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Brooke DiDonato’s photographs often begin in places that feel familiar: a living room, a backyard, a sidewalk, a field, a quiet suburban street. But the longer you look, the more the ordinary starts to come loose. Bodies bend into impossible shapes, limbs disappear into furniture, figures seem to be swallowed by their surroundings, and everyday spaces turn into scenes that feel funny, unsettling, and strangely emotional all at once. DiDonato’s compositions are carefully built, with color, posture, location, and small visual details all working together to create that uncanny effect.

There is often a playful quality to the images, but beneath the visual wit, her photographs also touch on themes of anxiety, memory, family, domestic life, love, loss, and the strange feeling of not quite fitting into the spaces we are expected to occupy. In May 2026, DiDonato published her first monograph, “Take a Picture, It Will Last Longer,” the most extensive collection of her work to date. The book brings together some of her best-known bodies of work, including “A House Is Not a Home,” along with newer images published in print for the first time. Like the photographs themselves, the book moves between nostalgia and disorientation, inviting viewers to stay with each image a little longer than expected.

Scroll down to see her surreal and thought-provoking photographs, and let us know which images made you look twice.

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