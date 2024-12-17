Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“How Embarrassing”: Denzel Washington’s Daughter Katia Walks Red Carpet With Wife Towering Over Her
“How Embarrassing”: Denzel Washington’s Daughter Katia Walks Red Carpet With Wife Towering Over Her

Height is nothing but a measurement to Denzel Washington’s daughter and her wife.

As 37-year-old Katia walked the carpet at the Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, she brought along her spouse, who clearly loomed over her.

And while the height difference didn’t seem to spark a reaction from those at the event, the Internet, unsurprisingly, had a few words to say. 

Highlights
  • Katia Washington and her wife were met with polarizing reactions online over their height difference.
  • Katia and her wife are 5'2 and 6'4, respectively, according to Sandra Rose.
  • Katia Washington is a producer, who has worked on films like 'The Equalizer' and 'Fences'.
  • Despite all his children's accomplishments, Denzel Washington made it clear he was most proud of their good hearts.
    The height comparison between Denzel Washington’s daughter and her wife elicited mixed reactions online

    The somewhat harsh opinions rolled in, shortly after news contributor and author Oli London posted a video of the two smiling for paparazzi on X

    Denzel Washington’s daughter walks the red carpet with her wife towering over her,” read the caption. 

    One of the top comments, with over 45K views, was simply: “Omg. How embarrassing.”

    “I’m speechless 😶,” another wrote.

    A third joked, “She said ‘f–ck reaching sh–t in the top cabinet’ lol.”

    Comments were divided, with some only able to focus on the stark height difference

    Image credits: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

    “Awww the height difference is so cute 😭🤣,” one person laughed.

    Some also didn’t fail to point out that Katia’s wife had a very different choice of footwear.

    A commenter defended, “Yea, but one is wearing heels and the other isn’t.”

    “‘I asked her nicely not to wear 3 inch heels,’” a netizen impersonated.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    According to Sandra Rose, Katia and her wife, Colleen Wilson, are 5’2 and 6’4, respectively, and the latter was once a former ballet dancer.

    The 37-year-old came out of the closet around 2017, and her father has been vocal about fully accepting his daughter’s lifestyle. 

    Katia is looking to follow in her father’s footsteps

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    While not an actress, Katia is a film producer who’s worked on multiple well-known projects such as The Equalizer, Malcolm & Marie, and Fences, according to IMDb

    Her three other siblings—Olivia, Malcolm, and John David—are all equally immersed in the entertainment industry.

    While this is certainly an impressive feat, Denzel mentioned to Esquire that he is most proud of his children for their hearts and personalities during a Gladiator II interview.

    Denzel opened up about what it means to have his entire family in the Hollywood spotlight

    Image credits: Leon Bennett / Getty

    “When I think of what I’m proudest of, anything I’ve accomplished doesn’t even come to mind,” he said last month. “It’s our children: They’re good people. They know right from wrong. What else can you ask for, you know?

    “That alone: all four of them, healthy and in their right mind. Enough said.”

    Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

    His words echo the lessons he had hoped to teach one day.

    “I try to teach my children there are going to be obstacles,” Denzel said in a 2008 appearance on the Early Show. “Someone may not like you just because they don’t like themselves. But, don’t you get bogged down.”

    “I heard she is an avid climber,” joked a netizen

    Image credits: PeteyPitty

    Image credits: CTPatriot08

    Image credits: McMintzOfficial

    Image credits: mask_bastard

    Image credits: te3_tia

    Image credits: Gavins2cents

    Image credits: busybirdie10

    Image credits: AllseeingNPC

    Image credits: violetkathyw

    Image credits: jonblade1020

    Image credits: Karamjihad215

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

