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Good design makes life easier. Bad design doesn't. It's as simple and complicated as that. But even some of the best designers aren't immune to making mistakes. The trick is to catch the blunders before it's too late. And by too late, we mean the point that they cause chaos, confusion, and possibly even comedy gold.

The internet (and the world, it seems) is filled with the receipts of design so bad that it's hard not to laugh. Bored Panda has done a daring deep dive into the bottomless pit of design gone wrong, and compiled a hilarious list of the wildest faux pas out there. There's the sign reading, "Donate To End Children," and a card proudly stating, "Congratulation You Have Cancer." Let's not forget the birthday cake iced with, "Super Bowel" or the printed piece of paper inviting you to "Listen To The Audio." Don't forget to upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A public restroom with reflective ceiling tiles showing a toilet's reflection, a designer failure.

zorton213 Report

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sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine being on the toilet then suddenly looking up to see someone watching you. 😂 Do you wave, or what?

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    #2

    An escalator in a mall with a Turkish Airlines advertisement featuring an airplane, but the design makes it look like the plane is crashing due to a designer's failed job.

    anon Report

    8points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "We'll get you there just ahead of the ambulance!"

    0
    0points
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    #3

    A greeting card with a crab and the inappropriate message CONGRATULATION YOU HAVE CANCER, a design fail.

    BugManLife Report

    8points
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    “Good design, when it’s done well, becomes invisible. It’s only when it’s done poorly that we notice it.” Those are the words of Jared Spool, an American writer, researcher and usability expert. And we couldn't agree more.

    But while bad design can be funny, there are times when it is no laughing matter. There's an entire book dedicated to raising awareness of the dangers of bad design. Written by Jonathan Shariat and Cynthia Savard Saucier, Tragic Design explains the impact of poorly designed products, and outlines how they can anger, sadden, exclude, and even end the lives of people who use them.

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    #4

    A box of Kleenex tissues featuring Spider-Man, with a tissue pulled out. A humorous design fail by designers.

    Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spiderman has been hiding some of his talents!

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    #5

    A candy scented hand sanitizer display with packaging that resembles real candy, showing designers failed to make clear distinctions.

    kungfujohnjon1 Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no idea what could possibly go wrong! /s 🤷‍♀️

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    #6

    An open book with an audio player, where designers failed their job by not making the audio functional.

    Krzyszu Report

    7points
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    One of the stories features tells how a younger cancer patient might have still been alive had designers paid more attention when designing the hospital's new software.

    The girl, who isn't named in the book, was put on new medication while in hospital. The meds were so strong that she required pre- and post-hydration for three days during treatment periods. Nurses looking after her had to enter important data into medical software and also follow up on her status.

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    #7

    A hallway carpet with a wavy red and gray pattern that looks like a bloodstain, a design failure.

    thoughtlord Report

    7points
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    #8

    A public restroom with a mirror reflecting urinals and a person's legs, an example of designers failing dismally.

    Mexishould Report

    7points
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    #9

    A display with a distorted image of a woman, an example of designers failing dismally with their job.

    Risinfalcon Report

    7points
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    "Although they used the software diligently and cared for Jenny, somehow they missed the critical information about her three-day hydration requirements on the interface," reports the UX Studio team. This had fatal results...

    The young patient passed away the day after her treatment, due to toxicity and dehydration. According to Tragic Design, had the software interface been better designed, a young life may not have been lost.

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    #10

    A bus advertisement with a man's face misaligned by a window, showing designers failed dismally.

    ghatroad Report

    7points
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    #11

    A poorly designed wedding RSVP card, an example of designers failing to do their job correctly.

    Siggy778 Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How are the kids being prepared? I like mine well done.

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    #12

    A 'Stand Up To Cancer' poster with a man in a wheelchair, a design fail by the designers.

    anon Report

    6points
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    #13

    An elevator panel with incorrect floor numbering 1th, 2th, 3th, 4th, showing designers failed dismally.

    huck002 Report

    6points
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    #14

    A Disney transport bus advertisement with Pumbaa holding a Mickey balloon, an example of designers failing.

    ImSheen Report

    6points
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    #15

    A door with a tall silhouette of a person wearing sunglasses, a design fail by the designers.

    Xacto01 Report

    6points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A sign by the beach with a baby picture and text DONT LEAVE IT ON THE BEACH PUT IT IN THE BIN, showing designers failure.

    joefife Report

    6points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually I think you're supposed to take it to a fire station or hospital. Leaving it in the trash will get you arrested.

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    #17

    A Cinderella-themed car seat with a disproportionately long neck, an example of a designer failure.

    Xerzajik Report

    6points
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    #18

    A cake designed to look like a football field, but the writing says Super Bowel, a designer failure.

    Report

    6points
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    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lots of people save up for a long time to be able to go.

    2
    2points
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    #19

    A bus stop with a circular roof, where the bus is positioned in a way that suggests a designer's oversight.

    acideath Report

    5points
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    #20

    A sign with a poor design that reads Donate to Help End Children, an example of designers failing.

    WrevynVidder Report

    5points
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    #21

    A sign listing paper towel for white customers and brown employees, an epic design fail.

    dargombres Report

    5points
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    #22

    A store sign for FLOORING with a graphic resembling a person bending over, showcasing designers failing.

    ZacatecanJack Report

    5points
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    #23

    A wooden door with a sign that reads TRASH EMPLOYEES ONLY, an example of designers failing.

    Aatlatlatla Report

    5points
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    #24

    A unicorn balloon with misplaced wings, held by a hand, an example of designer failure.

    Pasrio00 Report

    5points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's just happy to see you!

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    1point
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    #25

    A book with the title What Is A Girl Worth? by Rachael Denhollander, a designer failure example.

    KairuSmairukon Report

    5points
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    #26

    A Nestlé ice cream advertisement featuring a man appearing to eat another man's arm due to a failed design job by the designers.

    Report

    4points
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    #27

    Many boxes of cereal labeled Bleach, showing a design failure with poor product naming.

    Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does it look like a cereal for kids???

    1
    1point
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    #28

    A billboard for Newport Aquarium with a hand making a rude gesture, an epic designer fail.

    Report

    4points
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    #29

    A molded Amazon Kitchen Lorem Ipsum Dolor & Cheddar wrap in a plastic container, showcasing a designer's oversight.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #30

    A store sign for Bonin Certified Public Accountants next to a shop named My Little Children, highlighting designers failing.

    -Shmacko- Report

    4points
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    #31

    Four urinals are installed in a tight corner of a men's restroom, making them unusable due to a design fail.

    flyinhk Report

    4points
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    #32

    A sign with a confusing list of toilet users: disabled, elderly, pregnant children. An obvious design fail.

    Fusillect Report

    4points
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    #33

    A package of dog treats, the image of a dog on it has been poorly placed, looking like a design fail.

    jballs_o Report

    4points
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    #34

    A pool float designed like a sanitary pad, displayed in a store, a clear designer failure.

    JillianDavid13 Report

    4points
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    #35

    An open children's book displaying the number 5, illustrating five bananas, with the text '5 bananas', a design fail.

    Report

    3points
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    #36

    A wooden alphabet puzzle where the letter 'J' is incorrectly associated with 'Jeopard' instead of 'Jaguar', a designer's fail.

    Report

    3points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When a jaguar and a leopard love each other very much...

    2
    2points
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    #37

    A produce display with a sign for lemons that reads Perfect for orange juice, highlighting a designer's failed job with confusing product information.

    Report

    3points
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    #38

    A display of two Pampers Swaddlers boxes, where the packaging design makes it look like babies are eating tampons due to a designers failed job.

    Report

    3points
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    #39

    A 'Fine Art' box with designers failing their job, showing a confusing text layout.

    Report

    3points
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    #40

    A white door placed too high above a short staircase, revealing a designer's poor e*******n.

    Report

    3points
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    #41

    A public toilet stall door that is too short, demonstrating a designer's failure to do their job.

    Report

    3points
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    #42

    Large white letters on a floor spelling LAGA DYGA, intended to spell LADY GAGA, showing designers failing.

    Report

    3points
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    #43

    A close-up of a puzzle featuring Disney princesses, with Cinderella's face misaligned due to a designer's mistake.

    Report

    3points
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    #44

    A flyer with an illustration of a hand holding a sign that reads Stop Protecting Students and Employees Discrimination, a design fail.

    OctopuBanana Report

    3points
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    #45

    A poorly designed sign that says People are Eating Children In This Area, a prime example of designers failing.

    KevenNotKevin Report

    3points
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    #46

    A blue traffic rules sign with the word FOLLOW split by an image, demonstrating a design fail.

    TabCompletion Report

    3points
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    #47

    A sign for Canal Place Condominiums with the word Canal oddly spaced, a design fail.

    nanoreef55 Report

    3points
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    #48

    A motivational poster with words like LIE, CHEAT, STEAL, WHINE, COMPLAIN, MAKE EXCUSES highlighted, showing a design fail.

    JusticeTaco Report

    3points
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    #49

    A display stand with a woman's face printed on it, the top part of her head missing. A design fail.

    SamboTheGr8 Report

    3points
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    #50

    Wall art with scrambled letters that are hard to read, demonstrating a designer's failure.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fashioned after the refrigerator magnets in a toddler's home.

    1
    1point
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    #51

    Mismatched headphones with earbuds pointing outward, showcasing designers who failed at their job.

    UncleRuckusLovesU Report

    3points
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    #52

    A public toilet with murals of people walking away, and gender signs misplaced, showcasing designers' mistakes.

    Report

    2points
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    #53

    A staircase with words on each step, creating a jumbled phrase, a clear example of designers failing.

    Report

    2points
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    #54

    A maze with a pre-drawn path circled in red, showing designers failed their job by solving it.

    Report

    2points
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    #55

    A book cover for 'The Crimson Labyrinth' with designers failing their job by a misaligned image.

    Report

    2points
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    #56

    A bathroom with a sign in the shower glass showing the letters HIV, highlighting a design failure.

    Report

    2points
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    #57

    An advertisement for Honda Odyssey minivans with text Pull your kids apart. Literally. a design failure.

    Report

    2points
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    #58

    A cartoon pencil with a smiling face and sneakers on a wall, depicting a design failure.

    Report

    2points
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    #59

    A sign with conflicting instructions: Do Not Enter, Entrance Only, exemplifying a designer's job failure.

    Report

    2points
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    #60

    A poorly designed mannequin, appearing disproportionate and ill-fitting, showcasing a designer's failure.

    Report

    2points
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    #61

    A pair of black earphones with one earbud having a very long cord and the other a short one, a design job failed dismally.

    Report

    2points
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    #62

    A yellow diamond-shaped sign with the word SLOW and two dogs in an unfortunate position, an example of designers failing.

    Report

    2points
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    #63

    A sign for Burn Kidz bootcamp and childcare entrance, an instance of designers failing at their job.

    MrTurtleFerguson Report

    2points
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    #64

    A black sign on a carpeted stair reads I WANT TO BE the person MY DOG thinks I AM, highlighting designers failed.

    bobwithlobsters Report

    2points
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    #65

    A hand-drawn arrow on the floor points away, with text telling people not to forget to pay, illustrating designers failing.

    norapillows Report

    2points
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