Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Employee Just Sits There And Does Nothing For 7 Months Because No One Is Giving Him Work, Gets Paid Just Under Six Figures
28points
Work5 hours ago

Employee Just Sits There And Does Nothing For 7 Months Because No One Is Giving Him Work, Gets Paid Just Under Six Figures

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

The bigger the organization, the messier it can become. And a recent post on the famous r/antiwork subreddit by user u/jerichomega perfectly illustrates just how ridiculously inefficient large corporate structures are.

He has shared his experience of being employed by a major property owner but not being given any responsibilities to do for over half a year now.

At one point, he even started looking for someone — anyone — that could use him, but nobody seems to care. Even though they are paying him.

This person confessed on the internet that he has yet to receive a single task at work despite being with the company for 7 months

Image credits: Jud Mackrill (not the actual photo)

And nobody there seems to care about it

Image credits: Damir Kopezhanov (not the actual photo)

As his post went viral, the original poster (OP) shared more information on his predicament

Image credits: u/jerichomega

It has received plenty of reactions

Some people even shared more similar stories

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work
Homepage
Trending
Work
Homepage
Next in Work
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda