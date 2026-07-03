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Most people understand that if you turn down a gift, you lose the right to come back years later and act like it was yours all along. Every now and then, someone with a truly impressive sense of entitlement decides that logic, time, and basic social etiquette don’t apply to them.

This is how a Kindle became the subject of a very awkward family drama when an entitled sister-in-law decided she wanted it back. The catch was that she had already turned it down more than a decade earlier, when her father first offered it to her.

​More info: Reddit

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Most people know that once you turn down a gift, you don’t get to claim it years later as yours

Image credits: fclc / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The narrator happily accepted a Kindle years back and spent years turning the little e-reader into her personal library

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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A casual question at a family barbecue turned into a bizarre demand for the Kindle to be returned

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Image credits: Anastasia Kazakova / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The sister-in-law’s entitlement was so absurd that the narrator called her father-in-law just to make sure she wasn’t crossing any boundaries

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Once the poster got the green light, she decided to return the Kindle in the pettiest way possible

The Kindle had originally landed in the Original Poster’s (OP) hands back over a decade ago, after her father-in-law won it at work. He offered it first to his daughter, the narrator’s sister-in-law, who declined, while the poster happily collected it. The e-reader became the woman’s sidekick for years. It was stuffed to the brim with books she’d read, wanted to read and even the ones she downloaded because of all the hype.

​Recently, during a family barbecue, the sister-in-law walked over and asked if the poster had read The Witcher and how many books were on the Kindle. The woman assumed she was asking for recommendations; instead, the sister-in-law stated that the Kindle had been hers all along and that she wanted it dropped off at her house as soon as possible.

The author called her father-in-law to make sure she wasn’t losing her mind over the blatant entitlement. He confirmed that the Kindle had been given to her fair and square, she’d had it for years, and the sister-in-law was being ridiculous. He also insinuated that if she wants to return the Kindle, it doesn’t really have to be in one piece.

The narrator did the simplest and pettiest thing possible, she plugged the old thing in and restored it to factory settings. All the books and the carefully hoarded library, lovingly built over a decade, were gone. The Kindle was stripped back to the digital equivalent of a blank canvas and handed over as clean as the day it was made.

The revenge was even sweeter because the Kindle was an ancient relic from the early 2010s, and Amazon no longer supports models that old. Resetting it turned the thing into a glorified paperweight. The sister-in-law was furious when she discovered what the narrator had done, and the woman got her last laugh.

Image credits: pixel-shot.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

From a practical point of view, the sister-in-law’s demand was absurd. Once a gift has been freely given, delivered, and accepted, legal experts at LegalClarity note that it’s generally considered a completed gift, rather than something the giver or a relative can casually reclaim years later just because they changed their mind.

This justified the narrator’s revenge in a way, as she was basically returning a gift that had long since become hers. Unfortunately for the sister-in-law, the timing could not have been worse: Amazon announced that Kindles released in the 2010s or earlier would lose support once those old models were deregistered or factory-reset, and they could no longer be re-registered normally.

The whole drama also taps into a familiar family dynamic of people valuing something only after someone else has had it, used it, and made it their own. Psychologists explain that family boundaries can get really messy when entitlement and control issues are involved, which is quite apparent with the sister-in-law.

Readers were baffled that the OP handed the Kindle over at all, especially after her father-in-law confirmed it was totally hers. Some also pointed out that the sister-in-law was probably less upset about the device itself than about losing access to the massive library she clearly expected to get for free. Should the poster have kept the Kindle, or was handing back a practically useless one the better move?

Commenters were split between admiring the petty revenge and wondering why the women didn’t just tell the sister-in-law off