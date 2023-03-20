Employee Just Sits There And Does Nothing For 7 Months Because No One Is Giving Him Work, Gets Paid Just Under Six Figures

The bigger the organization, the messier it can become. And a recent post on the famous r/antiwork subreddit by user u/jerichomega perfectly illustrates just how ridiculously inefficient large corporate structures are.

He has shared his experience of being employed by a major property owner but not being given any responsibilities to do for over half a year now.

At one point, he even started looking for someone — anyone — that could use him, but nobody seems to care. Even though they are paying him.

This person confessed on the internet that he has yet to receive a single task at work despite being with the company for 7 months

And nobody there seems to care about it

As his post went viral, the original poster (OP) shared more information on his predicament

It has received plenty of reactions

Some people even shared more similar stories