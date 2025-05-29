Family is where we expect unconditional support, but sometimes, it’s where disagreements cut the deepest.

On the subreddit r/TwoHotTakes, platform user VeterinarianOk7010 shared how her sister, a mother of three, often leaned on her for help with childcare. She always said yes, until one night, when her mental health struggles became too overwhelming and she needed to rest.

However, the sister wasn’t anything but understanding.

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: VeterinarianOk7010

ADVERTISEMENT

People shared a lot of reactions to the woman’s story

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some also added their own similar experiences