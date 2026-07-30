ADVERTISEMENT

Brandy loyalty is a win-win for companies and customers alike. And yet, honest and transparent companies that sincerely put their customers’ wants and needs first are rare. Much more often, you’ll come across greedy business owners who will do anything it takes to trick consumers into buying their products or services.

However, eagle-eyed customers can spot shadiness, shrinkflation, false advertising, and manipulative marketing from a mile away. Our team at Bored Panda has collected examples of the most egregious and infuriating practices that companies use to deceive customers, and we hope you’re taking notes.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Brand, Are You Okay?

A hand holds a sad-looking toaster pastry, illustrating poor marketing practices.

These used to look like the picture. The whole box is like this.

BlueWater321 Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My Expectations Were Low, But Holy Cow

    Dairylea Dunkers, with more packaging than food, illustrating marketing practices that infuriate people.

    DigitalSundialClock Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Standard Misleading Packaging

    A Pret wrap in two halves with excessive plastic packaging, an example of marketing practices infuriating people.

    sometimestakesphotos Report

    5points
    POST

    Consumer protection laws are there for a reason. They help defend you from unfair trade practices, misleading business actions, and unethical behavior.

    The reason why some companies ignore these laws (or try to find loopholes) is that they want to achieve an unfair advantage over their competitors. In a nutshell, they want more profit, and they are willing to bend the rules—both legal and moral—for a bigger slice of the pie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Your best defense as a consumer, aside from ideally having a top-tier lawyer who can sue blatantly lying companies, is to be skeptical of any promises made in marketing material and ads.

    Good products exist, yes, but miracle ones do not. Anyone who tells you otherwise is likely selling you snake oil and trying to outshine other snake oil sellers.

    #4

    A New Low From Colgate. This Tube Came In This Box! I Feel Done Over

    Colgate MaxWhite toothpaste box much larger than the actual tube, showcasing misleading marketing practices.

    rdh_3000 Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Feeling Scammed

    A small packet of chocolate hazelnut shortbread cookies held by a hand, illustrating deceptive marketing practices.

    AmIsafeApp Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Chocolate Boxes

    An orange box of chocolates, with the top photo showing the box closed and the bottom photo showing it open, revealing an infuriating marketing practice where the box suggests more chocolates than it contains.

    TheGrandHydra Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfair trade practices include misrepresentation, false advertising, deceptive pricing, etc., to try to trick the customer through omissions and representations.

    A business act or practice is considered unfair if it causes or is likely to cause substantial injury to consumers, cannot be reasonably avoided by consumers, and is not outweighed by the benefits provided to either the consumers or competitors.

    #7

    So It Was A Lie

    A close-up of a beverage label with text highlighted in green and red boxes. The green box states '100% juice' while the red box below states 'CONTAINS 27% juice,' an infuriating marketing practice.

    Droyk Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    A “Textbook” Example Of How Big Brands Lie To Us

    A slide detailing marketing applications of the JND, including product size reduction, a common marketing practice.

    I can’t believe they actually teach this at an established business school!

    JND = just noticeable difference

    Simply put, they gradually and unnoticeably reduce the size and then all of sudden increase the size by a lot to trick you that it’s a great deal

    Profession-Fragrant Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Illusion Of Choice

    An infographic illustrating that 10 mega-corporations control most grocery store brands, revealing market consolidation.

    A supermarket shelf looks like freedom.
    Hundreds of brands. Endless options.

    But behind many of those logos are just a handful of powerful corporations.

    Companies like Nestlé, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever, Procter & Gamble and Mondelez International own hundreds of smaller brands that appear to compete with each other.

    Different packaging.
    Different marketing.
    Often the same parent company.

    This is called the illusion of choice. The market looks diverse, but much of it is controlled by a small group of mega-corporations.

    Understanding this doesn’t mean you stop buying products. It simply means you start seeing how modern consumer systems actually work.

    The shelf looks crowded.
    But the power behind it is concentrated

    thesocratesway Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The logical strategy for any business owner would be to turn as many current and future customers into returning ones who will be loyal to the brand.

    The evidence for brand and customer loyalty is staggering. Broadly speaking, loyal customers bring in far more profit than any other category. So, it only makes sense to focus on long-term, not short-term returns, and create a brand that is reputable and trustworthy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stating the obvious: people don’t enjoy companies lying to them. And they won’t be loyal to someone who tricks them.

    #10

    Bag Of Lies

    A bag of Wavy Cheddar Sour Cream chips with very few chips inside, showcasing misleading marketing.

    Bought a bag of chips and got a bag of dreams. 98% ambition, 2% snack. Capitalism’s finest illusion.

    It was up to the green line by the way.

    Beneficial_Ad_6921 Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Contains Vitamins B3, B6, B12, And Zinc, Except It Doesn't Contain Those

    Red Bull Hard Candy packaging that says it doesn't contain the listed vitamins, showing infuriating marketing practices.

    ThatGuyDoesMemes Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Coffee A Month Or So Apart

    Two coffee cans, one larger (908g) and one smaller (640g), both priced at $22.99, demonstrating infuriating marketing practices.

    Perfect_Tension_3611 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    During a recent survey, Capital One Shopping found that increasing customer loyalty by just 5% can lead to profit increases ranging from 25% to 95%.

    What’s more, most retail business (65%) comes from customers loyal to the brand. They are responsible for spending, on average, 67% more on products than new customers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I’ve Been Pissed About This For Weeks. 75% Air. My Hands Are Small And I Could Hold All Of It In My Palm What Do You Mean “Share Size”

    A hand squeezing a half-empty bag of Skittles Share Size candy, depicting infuriating marketing practices with product volume.

    sukonetei Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Cheese Ball Size Comparison

    Marketing practices show Utz Cheese Balls packaging decreasing in size from 2010 to 2024, infuriating people.

    I love stuff like this. My family has saved cheese ball buckets for years and finally after cleaning out some stuff, I found some with significant expiration age gaps. We've been robbed. Take me back to 2010. It's absolutely ridiculous how they reduced the size and thought we wouldn't notice.

    PizzaTheFox20 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Plastic Is The New Paper!

    Marketing practices of a 'paper bottle' that is actually plastic, infuriating people with deceptive packaging.

    SPLICER55 Report

    4points
    POST

    Consumers who are loyal to your brand are worth roughly 2.5 times more revenue than new or future customers. Furthermore, brand loyalty leads to better corporate returns. They are around 120% higher than average. The cherry on top is that loyal customers boost shareholder returns between 2 and 5 times over a 10-year period.

    And if you happen to have a company in the US retail banking industry, you can expect corporate growth to increase a mind-melting 290% above the industry average.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Chose The Bottle Because A Tube Wasn't Enough! This Trojan Trickery Is An Abuse Coming From A Brand With Recognition

    Marketing practices show excessive packaging for Scotch Super Glue, infuriating people with waste.

    PoorGeno Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    So It's Neither Of These?

    Close-up of a brownie package label with infuriating marketing practices: it claims 'gluten-free' and 'organic' but then states it's made in a facility that processes gluten and other allergens.

    Pathoswilli Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Packaging That Tricks You

    Two images of pâté packaging with infuriating marketing practices. The left shows a stacked package, implying two full servings, while the right reveals it's just two thin slices.

    NoFixedName Report

    4points
    POST

    Research shows that 73% of American consumers are loyal to at least one brand, and 68% claim brand loyalty. The average US consumer is enrolled in 17 loyalty programs, with a 51% active participation rate.

    Most global consumers (75%) are willing to switch brands if they’re offered a loyalty program with better rewards.

    #19

    I Want My Money Back

    Three images of an infuriating marketing practices sandwich, showing the exterior suggesting a full sandwich, but the interior reveals only small portions of meat and cheese.

    PPIIKKAACCHHUU Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Ah, There It Is

    Bread package showing a single piece of fruit, while the ad shows many more, infuriating marketing practices.

    rustybaker28 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    False Ad

    A white rope with packaging that shows a rock climber, but a warning label states Not Suitable for Climbing, an example of infuriating marketing practices.

    Letsgetsmitfaced Report

    4points
    POST

    Different customers care about different business practices, but there is quite a lot of overlap, too. For example, 89% of US consumers are more loyal to brands that share their values. Meanwhile, others value good customer service (82%), product availability and options (also 82%), strong data privacy practices (80%), and understanding and care for customers (79%).

    Other things that brand-loyal consumers value include trustworthiness and transparency (60%), quality products (59%), brands that “get” them (56%), and companies that take public stances on social issues (54%).

    #22

    You Sit On A Throne Of Lies

    A close-up of a Hershey's Syrup bottle label, highlighting the small 0% daily value for Calcium, despite advertising as fortified with Calcium, a questionable marketing practice.

    likwitsnake Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    I Would Have Liked Atleast 3 Mushrooms

    A small, cooked frozen pizza next to its package, depicting marketing practices that infuriate consumers due to misrepresentation.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Pasta Sauce Getting 8% Smaller And Water Is Now First Ingredient vs. Tomatoes

    Two Classico pasta sauce jars, identical in appearance but with different volumes, showcasing questionable marketing practices.

    Sim14CH Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The irony is that many managers and owners understand that customer loyalty is important. However, there is a large gap between knowing this and actually changing your business strategy to embody this understanding.

    Short-term pressure to get quick profits ends up eroding customer loyalty because it reduces product quality and negatively impacts services, the Harvard Business Review writes.

    #25

    Anything To Save A Buck I Guess

    A partially unwrapped chocolate bar with visible wafer lines, showcasing misleading marketing practices.

    peacherskeeter Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    The Sticker Was A Lie

    A partially torn label on a ceramic mug, showcasing infuriating marketing practices with conflicting care instructions.

    Doophie Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Snickers "Yard" With Hollow Cardboard Center

    A person holding a long box filled with numerous Snickers candy bars, demonstrating unusual marketing practices.

    MyFriendsCallMeTwat Report

    4points
    POST

    What businesses can do to embody the philosophy of leading with customer loyalty is prioritize transparency, reliable disclosure, and customer needs by involving everyone in the overall transformation: employees, board members, investors, etc.

    The result, if the strategy is implemented well, is that everyone wins. The customers get better products and services, which makes their lives more enjoyable, easier, and richer. Meanwhile, the company’s employees are responsible for making their customers’ lives better. Managers and investors see greater profits and increased shareholder value. And society as a whole sees more innovation and investment, which lead to economic growth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It simply makes sense to focus on brand and customer loyalty. And you won’t get there with manipulative marketing tactics, false advertising, or shady product packaging.

    #28

    Bought A 12 Pack Of Dove Soap, They All Came Out Like This

    A Dove beauty bar and its box, showing the small soap size compared to the packaging, an infuriating marketing practice.

    onetruegaia Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Don’t Let Them Win!

    A collage of vintage and modern advertisements, highlighting various marketing practices.

    These companies use clever marketing to trick you into buying their products. They link their brands to things you know and love, and feature trustworthy people to make it seem safe.

    bisac.hawaii Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    An Entire Row Of Fake Brands

    A row of generic soda brands like Club Cola, Right, and Monsoon Dew, an example of infuriating marketing practices.

    MrBrianWeldon Report

    3points
    POST

    Which of these shady practices annoyed and frustrated you the most? When was the last time that product packaging and labels tricked you into buying something that you later regretted?

    What companies and brands do you typically avoid because you think they’re deceitful, and which ones do you genuinely think are trustworthy? What do you value the most in a business?

    Share your thoughts with your fellow readers and us in the comments at the bottom of this list. We’re curious what you have to say.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Beauty Brands Need To Stop Lying About Shades

    A woman showing off-color foundation, highlighting infuriating marketing practices regarding product matching.

    Gucci skin tint in shade 43 “medium deep”…. Medium deep where??? I got this for free to try out so can’t even get the right shade, which looking at how this is so wrong, might be the darkest shade. Let me go find some olive skinned woman to give this to cuz obviously this was not made for a brown skinned black woman (doing my Golloria side eye).

    yardie-takingupspace Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Natural My Foot

    Marketing practices for Amrit Natural Brown Sugar, with a disclaimer stating 'Natural' is just a brand name, infuriating people.

    93arkhanov93 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Cup Design That Makes The Drink Look Like It Has Actual Fruit

    Marketing practices show two nearly empty cups of strawberry milk, suggesting misleading volume, infuriating people.

    St-Paerikus Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Labelling Wipes That Are Toxic For Aquatic Life And Non-Degradable As ‘Flushable’

    A product label highlighting harmful marketing practices and environmental impact concerns of flushable toilet wipes.

    Joe__Soap Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Both Weigh 500g But The Green One Is In A 30% "Bigger Bag More To Share"

    Marketing practices show Doritos chip bags in green and yellow, revealing different quantities to infuriate people.

    AApickleAA Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Shrinkflation Used By Cadbury To Literally Cut Corners. The Bottom Chocolate Bar Is More Than 8 Percent Smaller

    Cadbury Dairy Milk bars illustrate a change in chocolate size, infuriating people with new marketing practices.

    Flying_Dutchmen_13 Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Brand New Protein Powder, Not Even Filled Half Whey

    A partially filled black container of powder, demonstrating marketing practices that infuriated customers with the quantity.

    Furious_Flames Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Powerade Is Using Shrinkflation By Replacing Their 32oz Drinks With 28oz And Stores Are Charging The Same Amount

    Powerade bottles, a blue Mixed Berry and a red Fruit Punch, exemplify marketing practices that infuriated consumers.

    Capgunkid Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    The $20 Toilet Paper My Auntie Bought (On The Right) On Amazon Compared To A Normal Roll (On The Left)

    A person holding a large single toilet paper roll next to a small multi-pack, illustrating infuriating marketing practices.

    drewkiimon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    This Ad For Vitamin Water That Claims It Works Better Than Flu Shots

    An infuriating marketing practices display for Vitaminwater, suggesting it's an alternative to flu shots, with bottles claiming 'more vitamin C', 'more immunity', and 'less snotty tissues'.

    Aztery Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    They Knew What They Were Doing. It Was Perfectly Placed In The Box

    A side-by-side comparison of a packaged pizza in a box and the pizza itself, revealing much less pepperoni than suggested, a common marketing practice that infuriates customers.

    ArtistWolf Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    The Chocolate Wafers I Bought A Week Ago vs. The Ones I Bought Today. Same Price Ofc

    Two chocolate boxes side-by-side. One is full of chocolates in a nine-square grid, the other empty, showing infuriating marketing practices due to excess packaging.

    Statakaka Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Artificial Or Not

    A close-up of a Nesquik strawberry powder container, circled areas show conflicting claims: 'artificial flavor' and 'no artificials,' infuriating marketing practices.

    hush*tsu Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    This Cashew Packaging. I Was Wondering Why My Hand Instantly Hit The Bottom When I Opened It

    A split image shows a container of cashews. The first view is upright, the second is upside down, highlighting misleading marketing practices.

    DiggyKalborn Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    That Should Be Illegal

    Sandwich with minimal ham and cheese filling compared to its packaging, highlighting infuriating marketing practices.

    esberat Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    This "Avocado" Oil

    Lombardi Avocado Oil bottle labeled all natural, yet contains only up to 10% avocado oil, infuriating marketing practices.

    Tylerjordan1994 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    New-Ish Toblerone Has More Empty Space Between The Pieces In The Same Size Package

    Toblerone chocolate bar with large gaps between triangles, a result of infuriating marketing practices.

    Ya-Dikobraz Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Cranberry Chocolate

    A Krakowski Kredens chocolate bar with only a few cranberries, next to its large box, showing disappointing marketing practices.

    arbuzer Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Plenty Of Filling If You Like Disappointment

    A Fit & Active Turkey & Broccoli Stuffed Sandwich box next to a plate with a sad, flattened sandwich, illustrating misleading marketing practices.

    snakeoil-huckster Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    With A Sprinkling Of Oregano

    A Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Prosciutto box showing a delicious pizza, next to a much less appealing frozen pizza, exemplifying marketing practices.

    SoNiK85 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    So Much For "Two Scoops" There Kellogg's

    A large bowl of cereal, small amount of raisins, a banana, and a Kellogg's Raisin Bran box, showing infuriating marketing practices.

    graeme3 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Chocolate Filled Hostess Twinkies

    A hand holding a broken Twinkie with minimal chocolate filling, illustrating marketing practices that infuriate consumers.

    nimblebutter Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Good One, China

    A disappointing ice cream bar that looks nothing like its package, an example of infuriating marketing practices.

    jackvill Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    This Is Theft If You Ask Me

    A package of Choco Chips cookies with only two small cookies inside, illustrating infuriating marketing practices.

    guna_clan Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Quaker Oatmeal Advertises 35% Less Sugar, But In Reality They're Just Selling 35% Smaller Portions - But For The Same Price

    Two Quaker oatmeal boxes, one regular and one lower sugar, showing different packet weights, illustrating marketing practices.

    AthleticNerd_ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Same Size

    Two Tide detergent bottles, same size, with different percentages of 'more' detergent, highlighting misleading marketing practices.

    valifay Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    How Is This Not Illegal?

    A Great Value mozzarella cheese block labeled 1lb, weighing 0.15.4 lbs on a scale, an infuriating marketing practice.

    saltylimesandadollar Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Sewing Kits Are Now Affected By Shrinkflation

    Two Wonderful Copenhagen Butter Cookies tins, showing marketing practices that might infuriate people due to design.

    NinaEmbii Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    I Measured A 8 Inch Tortilla… Guess What I Found?

    A hand measuring a small tortilla on a plate, highlighting marketing practices that might infuriate people over size.

    Hopeful-Bit6187 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    My Quart Of Milk Only Had 3 Cups Of Milk In It

    A carton of Whole Foods Market Organic Whole Milk next to a measuring cup, showing misleading marketing practices.

    mikieballz Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    String Cheese I Get Every Week, Left Is Old And Right Is New

    Two individually wrapped string cheese snacks, revealing infatuating marketing practices with differing sizes.

    Adorable-Cookie-733 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    New Hershey's Bottle Just Dropped

    Two Hershey's chocolate syrup bottles of different sizes but the same price, illustrating infuriating marketing practices.

    Mellanderthist Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    This Used To Be A Premium Ice Cream

    A pint of Haagen-Dazs mint chip ice cream with a close-up of the label showing a typo in chocolaty, a marketing practice.

    tuotone75 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Does This Count Or Are They Just Lying?

    A bowl of pasta shells on a scale, displaying 173 grams next to an 8 oz (227g) box, showing infuriating marketing practices.

    Neither_Process_1437 Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    So Thankful For My Singular Candy Topping

    Mrs. Freshleys Delicious Deals Fudge Brownies box next to a single brownie, highlighting infuriating marketing practices.

    hyrte0010 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    How Can They Even Call This "Non-Dairy?"

    A non-dairy creamer packet with 'Non-Dairy Creamer' and 'Contains: Milk' circled, demonstrating infuriating marketing practices.

    thatcadiegirl Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    This Box Of Mostly Sticks With Some Matches In It

    An open box of Redbird matches with many matches spilled out, illustrating potentially misleading marketing practices.

    ampma Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Dominos Australian Large

    A person's hand covering a small pepperoni pizza in an open box, illustrating misleading marketing practices.

    MiiightyBeast Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Chocolate Cake At The Local Cafe

    A slice of chocolate mud cake with fudge filling displayed in a case, showing the price and calorie count.

    Human-Shame1068 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Hmm

    A box of cereal being weighed on a kitchen scale, highlighting misleading marketing practices regarding product quantity.

    purplemonique Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    I Understand The Size Difference But Can’t Forgive The Color

    A package of Chips Ahoy Confetti Cake cookies next to a single, unappealing cookie, exemplifying infuriating marketing practices.

    bowieandjimmy Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Not Only Did My Box Of "90" Treats Have Only 75 Candies, But Also Only 1 Sour Patch Kids

    A large box of Maynard's 90 Fun Treats next to many small individual bags, demonstrating infuriating marketing practices.

    I_Got_Jax_Pain Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    I Guess There's Technically 2 Flavors In The Package

    A Cheez-It Duoz box next to a clear bag containing a small amount of crackers, highlighting infuriating marketing practices.

    WaffleUnleashed Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    The Size Of The Packaging vs. What You Actually Get. I Swear It's Getting Worse

    A Kellogg's Corn Flakes box next to a clear bag filled with only a small portion of cereal, illustrating infuriating marketing practices.

    Chrispy101010 Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    This Greyed-Out "Er" To Trick You Into Thinking It Just Says "Low Carb". And The Asterisk On The Back Says "Than Regular Chocolate Bars"

    Power System Protein Big Block bar with 50% protein, an example of infuriating marketing practices.

    JohnRCC Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow