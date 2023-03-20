Employee Just Sits There And Does Nothing For 7 Months Because No One Is Giving Him Work, Gets Paid Just Under Six Figures
The bigger the organization, the messier it can become. And a recent post on the famous r/antiwork subreddit by user u/jerichomega perfectly illustrates just how ridiculously inefficient large corporate structures are.
He has shared his experience of being employed by a major property owner but not being given any responsibilities to do for over half a year now.
At one point, he even started looking for someone — anyone — that could use him, but nobody seems to care. Even though they are paying him.
As his post went viral, the original poster (OP) shared more information on his predicament
