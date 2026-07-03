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Brooke DiDonato’s photographs often begin in places that feel familiar: a living room, a backyard, a sidewalk, a field, a quiet suburban street. But the longer you look, the more the ordinary starts to come loose. Bodies bend into impossible shapes, limbs disappear into furniture, figures seem to be swallowed by their surroundings, and everyday spaces turn into scenes that feel funny, unsettling, and strangely emotional all at once. DiDonato’s compositions are carefully built, with color, posture, location, and small visual details all working together to create that uncanny effect.

There is often a playful quality to the images, but beneath the visual wit, her photographs also touch on themes of anxiety, memory, family, domestic life, love, loss, and the strange feeling of not quite fitting into the spaces we are expected to occupy. In May 2026, DiDonato published her first monograph, “Take a Picture, It Will Last Longer,” the most extensive collection of her work to date. The book brings together some of her best-known bodies of work, including “A House Is Not a Home,” along with newer images published in print for the first time. Like the photographs themselves, the book moves between nostalgia and disorientation, inviting viewers to stay with each image a little longer than expected.

Scroll down to see her surreal and thought-provoking photographs, and let us know which images made you look twice.

More info: brookedidonato.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com

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#1

“You Could Go Anywhere But You Won't”

A photographer creates surreal images of a woman standing in a small white picket fence in a grassy field.

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Premium 35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, give me land, lots of land under starry skies above Don't fence me in Let me ride through the wide open country that I love Don't fence me in Let me be by myself in the evenin' breeze And listen to the murmur of the cottonwood trees Send me off forever but I ask you please Don't fence me in

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    #2

    “A Woman Who Does It All”

    A photographer creates surreal images of a person with long hair draped over an ironing board in a room.

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    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must be a dwarven woman diven that mustache.

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    #3

    “Corporate Ladder”

    A photographer creates surreal images of a person with a tower of clothes emerging from a ceiling. Everyday places.

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    #4

    “I Am Currently Away From My Desk”

    A photographer creates surreal images; a person lies face down on a glass desk in an uncanny, pink room with a green lamp.

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    #5

    “Less Is More”

    A photographer creates surreal images; a person in blue pajamas forms an uncanny, four-legged creature in a white room.

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    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spiderman, although a legand an arm are missing.

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    #6

    “Outgrowing A Place”

    A man in a green suit with his head pressed against the ceiling, presenting a surreal image in an everyday room.

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    #7

    “The Staircase”

    A woman in a green dress and red shoes appears to fall backward up a staircase in this surreal image.

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    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stairway to heaven.

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    #8

    “Underpass”

    A person is sitting inside a large pipe by the road as a car drives by, creating an uncanny, surreal image.

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    #9

    “An Idle Mind”

    A photographer creates surreal images of a person under a curtain with a cat on a bed.

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    #10

    “Call Waiting”

    A photographer creates surreal images of a person wrapped in a telephone cord in a pastel room. Everyday places.

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    #11

    “Closure”

    A photographer creates surreal images of a woman bending beneath a garage door, making the scene uncanny. Everyday places.

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    #12

    “Could Be Worse”

    A photographer creates surreal images of a person upside down in a vast field, only their legs visible. Everyday places.

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    #13

    “Force And Fiction”

    A photographer creates surreal images; a person bends through a green fence on a sidewalk, creating an uncanny scene.

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    #14

    “Keep Your Head Up”

    A photographer creates surreal images; a person's head emerges from murky water among tall, green reeds, feeling uncanny.

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    #15

    “Force Of Habit”

    Surreal images: A woman in a green suit kneels on a matching armchair, looking out an open door, making the everyday feel uncanny.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    “Get Rich Or Die Trying”

    Surreal images: A person covered in various ties stands in a room, creating an uncanny and unusual everyday scene.

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    #17

    “How Can I Help You”

    Surreal images: A person sits backward on a green couch, with arms extending from the cushions, creating an uncanny everyday image.

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    #18

    “Ten Stages Of Grief”

    A person hidden behind a tall stack of pillows on an armchair, creating a surreal image.

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    #19

    “Green With Envy”

    Surreal images: A woman camouflaged by large green leaves, with only her face visible, creating an uncanny natural scene.

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    #20

    “I've Been Waiting So Long”

    A person in light blue pants appears to be melted over a brown couch, creating a surreal and uncanny image.

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    #21

    “Looking Back”

    A photographer creates surreal images; a woman kneels in front of a vanity table, her reflection visible in the mirror.

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    #22

    “Odd One Out”

    A photographer creates surreal images; a person peeks out of a window while another hangs out of an adjacent window.

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    #23

    “Retreat”

    Two arms emerging from dense green foliage, making for an uncanny, surreal image.

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    #24

    “The Fine Line Between Hanging In And Hanging On”

    A jacket on a hanger seemingly standing on a mattress with a person's legs and hands visible, a surreal image.

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    #25

    “The Weight Of A Heavy Mind”

    A woman in brown pants and a light shirt bends deeply from the waist over a bridge railing in a surreal image.

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    #26

    “Deserted Woman”

    A photographer creates surreal images of a person obscured by a curtain, their arms visible. Everyday places.

    Brooke DiDonato Report

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    #27

    “Disappear In Ten Steps”

    A photographer creates surreal images; a person in blue stands concealed by a roll of wallpaper in an uncanny hallway.

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    #28

    “Had To Split”

    Surreal images: A person stretches between two wooden poles in a grassy field with cattle, making an everyday scene feel uncanny.

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    #29

    “Living Room”

    A photographer creates surreal images; a person sits in an armchair, their face obscured by a large cushion.

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    #30

    “Nature's Call”

    A photographer creates surreal images; a toilet is overflowing with a vibrant arrangement of artificial flowers.

    Brooke DiDonato Report

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    #31

    “Next Door”

    A photographer creates surreal images; a person's legs are seen hanging out of a window on a blue house.

    Brooke DiDonato Report

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    #32

    “What To Expect When You're Expecting Nothing”

    A person with legs sticking out from under a pink ottoman, creating a surreal image in an everyday place.

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    #33

    “Brief Encounters”

    A photographer creates surreal images of a couple kissing through frosted glass panes on a white door.

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    #34

    “Went To Therapy But I'm Still In My Patterns”

    A woman stands amidst floral wallpaper, blending in with her patterned clothing, creating a surreal image.

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