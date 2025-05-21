Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Makes Her Job Look “Too Easy,” Ends Up Getting Denied A Promotion For It
Young woman looking stressed while working on laptop, reflecting on being denied a promotion at her job.
Work & Money

Woman Makes Her Job Look “Too Easy,” Ends Up Getting Denied A Promotion For It

For most people, landing a promotion isn’t easy. You obviously have to be a high performer, but there are all sorts of other things that play into it too, like office politics, budgets, and even time of year.

One woman who’s been working at a city records office for 4 years thought she’d apply for a more senior role when it came up. Much to her disappointment, she didn’t get the job and has now turned to an online community to explain exactly why.  

More info: Reddit

    Being good at your job doesn’t guarantee a promotion, as this woman found out much to her chagrin

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When a more senior position opened up, she thought she’d apply for it, banking on her stellar track record to deservedly land her the role

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Even though she says the interview went fine, she didn’t end up snagging the sought-after role

    Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she asked her boss why, he told her she’s so good at her current job the company would struggle to find a replacement for her

    Image credits: avabennedikt

    Infuriated, she’s decided to quiet quit, and went online to share her story with netizens

    For nearly four years, OP, a city records clerk, mastered the art of quiet efficiency – scanning docs, updating databases, and fixing problems faster than anyone. She knew the systems inside-out, trained new hires, and even bailed out her own manager during tech meltdowns. So, when a promotion opened up, she thought it was a sure thing.

    The interview went fine. Experience? Check. Skills? Check. However, OP didn’t land the job. When she asked why, her manager gave her a frankly jaw-dropping answer: “You’re so efficient in your current role that we’d struggle to replace you.” Translation? You’re too good to grow.

    To make matters worse, the job went to someone who joined the company just six months ago. Someone OP had trained. Now she’s stuck doing autopilot tasks while her former trainee gets the better desk, the better title, and the better pay. Honestly, it’s a masterclass in how loyalty and skill can sometimes backfire – hard.

    OP’s response? No dramatic exit. No desk-flipping rage. Just quiet quitting in its purest form: clocking in, doing exactly what’s required, and nothing more. As she puts it, “Turns out the reward for competence is invisibility.”, so who can really blame her?

    From what she tells us in her post, OP is a victim of outperforming her role. As more and more employees feel let down by management, people like her are engaging in the workplace phenomenon known as quiet quitting. So, just what is it? And what do you need to know about it? We went looking for answers.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In her article for TechTarget, Amanda Hetler writes that quiet quitting is the latest workplace buzzword. According to Hetler, although it sounds like it refers to someone resigning from their position, it actually describes a rebellion against the hustle culture of going above and beyond what a job requires.

    Employees engaged in quiet quitting are still fulfilling their tasks, they’re just not subscribing to the ‘work is life’ culture to guide their career and stand out to their superiors. They stick to what’s in their job description and, when they go home, they leave work behind them and focus on non-work duties and activities.

    According to the Personio website, quiet quitting has been a hot topic on TikTok and in the traditional media, which suggests that it’s probably real. However, it’s difficult to estimate exactly just how widespread it is. 

    Gallup reports that quiet quitters have a lot in common with employees who are “not engaged”: while they may not be actively disengaged, they’re mentally detached from work, and they’re definitely not working to the best of their capabilities. 

    OP’s boss probably shot himself in the foot by rejecting her attempt at a promotion. After all, now he’ll never know how her work ethic would’ve translated to a more senior position, and that could end up costing the company in the long run. 

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Would you be content to quiet quit like she did, or would you have resigned on the spot? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers agreed that the whole situation was completely unfair and that the woman should ask her boss for a raise to keep doing her current job

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Often the only way to get a promotion in this situation is to leave the company. They have decided you are of optimum use in your current role, and can't/won't replace you. The only options are to stay, and grow resentful, or to move on to a better job.

