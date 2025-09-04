Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Denzel Washington Finally Reveals The Correct Way To Pronounce His Name—Everyone Got It Wrong For Years
Denzel Washington smiling and gesturing during a nighttime talk show interview in a dark shirt against a citylight backdrop
Celebrities, Entertainment

Denzel Washington Finally Reveals The Correct Way To Pronounce His Name—Everyone Got It Wrong For Years

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño
Entertainment News Writer
Denzel Washington, known for his roles in Training Day and Malcolm X, has a message for the world: you’ve been mispronouncing his name your whole life.

The 70-year-old actor revealed the surprising detail during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, as the host brought up that there are now four NFL players named Denzel, a name that was virtually unheard of before Washington shot to fame.

Highlights
  • Denzel Washington revealed people have been mispronouncing his name all along for decades.
  • He explained that his mother changed how she said it to avoid confusion with his father.
  • Washington joked that NFL players named Denzel are likely named after him, precisely because of the way their names are pronounced.

But beyond the fun detail, the actor took issue with the way the host said the name.

“This is how you know they named themselves after me,” he quipped. “My name is not pronounced that way.”

RELATED:

    Denzel Washington revealed the correct way to pronounce his name, and the curious reason behind the change

    Denzel Washington smiling and gesturing while seated on a talk show set discussing correct name pronunciation.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    Washington explained, at around minute 8 on the episode’s clip, that the mispronunciation didn’t originate with fans, journalists, or even Hollywood, it started at home, and it wasn’t exactly a mistake.

    His full name, like his father’s, is Denzel Hayes Washington. That overlap became a practical problem around the house.

    Denzel Washington in a black suit smiling at an event, related to the correct way to pronounce his name discussion.

    Image credits: Getty / Jamie McCarthy

    “My father’s Denzel Hayes Washington Sr. I’m Denzel Hayes Washington Jr.,” he said. “My mother would say ‘Denzel,’ and we’d both show up.”

    Rather than change anyone’s name outright, his mother Lennis opted for a simple but deliberate tactic: she slightly altered the pronunciation of her son’s name to tell the two apart.

    “So she said, ‘From now on, you’re Denzel,’” he explained, emphasizing the clipped, second syllable that ultimately stuck.

    Denzel Washington in a dark shirt, seated during a talk show, explaining the correct way to pronounce his name.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    And just like that, Den-ZEL was born.

    Not DEN-zuhl. Den-ZEL.

    The subtle tweak would go on to be immortalized in acceptance speeches and pop culture for decades. Now the actor surprised everyone by confirming that it was, technically, wrong the entire time.

    The actor’s popularity has made the modified pronunciation more common than the correct one

    Kimmel, taken aback, paused to process what he had just heard before praising Lennis’ quick thinking. “That’s smart,” he said.

    Washington nodded: “I know. There are a lot of Den-ZELs now.”

    The name has undeniably become more common since his rise to fame, especially among athletes. As Kimmel pointed out, there were zero NFL players named Denzel in 1987. Now, there are four.

    Denzel Washington with two women at an event, spotlighting the correct way to pronounce his name for years.

    Image credits: Getty / Ron Galella

    Still, it’s not the first time Washington has tried to set the record straight. During a 2013 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor playfully trolled the host by repeating both pronunciations of his name as Norton tried to get it right. 

    But it wasn’t until now that he laid the truth out plainly, explaining the household confusion that originated the entire thing.

    Washington is far from the only actor whose name has been routinely mispronounced by the public

    Denzel Washington seated in a dark shirt during a nighttime interview revealing the correct way to pronounce his name.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    Denzel’s confession comes on the heels of another recent celebrity name correction.

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, actress Kirsten Dunst made headlines after she told Town & Country that she’s resigned to people getting her name wrong.

    “Everyone messes up my name. I don’t care,” she said.

    Her name, often butchered as “Kur-sten” or “Kristen,” is correctly pronounced Keer-sten.

    “You just give up,” Dunst said, adding that even people she worked with on set constantly got it wrong, especially when working with multicultural teams. 

    She mentioned Swedish and Hungarian crew members mispronouncing her name like it was no big deal, and after a while, correcting them just felt pointless.

    Denzel Washington in a blue suit holding a folder, standing in a modern office environment with focused expression.

    Image credits: A4

    Her experience lines up with what other stars have dealt with. 

    Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan has had to explain that her name is pronounced “Sur-sha.” Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy is constantly correcting people to say “Killian,” and Zendaya once had to flat-out tell a reporter it’s “Zen-day-ah,” not “Zen-die-yah.”

    “The coolest.” Netizens took to social media to praise the actor’s personality

    Comment by Rose Marie praising Denzel Washington as one of the greatest actors with over 50 movies.

    Comment text praising Denzel Washington, mentioning his coolness and referencing pronunciation discussion.

    Comment on a forum post praising Denzel Washington as a national treasure, related to correct name pronunciation.

    Text post from Unzolly discussing the logic behind mispronouncing names, related to Denzel Washington name pronunciation.

    Comment praising Denzel Washington’s acting skills and his ability to fully embody his roles.

    Comment on a screen, humorously referencing the pronunciation of Denzel Washington's name in an online discussion.

    Comment discussing delay in correcting pronunciation of Denzel Washington’s name, questioning why it wasn’t addressed earlier.

    Denzel Washington speaking in an interview revealing the correct pronunciation of his name to the audience.

    Comment by Robert Russo praising Denzel Washington’s acting and facial expressions in his movies.

    Text snippet of a comment about Denzel Washington being approachable and having many stories, related to Denzel Washington pronunciation.

    Comment text on a white background mentioning Denzel Washington as the coolest guy.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never knew anyone pronounced it with emphasis on the second syllable. I guess I may have heard it that way, but he's not the only Denzel in the world and I've always thought it was pronounced as he is saying it should be. In any case it's quite a subtle difference, much less noticeable than many other names which are pronounced differently in America , like Bernard (burr-nard) and Cedric (said-rick).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ace don't get me started on Irish surname Mahoney. Mah- oh-nee. NOT Mat-H*E-nee

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
