Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Only Wants To Date “Influencer-Like” Women, Friend Tries To Give Him A Reality Check
Two men smiling and talking, one showing his phone as friend gives a reality check about influencer-like dating preferences.
Couples, Friends

Man Only Wants To Date “Influencer-Like” Women, Friend Tries To Give Him A Reality Check

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Attraction is complex. Sure, you might be able to see a photo of someone and immediately decide that you find them beautiful. But there are plenty of other things that might make you even more drawn to them: watching them cook an elaborate dinner, seeing them play with a puppy or hearing them gush about their passion projects.

In this day and age, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to hear that physical attraction is just one part of the equation, but some people still need to be reminded not to judge a book by its cover. One man recently reached out to Reddit for advice on how to encourage his friend to be more open-minded when it comes to dating. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

RELATED:

    This man was excited when his friend finally started opening up about his dating life

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But he quickly realized that his friend is holding women to unrealistic standards

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT


    Image credits: hryshchyshen / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MartianTulip

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Physicality is only one piece of the puzzle when it comes to attraction

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right? No matter how stunning you think someone is, there’s bound to be someone out there that just doesn’t see their appeal. At the same time, you might be extremely into someone that isn’t anyone else’s cup of tea. Attraction is complex, and it can’t always be explained or understood. But that doesn’t stop scientists from trying to get to the bottom of it.

    According to the BBC, there are several qualities that are considered even more important than how we look. While we all know that physicality can play a huge role in initial attraction, over time, appearance starts to fall somewhere in the middleMeanwhile, superficial factors such as owning a nice home and having material success mean almost nothing after a couple gets to know each other.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the other hand, being intelligent, extroverted and agreeable consistently score higher in surveys than physical attraction when it comes to what people are looking for in a partner.

    There are also some extremely simple explanations for why you might want to date someone. Daniel R. Stalder, PhD, writes in a piece for Psychology Today that beauty, proximity and similarity are key factors in many relationships. 

    For example, it’s easy to develop a fondness for someone you see every day, such as a colleague or neighbor, that might develop into attraction. And if someone has similar views, you might immediately be drawn to them, as it can feel extremely easy to keep conversations flowing.

    But there’s a big difference in being interested in going on a few dates with a person and developing a long-term meaningful relationship with them. So do looks really matter once you’ve gotten past the initial stages of dating?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people consider their partner’s personality and intelligence to be more important than their looks

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    PsychCentral explains that they do play a role, but even “looks” are much more complex than things that are out of your control. For example, you might be attracted to a person’s personal style, their hygiene, their posture, their athletic capabilities and how they present themself to the world in general.

    We also have to keep in mind that what’s considered “attractive” (at least by society) changes over time. Beauty trends come and go, and different hairstyles, body types, makeup looks, etc. will be considered more or less attractive depending on the media at the moment. 

    Because of this, it’s important to know what you as an individual truly find attractive. In this Reddit post, it sounds like the man’s friend has been influenced by what he sees on social media and on television, and he has accepted that one specific type of woman is attractive. But the reality is that he would probably find thousands of other women beautiful if he simply gave them a chance.

    As some commenters have mentioned, there’s also a possibility that he is simply seeking validation from others by pursuing conventionally attractive women due to his own low self-esteem. After all, nearly 40% of men struggle with body image issues, and up to 85% are unhappy with their muscularity. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The pressure to have a “perfect body,” whatever that means at the moment, affects us all. But that doesn’t mean that it’s fair to project that pressure onto the people we want to date as well.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. What do you think would be the best way to explain to a friend that they should be more open-minded when dating? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another article discussing similar themes right here.  

    Later, the author responded to some comments and provided more background information

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers encouraged him to continue modeling healthy behaviors, and some noted that his friend may need to learn some tough lessons on his own

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    3

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    doritsadiku avatar
    doredde
    doredde
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is on a highway to Incel-town at the speed of light.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just send him here to see what the influencers look like IN REAL LIFE... Also, be blunt, remind him he's no [whoever the current world crush now] and say he has no place judging people on looks and is shallow AF.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't date anyone I found repulsive, that's fair enough. Equally I wouldn't want to date a self (and selfie) obsessed influencer. Some people can shop in Harrods, others have to be realistic and shop in Lidl.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    doritsadiku avatar
    doredde
    doredde
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is on a highway to Incel-town at the speed of light.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just send him here to see what the influencers look like IN REAL LIFE... Also, be blunt, remind him he's no [whoever the current world crush now] and say he has no place judging people on looks and is shallow AF.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't date anyone I found repulsive, that's fair enough. Equally I wouldn't want to date a self (and selfie) obsessed influencer. Some people can shop in Harrods, others have to be realistic and shop in Lidl.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Couples
    Homepage
    Trending
    Couples
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Couples Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT