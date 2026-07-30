However, eagle-eyed customers can spot shadiness , shrinkflation, false advertising, and manipulative marketing from a mile away. Our team at Bored Panda has collected examples of the most egregious and infuriating practices that companies use to deceive customers, and we hope you’re taking notes.

Brandy loyalty is a win-win for companies and customers alike. And yet, honest and transparent companies that sincerely put their customers’ wants and needs first are rare. Much more often, you’ll come across greedy business owners who will do anything it takes to trick consumers into buying their products or services.

#1 Brand, Are You Okay? These used to look like the picture. The whole box is like this.

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#2 My Expectations Were Low, But Holy Cow

#3 Standard Misleading Packaging

Consumer protection laws are there for a reason. They help defend you from unfair trade practices, misleading business actions, and unethical behavior. The reason why some companies ignore these laws (or try to find loopholes) is that they want to achieve an unfair advantage over their competitors. In a nutshell, they want more profit, and they are willing to bend the rules—both legal and moral—for a bigger slice of the pie. ADVERTISEMENT Your best defense as a consumer, aside from ideally having a top-tier lawyer who can sue blatantly lying companies, is to be skeptical of any promises made in marketing material and ads. Good products exist, yes, but miracle ones do not. Anyone who tells you otherwise is likely selling you snake oil and trying to outshine other snake oil sellers.

#4 A New Low From Colgate. This Tube Came In This Box! I Feel Done Over

#5 Feeling Scammed

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#6 Chocolate Boxes

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Unfair trade practices include misrepresentation, false advertising, deceptive pricing, etc., to try to trick the customer through omissions and representations. A business act or practice is considered unfair if it causes or is likely to cause substantial injury to consumers, cannot be reasonably avoided by consumers, and is not outweighed by the benefits provided to either the consumers or competitors.

#7 So It Was A Lie

#8 A “Textbook” Example Of How Big Brands Lie To Us I can’t believe they actually teach this at an established business school!



JND = just noticeable difference



Simply put, they gradually and unnoticeably reduce the size and then all of sudden increase the size by a lot to trick you that it’s a great deal

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#9 The Illusion Of Choice A supermarket shelf looks like freedom.

Hundreds of brands. Endless options.



But behind many of those logos are just a handful of powerful corporations.



Companies like Nestlé, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever, Procter & Gamble and Mondelez International own hundreds of smaller brands that appear to compete with each other.



Different packaging.

Different marketing.

Often the same parent company.



This is called the illusion of choice. The market looks diverse, but much of it is controlled by a small group of mega-corporations.



Understanding this doesn’t mean you stop buying products. It simply means you start seeing how modern consumer systems actually work.



The shelf looks crowded.

But the power behind it is concentrated

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The logical strategy for any business owner would be to turn as many current and future customers into returning ones who will be loyal to the brand. The evidence for brand and customer loyalty is staggering. Broadly speaking, loyal customers bring in far more profit than any other category. So, it only makes sense to focus on long-term, not short-term returns, and create a brand that is reputable and trustworthy. ADVERTISEMENT Stating the obvious: people don’t enjoy companies lying to them. And they won’t be loyal to someone who tricks them.

#10 Bag Of Lies Bought a bag of chips and got a bag of dreams. 98% ambition, 2% snack. Capitalism’s finest illusion.



It was up to the green line by the way.

#11 Contains Vitamins B3, B6, B12, And Zinc, Except It Doesn't Contain Those

#12 Coffee A Month Or So Apart

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During a recent survey, Capital One Shopping found that increasing customer loyalty by just 5% can lead to profit increases ranging from 25% to 95%. What’s more, most retail business (65%) comes from customers loyal to the brand. They are responsible for spending, on average, 67% more on products than new customers. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I’ve Been Pissed About This For Weeks. 75% Air. My Hands Are Small And I Could Hold All Of It In My Palm What Do You Mean “Share Size”

#14 Cheese Ball Size Comparison I love stuff like this. My family has saved cheese ball buckets for years and finally after cleaning out some stuff, I found some with significant expiration age gaps. We've been robbed. Take me back to 2010. It's absolutely ridiculous how they reduced the size and thought we wouldn't notice.

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#15 Plastic Is The New Paper!

Consumers who are loyal to your brand are worth roughly 2.5 times more revenue than new or future customers. Furthermore, brand loyalty leads to better corporate returns. They are around 120% higher than average. The cherry on top is that loyal customers boost shareholder returns between 2 and 5 times over a 10-year period. And if you happen to have a company in the US retail banking industry, you can expect corporate growth to increase a mind-melting 290% above the industry average.

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#16 I Chose The Bottle Because A Tube Wasn't Enough! This Trojan Trickery Is An Abuse Coming From A Brand With Recognition

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#17 So It's Neither Of These?

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#18 Packaging That Tricks You

Research shows that 73% of American consumers are loyal to at least one brand, and 68% claim brand loyalty. The average US consumer is enrolled in 17 loyalty programs, with a 51% active participation rate. Most global consumers (75%) are willing to switch brands if they’re offered a loyalty program with better rewards.

#19 I Want My Money Back

#20 Ah, There It Is

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#21 False Ad

Different customers care about different business practices, but there is quite a lot of overlap, too. For example, 89% of US consumers are more loyal to brands that share their values. Meanwhile, others value good customer service (82%), product availability and options (also 82%), strong data privacy practices (80%), and understanding and care for customers (79%). Other things that brand-loyal consumers value include trustworthiness and transparency (60%), quality products (59%), brands that “get” them (56%), and companies that take public stances on social issues (54%).

#22 You Sit On A Throne Of Lies

#23 I Would Have Liked Atleast 3 Mushrooms

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#24 Pasta Sauce Getting 8% Smaller And Water Is Now First Ingredient vs. Tomatoes

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The irony is that many managers and owners understand that customer loyalty is important. However, there is a large gap between knowing this and actually changing your business strategy to embody this understanding. Short-term pressure to get quick profits ends up eroding customer loyalty because it reduces product quality and negatively impacts services, the Harvard Business Review writes.

#25 Anything To Save A Buck I Guess

#26 The Sticker Was A Lie

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#27 Snickers "Yard" With Hollow Cardboard Center

What businesses can do to embody the philosophy of leading with customer loyalty is prioritize transparency, reliable disclosure, and customer needs by involving everyone in the overall transformation: employees, board members, investors, etc. The result, if the strategy is implemented well, is that everyone wins. The customers get better products and services, which makes their lives more enjoyable, easier, and richer. Meanwhile, the company’s employees are responsible for making their customers’ lives better. Managers and investors see greater profits and increased shareholder value. And society as a whole sees more innovation and investment, which lead to economic growth. ADVERTISEMENT It simply makes sense to focus on brand and customer loyalty. And you won’t get there with manipulative marketing tactics, false advertising, or shady product packaging.

#28 Bought A 12 Pack Of Dove Soap, They All Came Out Like This

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#29 Don’t Let Them Win! These companies use clever marketing to trick you into buying their products. They link their brands to things you know and love, and feature trustworthy people to make it seem safe.

#30 An Entire Row Of Fake Brands

Which of these shady practices annoyed and frustrated you the most? When was the last time that product packaging and labels tricked you into buying something that you later regretted? What companies and brands do you typically avoid because you think they’re deceitful, and which ones do you genuinely think are trustworthy? What do you value the most in a business? Share your thoughts with your fellow readers and us in the comments at the bottom of this list. We’re curious what you have to say. ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Beauty Brands Need To Stop Lying About Shades Gucci skin tint in shade 43 “medium deep”…. Medium deep where??? I got this for free to try out so can’t even get the right shade, which looking at how this is so wrong, might be the darkest shade. Let me go find some olive skinned woman to give this to cuz obviously this was not made for a brown skinned black woman (doing my Golloria side eye).

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#32 Natural My Foot

#33 Cup Design That Makes The Drink Look Like It Has Actual Fruit

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#34 Labelling Wipes That Are Toxic For Aquatic Life And Non-Degradable As ‘Flushable’

#35 Both Weigh 500g But The Green One Is In A 30% "Bigger Bag More To Share"

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#36 Shrinkflation Used By Cadbury To Literally Cut Corners. The Bottom Chocolate Bar Is More Than 8 Percent Smaller

#37 Brand New Protein Powder, Not Even Filled Half Whey

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#38 Powerade Is Using Shrinkflation By Replacing Their 32oz Drinks With 28oz And Stores Are Charging The Same Amount

#39 The $20 Toilet Paper My Auntie Bought (On The Right) On Amazon Compared To A Normal Roll (On The Left)

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#40 This Ad For Vitamin Water That Claims It Works Better Than Flu Shots

#41 They Knew What They Were Doing. It Was Perfectly Placed In The Box

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#42 The Chocolate Wafers I Bought A Week Ago vs. The Ones I Bought Today. Same Price Ofc

#43 Artificial Or Not

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#44 This Cashew Packaging. I Was Wondering Why My Hand Instantly Hit The Bottom When I Opened It

#45 That Should Be Illegal

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#46 This "Avocado" Oil

#47 New-Ish Toblerone Has More Empty Space Between The Pieces In The Same Size Package

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#48 Cranberry Chocolate

#49 Plenty Of Filling If You Like Disappointment

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#50 With A Sprinkling Of Oregano

#51 So Much For "Two Scoops" There Kellogg's

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#52 Chocolate Filled Hostess Twinkies

#53 Good One, China

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#54 This Is Theft If You Ask Me

#55 Quaker Oatmeal Advertises 35% Less Sugar, But In Reality They're Just Selling 35% Smaller Portions - But For The Same Price

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#56 Same Size

#57 How Is This Not Illegal?

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#58 Sewing Kits Are Now Affected By Shrinkflation

#59 I Measured A 8 Inch Tortilla… Guess What I Found?

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#60 My Quart Of Milk Only Had 3 Cups Of Milk In It

#61 String Cheese I Get Every Week, Left Is Old And Right Is New

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#62 New Hershey's Bottle Just Dropped

#63 This Used To Be A Premium Ice Cream

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#64 Does This Count Or Are They Just Lying?

#65 So Thankful For My Singular Candy Topping

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#66 How Can They Even Call This "Non-Dairy?"

#67 This Box Of Mostly Sticks With Some Matches In It

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#68 Dominos Australian Large

#69 Chocolate Cake At The Local Cafe

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#70 Hmm

#71 I Understand The Size Difference But Can’t Forgive The Color

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#72 Not Only Did My Box Of "90" Treats Have Only 75 Candies, But Also Only 1 Sour Patch Kids

#73 I Guess There's Technically 2 Flavors In The Package

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#74 The Size Of The Packaging vs. What You Actually Get. I Swear It's Getting Worse

#75 This Greyed-Out "Er" To Trick You Into Thinking It Just Says "Low Carb". And The Asterisk On The Back Says "Than Regular Chocolate Bars"