is also fondly remembered for her appearances in shows like ER, L.A. Law, The West Wing, Law & Order: SVU, and Judging Amy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2006, she delighted fans with another standout role as the subtly sinister Alma Hodge on Desperate Housewives.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Share icon

Image credits: MorettoRIO

Share icon

Image credits: GemmaLouRidge

More recently, from 2017 to 2020, she played the firm but frustrated teacher Victoria MacElroy on Young Sheldon, the spin-off of the successful comedy show, The Big Bang Theory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahaffrey’s career was evergreen, with constant roles in film and television from 1977 to 2022. Her last appearance was on Apple’s Echo 3, an American action thriller series in which she appeared for three episodes.

Netizens lamented her passing, and took the chance to fondly remember their favorite roles

Share icon

Image credits: Hart of Dixie / Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her cancer diagnosis, Mahaffrey never stopped trying to bring happiness and enjoyment to her fans with her screen presence and work ethic, only slowing down in recent years.

Social media lit up with tributes following news of her passing, as fans, colleagues, and fellow actors remembered Valerie Mahaffey’s remarkable talent and unforgettable presence on screen.

“RIP to a brilliant actress who could make you laugh, cringe, and cry all in one scene. Valerie Mahaffey was a true gem,” a fan wrote.

For my fellow FRENCH EXIT fans: Valerie Mahaffey on CHEERS 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/2HUwTtfxeq — ɱıƙɛ ɖ’ąŋɠɛƖơ (@gemko) April 28, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember her mostly from Northern Exposure. She had a gift for quirky characters. Sad to see her go,” another replied.

“She was one of those rare actresses who could play the most unlikeable character with such charm and a wink in her eye that you can’t help but like them. Beautiful, too,” a fan said. “My heart goes out to her family.”

“Sad news, always when cancer takes a life. She was great as Ms. McElroy in Young Sheldon. Rest in Peace,” another stated.

“So sad.” Netizens took to social media to celebrate the late actress’ career

Share icon

Image credits: Condimentgrrl

Share icon

Image credits: DollRevolution

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jtyson15033511

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: aphiespace

Share icon

Image credits: lastcallforaj

Share icon

Image credits: SpencerTracyFan

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Regina_Griffin

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BigQBigB

Share icon

Image credits: Eilatan87

Share icon

Image credits: FCLrIyGpHtTic

ADVERTISEMENT