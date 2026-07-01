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People say there’s no love like a mother’s love. They love unconditionally and protect their children no matter what. And as much as that image is endearing and warms our hearts, sometimes mothers can also be wrong.

Maybe they have a bit of a “Karen” streak running through them, or maybe it’s just a bad day, but some moms are so defensive that no one can say anything about their precious child — just like in today’s story. A woman, who was already having a rough day to begin with, had to deal with a child stealing something from her and then handle the defensive mother on top of that. Oof.

Read more: Reddit

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Some parents are becoming increasingly protective of their children, to the point where they believe they can do no wrong

Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A social worker saw a clear example of an entitled mom and child after she had to head to the gym to take a shower mid work day

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Image credits: dragonimages / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Aiming to take a shower and change to get spit and vomit out of herself, the woman then headed to the locker rooms where she met a kid interested in her head towel

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After being asked a gazillion questions and even refusing to give him the towel, the woman decided to dry her hair, only to return to her bag now without a towel

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Image credits: dusanpetkovic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After trying to get the towel back, since the kid was the only one present, the mother of the child appeared and started vehemently defending him, refusing to believe he’d ever steal

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The situation got so heated that a male trainer had to go into the locker room to assess the situation, and after hearing them both, he went through the kid’s backpack

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In there, he found the wet, used, pink towel belonging to the social worker, which left the entitled mom speechless, but the woman didn’t care and went back to getting ready

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But the moment the mom saw the woman’s social worker badge, she quickly ran out of the locker room, fearing some kind of retaliation

The Original Poster (OP) of today’s story is a former social worker reminiscing about an incident that happened while she was still gaining experience in her career. She begins by explaining that one morning, she had the unfortunate luck of being spat and vomited on. To continue with her workday, she grabbed a spare set of clothes, headed to her gym, and took a shower.

So far, so good (well, aside from the spit), but then she noticed a kid in the locker room. She found it odd that he was alone during school hours, but she smiled at him nonetheless. She explains that he looked curious and immediately started asking questions about the towel wrapped around her head — what it was, what it was for, and eventually whether he could have it. She, of course, said no.

While blow-drying her hair, the woman noticed the kid acting suspiciously and soon realized her towel turban had disappeared. When she asked him about it, he refused to give it back. Moments later, his mom appeared, and before long, the two women were arguing. The mother refused to believe her son had stolen the towel, but she also refused to let anyone search his bag to prove his innocence.

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The argument became so heated that a gym trainer had to step in. After hearing both sides of the story, he decided to check the kid’s bag, and sure enough, he found the pink towel inside. Furious that she had been proven wrong, the mother stayed put and watched the woman gather her things, but she quickly changed her tune when she noticed a social worker badge hanging from the woman’s locker. Yikes.

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Now, it’s obvious there’s a clear problem here: a helicopter mom is in the room. This is a phenomenon experts often refer to as parental overreach, in which parents believe their child can do no wrong and that no one has the right to criticize them. Research has found a correlation between helicopter parenting and a sense of entitlement, as children may internalize the idea that rules don’t apply to them.

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Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated case. It’s a phenomenon that’s becoming increasingly common. Studies have shown that 42% of parents openly describe themselves as being “overinvolved” in their children’s daily lives. This overbearing approach can easily lead to a distorted sense of self, entitlement, and even narcissistic traits, as children begin to believe they can do no wrong.

And while the mother was clearly in the wrong, the OP might have handled it slightly differently as well. According to experts, the first three minutes of an interaction often determine how it will end, and a harsh opening usually leads to a defensive response. So, while this may not have worked, the OP could still have tried to have an objective but non-confrontational conversation with her first.

Many netizens were more concerned with the woman’s experience as a social worker than with the story itself. Others were simply baffled that the entire incident revolved around a used, wet towel. Not only did the kid steal it, but his mother also caused a scene over it. That said, if you were in the OP’s shoes, would you have handled the conversation with the mom differently?

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Netizens were baffled that a kid and a mom would go to such lengths about a wet towel unnecessarily

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