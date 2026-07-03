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Good design makes life easier. Bad design doesn't. It's as simple and complicated as that. But even some of the best designers aren't immune to making mistakes. The trick is to catch the blunders before it's too late. And by too late, we mean the point that they cause chaos, confusion, and possibly even comedy gold.

The internet (and the world, it seems) is filled with the receipts of design so bad that it's hard not to laugh. Bored Panda has done a daring deep dive into the bottomless pit of design gone wrong, and compiled a hilarious list of the wildest faux pas out there. There's the sign reading, "Donate To End Children," and a card proudly stating, "Congratulation You Have Cancer." Let's not forget the birthday cake iced with, "Super Bowel" or the printed piece of paper inviting you to "Listen To The Audio." Don't forget to upvote your favorites!