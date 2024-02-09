Supervisor Regrets Trying To Write Up Employee After Boss Gets Involved

ADVERTISEMENT

Work is more than just our direct responsibilities. Direct superiors and higher-ups have their own agendas and biases, and can sometimes complicate our day with unnecessary nonsense.

This rings especially true for Reddit user A-Truckers-Thoughts. Talking to the platform’s ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community, the employee recalled the unjust scrutiny they had faced from a difficult supervisor.

However, as the tension between them kept rising, the Redditor decided to give the lady a taste of her own medicine by subjecting her to unnecessary workload, just like she had been imposing on them.

Share icon

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: A-Truckers-Thoughts

As the delivery person’s post went viral, they provided more information in its comment section

ADVERTISEMENT

The story received plenty of colorful reactions